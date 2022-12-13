PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The main library in the Carnegie Library system is recognized and revered, but there are 18 other branches in our area, and one of them is celebrating a big milestone. The branch in Squirrel Hill is the second busiest, and this week, it's celebrating its 50th anniversary in the rich and diverse neighborhood. The books, the free programming, the activities -- all reasons the space is a community gem. And don't forget the librarians. "The librarians are my friends," said Ben Wilson, who was with his mom Sarah Wilson.The library is officially unveiling the CLP passport, a pocket-sized guide that directs you to all the locations. You can visit them, get a stamp on your passport and collect them all to get prizes. It's the passport challenge. "The libraries are such important parts of our community, and this is a way just to get you in the door of all our libraries," said library services manager Jody Bell.You can pick up something to read and build relationships like Ben and his mom Sarah Wilson have. "We've gotten to know them, they've gotten to know us by our names because we're here so often," Sarah said.

