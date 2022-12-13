ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Governor DeSantis signs bill, establishes Toll Relief Program for Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Starting in 2023, Floridian's can expect some relief at the tolls. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill to help commuters save money. The bill, which establishes the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation, will provide account credits for frequent commuters using toll roads across Florida.
Bill meant to fix Florida's insurance crisis heads to Gov. DeSantis' desk

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many Floridians are struggling to pay their insurance, but state lawmakers are making progress in finding a solution. During Wednesday's special session in Tallahassee, the state House approved its version of a bill aimed at stabilizing the market and helping bring down premium rates. The state Senate approved the bill on Tuesday.
Dr. Fauci responds to Gov. DeSantis COVID grand jury petition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he had requested the state Supreme Court impanel a grand jury to investigate possible wrongdoings around COVID-19 vaccines. He also announced other initiatives aimed at protecting public health in Florida and determining whether COVID vaccines were more...
Cooler with rain chances this weekend

Our temperatures will trend slightly below normal through the weekend. Highs both Saturday/Sunday in the lower to mid-70s. Saturday morning starts with clouds and a bit of sunshine. Showers and rain could return Saturday afternoon into Sunday Morning as a stalled front moves back into the region. Clearing skies will...

