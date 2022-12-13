WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- An Ohio mother and her boyfriend were arrested Tuesday in Walton County after deputies say they abducted six children and fled the state of Ohio. Ashley Nicole Holter, 27, and Nicholis Andrew Adams, 26, had active warrants out of Lancaster, Ohio for taking Holter's six children from their grandparents, who have legal custody, and fleeing the state.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO