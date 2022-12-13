ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. honored as Florida Professional Firefighter of the year

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Fire Rescue Lieutenant is being honored as the 2022 Florida Professional Firefighter of the Year. Lieutenant Nick Gradia was recognized Tuesday as the recipient of the award presented by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office. He also received an individual resolution signed by Gov. DeSantis and members of the Cabinet at the Fire Service Awards.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Walton County deputies arrest mom, boyfriend who abducted 6 kids from Ohio

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- An Ohio mother and her boyfriend were arrested Tuesday in Walton County after deputies say they abducted six children and fled the state of Ohio. Ashley Nicole Holter, 27, and Nicholis Andrew Adams, 26, had active warrants out of Lancaster, Ohio for taking Holter's six children from their grandparents, who have legal custody, and fleeing the state.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

'A big statement': Northwest Florida lawmakers react to property insurance bill

TALLAHASEE, Fla. -- The Florida House of Representatives voted Wednesday to approve three bills to close out this week’s special session mainly focused on home insurance. The three major pieces of legislation headed to the governor’s desk now are all focused on different items, from hurricane disaster relief to improving the toll system for commuters.
WEAR

58-year-old Escambia County man hits for $1 million on scratch-off ticket

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 58-year-old Molino claimed the $1 million top prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery announced 58-year-old Scottie Grant hit for $1million on the 500X THE CASHScratch-Off game. He chose toreceive hiswinnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Grant purchasedhiswinning ticket fromLucky...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy