WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. honored as Florida Professional Firefighter of the year
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Fire Rescue Lieutenant is being honored as the 2022 Florida Professional Firefighter of the Year. Lieutenant Nick Gradia was recognized Tuesday as the recipient of the award presented by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office. He also received an individual resolution signed by Gov. DeSantis and members of the Cabinet at the Fire Service Awards.
WEAR
Gov. DeSantis signs off on hurricane relief, property insurance stabilization bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed off on two new bills Friday. One bill, Senate Bill 2-A, aims to stabilize the state's property insurance market by increasing competition and strengthening consumer protections. The other, Senate Bill 4-A, supports disaster relief for hurricane victims. "The bill also appropriates $750...
WEAR
Walton County deputies arrest mom, boyfriend who abducted 6 kids from Ohio
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- An Ohio mother and her boyfriend were arrested Tuesday in Walton County after deputies say they abducted six children and fled the state of Ohio. Ashley Nicole Holter, 27, and Nicholis Andrew Adams, 26, had active warrants out of Lancaster, Ohio for taking Holter's six children from their grandparents, who have legal custody, and fleeing the state.
WEAR
Insurance expert speculates when Florida homeowners may see insurance rates decline
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The Insurance Information Institute is weighing-in on Florida's historic home insurance reform bill, after critics argue it doesn't help current homeowners with rising costs. Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute says he's never seen such legislation pushed through so quickly. He calls it a critical first...
WEAR
Florida lawmakers OK property insurance changes with no help for homeowners
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are trying to fix in three days a home insurance problem that’s been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money. A massive bill seeking a $1 billion...
WEAR
'A big statement': Northwest Florida lawmakers react to property insurance bill
TALLAHASEE, Fla. -- The Florida House of Representatives voted Wednesday to approve three bills to close out this week’s special session mainly focused on home insurance. The three major pieces of legislation headed to the governor’s desk now are all focused on different items, from hurricane disaster relief to improving the toll system for commuters.
WEAR
58-year-old Escambia County man hits for $1 million on scratch-off ticket
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 58-year-old Molino claimed the $1 million top prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery announced 58-year-old Scottie Grant hit for $1million on the 500X THE CASHScratch-Off game. He chose toreceive hiswinnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Grant purchasedhiswinning ticket fromLucky...
WEAR
Lakeview Center doctor stresses mental health awareness following 'tWitch's' death
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tributes continue to pour in from across the country for dancer and former DJ Stephen Boss. The LA coroner ruling the 40-year-old -- who went by "tWitch" -- died by suicide. So many are remembering his role on the Ellen DeGeneres show and how he was a...
