CBS Pittsburgh

Eat'n Park holiday commercial celebrates 40th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Eat'n Park holiday commercial is celebrating in 40th anniversary this year.It's a sign of the holidays in Pittsburgh, with the signature tree bending down to pick up the bouncing shining star. To mark the occasion, patients and their families at UPMC Children's Hospital created their own Christmas ornaments inspired by the commercial.The commercial started as a 'thank you' to the city for supporting the Caring for Kids campaign, which benefits the Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital. Throughout the years, more than $11 million has been through this campaign.The ornaments made by the patients and families are now proudly on display on the tree in the hospital's atrium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Starbucks store shuts down for day amid 3-day strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 1,000 baristas at around 1,000 Starbucks union stores have gone on strike, which includes the Starbucks store on the South Side. The baristas are saying it's because of Starbucks' "anti-union bullying." They're asking the company to come to the negotiating table with unionized stores. According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, managers who crossed the picket line during Friday's strike shut the store down. The TRIB was told by workers that customers turned away when learning about their labor efforts."Partners are not able to afford to eat. I've known people, personally, who have had their hours cut, especially after unionizing, to the point where they have to go sell plasma to try and pay their rent," said Abbie Levans, a barista at the South Side Starbucks.  When Starbucks workers walked out on Nov. 17, the company said it respects its employees' rights to lawfully protest and added, the protests are happening at a small number of it stores. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Weekend Planner: Last weekend before Christmas and Hanukah

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend is in sight and KDKA's Heather Abraham is here with some ideas for the last weekend before Christmas and Hanukah!Hanukah will begin on Sunday night, and that's where we begin. There are so many celebrations planned to start the eight-day holiday, and that includes Chabad of Squirrel Hill.This year's celebration begins on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the corner of Beacon and Murray in Squirrel Hill.They'll have food, music, and entertainmnt as well.You can also take a dazzling stroll through the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. It's called Dazzling Lights and the company set up a 65-foot long light tunnel, a 30-foot tall lighted tree, and interactive lights.It's set up from now until January 3 and looks like a fun night out with the family or for a date night.And this is a double dose of goodness. You get the lights and some and some good old-fashioned giving back.The 9th annual Zombek family Christmas light display in Elizabeth along Williamsburg Drive is underway.The family does this to raise money for Make-a-Wish, asking for donations online and on-site.So far, they've raised almost $90,000 since they started and the shows are 15 minutes long.For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

On A Positive Note: Pocket-sized guide encourages exploration of local libraries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The main library in the Carnegie Library system is recognized and revered, but there are 18 other branches in our area, and one of them is celebrating a big milestone. The branch in Squirrel Hill is the second busiest, and this week, it's celebrating its 50th anniversary in the rich and diverse neighborhood. The books, the free programming, the activities -- all reasons the space is a community gem. And don't forget the librarians. "The librarians are my friends," said Ben Wilson, who was with his mom Sarah Wilson.The library is officially unveiling the CLP passport, a pocket-sized guide that directs you to all the locations. You can visit them, get a stamp on your passport and collect them all to get prizes. It's the passport challenge. "The libraries are such important parts of our community, and this is a way just to get you in the door of all our libraries," said library services manager Jody Bell.You can pick up something to read and build relationships like Ben and his mom Sarah Wilson have. "We've gotten to know them, they've gotten to know us by our names because we're here so often," Sarah said. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Adam Sandler Live is coming to Pittsburgh in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Adam Sandler is bringing his tour to Pittsburgh. He has added eleven new cities to the "Adam Sandler Live Tour" in 2023. He is going to be at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 8th. Tickets are set to go on sale at 12:00 p.m. Friday for the general public at this link. Sandler produced and executed his first comedy special in 20 years when his show, "100% Fresh" hit the Netflix airwaves in 2018. In addition to the Pittsburgh show, Sandler added stops in Chicago, Columbus, Austin, Nashville and more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A cold and snowy weekend ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a chilly weekend! Highs are only in the low to mid-30s. There are a few light snow showers possible today that could drop a dusting on surfaces. Some snow showers could pick up in intensity Saturday night, so a quick inch is possible, especially in the higher elevations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow showers will be tapering off come Sunday. A few inches in total through Sunday are possible for the ridges/laurels and less than an inch for lower elevations.Next week, the sun tries to come...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Zoo dropping 'PPG' from aquarium's name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 20 years, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will get a new name. The change won't be too drastic though. The zoo said it's refocusing its partnership with PPG and will drop the company from its name, becoming the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium got its name in 2002 after a naming rights deal that included, at the time, the largest donation in the zoo's history. The rights were extended for another ten years and expired in April 2022, though both agreed to keep the name through the end of the year. A joint release said PPG and the PPG Foundation will refocus on teen-focused STEM education funding for at-risk middle school students, giving them learning opportunities and offering animal encounters and career shadowing experiences. "We are excited to be able to continue and evolve our PPG relationship, which has lasted over 20 years," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, the zoo's President and CEO in a press release. "Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programing is a positive direction for us and the entire community."  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Boyce Park Ski Slopes open Dec. 20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Boyce Park Ski Slopes will open on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The 2022-23 season runs through mid-March. Allegheny County said the lodge will be open this season, including concessions, indoor restrooms and equipment rental. The tubing area won't be open yet as snowmaking continues but it will open later this season as weather permits. Weekday lift tickets are $15 for county residents and $19 for non-county residents. Weekend and holiday lift tickets are $20 for county residents and $25 for non-county residents. Lift tickets for children under 5 years of age are free. Visitors can also rent equipment. The slopes will be open for one session Monday through Friday and two sessions on the weekends. Boyce Park covers over 1,000 acres in Monroeville and Plum and features Allegheny County's only downhill skiing and snowtubing hills. More information about hours, prices and tickets can be found online.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

