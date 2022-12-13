Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfax Times
MeeMaw’s promotion means farewell, but not goodbye
If you’re an avid Twitter user and follow the Virginia Department of Transportation’s NoVA account (VDOT Northern VA), you know that the much-beloved MeeMaw recently passed her social media baton. Through the pandemic she became MeeMaw to followers, tweeting advice and updates, all with a slightly sarcastic twist. Who is MeeMaw you might ask? Here is the story of Ellen Kamilakis.
Virginia foragers search for wild foods
WARRENTON (VR) — The wild American ginseng season ends Dec. 31, and Virginians foraging the root will need to finish gathering by then. The ginseng harvest runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and the root is a sought-after plant product in Southwest Virginia for its medicinal properties and herbal applications. While ginseng foraging is primarily a commercial activity, foraging in general has become more popular in recent years. Many seek wild edible and medicinal plants to learn about self-reliance and wilderness survival, and to expand their food sources. Tim MacWelch is one such person. Growing up, foraging for berries, nuts, roots and wild...
13newsnow.com
If you see flashing lights while driving in Virginia, please pull over
It's not just a recommendation - it's actually the law. And yes, this includes postal trucks.
'Shawshank Redemption' Escape Attempt Recreated By Virginia Trespasser — Kind Of
Authorities say that a wanted suspect did his best "Shawshank Redemption" impression to avoid being apprehended in Virginia after crawling through more than 150 feet of drainage pipe before being taken into custody. Wadah Mahgoub, 22, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit that...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
WTOV 9
Christmas tree auction returns at Senior Suites at St. Clair Commons
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — If you're still in need of a Christmas tree or maybe a wreath for decoration, Senior Suites at St. Clair Commons has a way to help. The center's second Christmas tree auction has returned. After last year's initial success, organizers are aiming to double the amount raised from 2021. The proceeds go into a lottery for all the guests at the Suites where one is granted a special holiday wish by the staff. No matter who is selected for the wish, the trees bring a new, fun atmosphere to the home.
The 'most aggressive model' brings snow to Virginia over Christmas weekend
"This is not a forecast," CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel said, "but let me show you the most aggressive model."
Augusta Free Press
Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia
M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
Illegal fish stocking at Virginia reservoir raises concerns about impact on native species
CHURCH ROAD, Va. (WFXR) — There is an invader in an impoundment on the Appomattox River; an invader that could threaten the genetic integrity of the Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay striped bass. That invader is the hybrid striped bass, a cross between a white bass and a striped bass. That hybrid species has been found in […]
theroanoker.com
Five Tips to Cut Utility Bills This Winter
Southern Trust Home Services provides a checklist of inflation-busting ideas to help homeowners grapple with rising energy costs. Southern Trust Home Services provides a checklist of five inflation-busting tips to help homeowners grapple with rising utility costs. As winter arrives and temperatures begin to drop, Southern Trust Home Services, a...
royalexaminer.com
State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register
Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
cvillecountry.com
VDOT: Motorists should avoid overnight and morning travel in parts of the state
RICHMOND, Va. – Motorists should avoid travel as frozen precipitation will create icy roadway conditions in portions of the Commonwealth tonight and tomorrow morning. Pavement temperatures will be at or near freezing levels. Temperatures will drop overnight and could cause treacherous conditions during the morning commute, primarily in the northern, northwestern and parts of central Virginia. As a reminder, bridges, overpasses and shaded areas tend to freeze first.
wina.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
Disability Rights Lawsuit Settlement Carves Out Narrow Exception To Virginia School Masking Rules
The settlement only applies to schools where the plaintiff students attend school. A challenge brought by a group of families of students with disabilities to Virginia’s law preventing schools from instituting mask requirements has been settled. The settlement, between the commonwealth and a group of civil rights advocacy organizations...
WSET
SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight
(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
Comments / 0