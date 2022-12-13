These Discounted Snow Blowers Will… Blow You Away
With only a few days to go until the shortest day of the year, Winter isn’t almost upon us, it’s here. In some parts of the U.S., the snow has piled up and the NOAA expects there’ll be more snow than usual this year in the places that tend to get it. So, whether you want to save yourself some effort on shoveling—or just that of someone you love—now may be the time to invest in a snowblower.
Conveniently, many of them happen to be on sale ahead of the season. We’ve compiled a list of both battery- and gas-powered options of varying sizes, depending on how much powder you need to move. They might even make for practical holiday gifts if you order in time—especially if your recipient has a long driveway.
- Snow Joe SJ627E 22-Inch 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower w/Dual LED Lights, Blue (30% off)
- Greenworks Pro 80V 20-Inch Snow Blower with 2Ah Battery and Charger (32% off)
- Snow Joe 24V-SS11-XR 24-Volt 11-Inch 5-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel, Kit (w/5-Ah Battery + Quick Charger) (20% off)
- PowerSmart Snow Blower 24 Inch 2-Stage 212cc Engine Gas Powered, Self Propelled Snowblower with Electric Start (17% off)
- YARDMAX YB6770 26 in. 212 cc Two-Stage Self-propelled Gas Snow Blower with Push-Button Electric Start and Headlight (7% off)
- Litheli 40V Cordless 20-Inch Battery Powered Snow Thrower, Dual LED Lights 180° Rotatable Chute, 4.0 Ah Li-ion Battery & Charger (17% off)
- POWERWORKS SN60L410 20-Inch 60V Brushless Snow Thrower, 4.0AH Battery (33% off)
- Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Brushless Snow Blower with 4Ah Battery and Charger (24% off)
- Greenworks 13 Amp 20-Inch Corded Snow Blower (11% off)
- Snow Joe 24V-SS13-XR 24-Volt iON+ 13-Inch 5-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel, Kit (w/5-Ah Battery + Quick Charger (20% off)
- PowerSmart Snow Blower Gas Powered 24 Inch 2-Stage 208cc B&S Engine with Electric Start, LED Light, Hand Warmer, Self Propelled (10% off)
- Snow Joe 323E 13-Inch 10-Amp Electric Snow Shovel (10% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .
More From The Drive
- Speaking of rough weather, I got to try the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in flood conditions , and it did a mighty job.
- The iconic “Eleanor” Ford Mustang from “Gone In 60 Seconds” is now legal to replicate.
- Santa Claus is coming to town, and this year you’ll hear him coming on this earsplitting pulse-jet sleigh .
- A pricey piece of Max Verstappen memorabilia is up for sale— it’s his old Honda Civic Type R .
- The youngest World Rally Champion in history showed he’s worthy of the crown with some heroics in a classic Toyota Celica GT-Four rally car .
Comments / 0