A Christmas crash: Ways to manage and avoid holiday stress and burnout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It may be the most wonderful time of the year but that is if you survive the stress. Stressors come at you from all sides - so how do you get them under control in order to enjoy the holidays? It's no fun to roll through the next couple of weeks if you can't even enjoy them, so let's find a starting point. Presents to buy, cooking to do, cards to send, parties to throw and attend, and expectations to meet. "People put expectations on themselves that maybe aren't reasonable," said clinical psychologist Dr. Allison Bashe, the regional clinical director of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wreaths Across America: Fallen veterans to be honored Saturday

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — On Saturday, Americans will take to cemeteries and memorial sites for Wreaths Across America. Every year, veterans, families of veterans, and volunteers take a few hours to place holiday wreaths on the graves of those who once served.One of those places will be Union Cemetery in Westmoreland County, which will be one of more than 3,400 cemeteries across the nation and at American cemeteries overseas taking part in Wreaths Across America.The motto of Wreathes Across America is "remember, honor, and teach." On Saturday, one of those wreaths will be for Cpl. Michael Shipley, who died in...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person injured in overnight Downtown Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.The crash happened at the intersection of Fort Pitt Boulevard and Market Street just after 1 a.m. on Friday.Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital.Their condition is unknown at this time. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Christmas card reunites birthparents with daughters after 48 years

ZELIENOPLE — Sometimes the best Christmas presents come late. That was the case for Bob and Nancy Hesch, who placed twin daughters up for adoption in October 1971, a couple of weeks after Shadyside Hospital helped deliver them. Pennsylvania state law at the time prevented prospective adoptive parents from entering a hospital to adopt children, so the event occurred outside the building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Steeler Will Allen and his foundation treat children to holiday shopping spree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Tuesday night, some deserving kids had the holiday shopping spree of a lifetime and were joined by some pretty cool people to help check some things off of their lists. Sixty kids from the Boys & Girls Club and school districts including Clairton were treated to the shopping spree with former Steeler Will Allen and his foundation. The kids were each given $200 gift cards to buy presents for their loved ones at Walmart in West Mifflin. Volunteers were on hand to help the kids pick things out and stuff their shopping carts. Allen said it's all about letting kids...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Giselle Fetterman training to be volunteer firefighter in Braddock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock.Second Lady Giselle Fetterman posted photos on social media, showing her in her gear for the Rivers Edge 113 VFD.She says she still has lots of work ahead but is excited and ready to learn.Her husband, Senator-elect John Fetterman added that "Volunteer fire departments are so important to communities across Pennsylvania. 
BRADDOCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police and kids head to Walmart for 15th year of Shop with a Cop

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) - This week marks the return of the Shop with a Cop program. Every year, the organization enables hundreds of kids from disadvantaged backgrounds to take to the aisles to pick their favorite gifts accompanied by a member of the Westmoreland County law enforcement community. This year is year 15 of Shop with a Cop in Westmoreland County, and according to the man who's organized this effort over the last decade and a half, the idea is starting to spread.It's not every day that a little kid can roam the toy aisle of their local Walmart with his...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

After decades of decline, unions may be making a comeback

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a decline in union membership in recent decades, there seems to be a bit of a comeback for labor unions.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano reports, it may be a consequence of both the pandemic and inflation.With the largest Labor Day parade in America, Pittsburgh has always been known as a union city with strong unions in steel, coal, and rail, the growth of the building trades, and then the public, social, and human services unions."You can't tell the story about organized labor or union organization without bringing the Steel City into the conversation," says Darrin...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three occupants found dead in Brighton Heights house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a sad morning in Brighton Heights after three people have died in an overnight fire - two children and one young adult. The fire started shortly before 2 a.m. at a home in the 3400 block of McClure Avenue. It's not yet known what caused the blaze but we do know that there were 13 people in the house at the time of the fire. Ten people were able to get out, many of them kids, but one adult female was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. Two children and one young adult were found dead inside...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

