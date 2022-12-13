Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Two women suspected of stealing man's $25,000 Rolex watch in South Florida
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office needs help identifying two women accused of stealing a man’s Rolex watch. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, detectives responded to South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea to investigate a theft. The victim told detectives...
cbs12.com
Exclusive: CBS12 rides along with detective in area challenged by gang violence crime
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in gang violence, law enforcement throughout the Treasure Coast stepped up their efforts to talk to one another in hopes to track and arrest the individuals behind these rash of shootings and other criminal activity plaguing the community. CBS12 News...
cbs12.com
South Florida man arrested in Georgia for connection to a body found on I-95
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives said they've made an arrest for the murder of a woman on I-95. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said a FDOT Road Ranger found the woman while conducting a routine patrol along the interstate near Oakland Park Boulevard. First responders said the woman...
cbs12.com
Governor DeSantis signs bill, establishes Toll Relief Program for Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Starting in 2023, Floridian's can expect some relief at the tolls. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill to help commuters save money. The bill, which establishes the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation, will provide account credits for frequent commuters using toll roads across Florida.
cbs12.com
Bill meant to fix Florida's insurance crisis heads to Gov. DeSantis' desk
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many Floridians are struggling to pay their insurance, but state lawmakers are making progress in finding a solution. During Wednesday's special session in Tallahassee, the state House approved its version of a bill aimed at stabilizing the market and helping bring down premium rates. The state Senate approved the bill on Tuesday.
cbs12.com
Dr. Fauci responds to Gov. DeSantis COVID grand jury petition
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he had requested the state Supreme Court impanel a grand jury to investigate possible wrongdoings around COVID-19 vaccines. He also announced other initiatives aimed at protecting public health in Florida and determining whether COVID vaccines were more...
cbs12.com
Cooler with rain chances this weekend
Our temperatures will trend slightly below normal through the weekend. Highs both Saturday/Sunday in the lower to mid-70s. Saturday morning starts with clouds and a bit of sunshine. Showers and rain could return Saturday afternoon into Sunday Morning as a stalled front moves back into the region. Clearing skies will...
