ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — If you're still in need of a Christmas tree or maybe a wreath for decoration, Senior Suites at St. Clair Commons has a way to help. The center's second Christmas tree auction has returned. After last year's initial success, organizers are aiming to double the amount raised from 2021. The proceeds go into a lottery for all the guests at the Suites where one is granted a special holiday wish by the staff. No matter who is selected for the wish, the trees bring a new, fun atmosphere to the home.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO