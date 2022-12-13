Read full article on original website
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2022 Draws Dynamite's Highest Viewership In Two Months
Viewership numbers for the December 14 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming drew 950,000 viewers on December 14. This number is up 13% from last week's episode which drew 840,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.33 (428,000 viewers) in...
Gunther Retains, Rousey And Baszler Attack Rodriguez, Moxley Beats Guevara | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for December 16, 2022. - Gunther defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. Before the bout, Adam Pearce ejected Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser from ringside. Ricochet and Gunther then threw everything they had at each other. In the end, Gunther slammed Ricochet to win the match and retain the gold. After the match, Imperium went to attack Ricochet, but Braun Strowman made the save. After the match, Ricochet received an ovation from the crowd.
GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results (12/16): Nick Gage Faces Tony Deppen, Matt Cardona In Action
Game Changer Wrestling held its Amerikaz Most Wanted event on December 16 from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on FITE+. GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results (12/16) Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel def. Titus Alexander, Cole Radrick, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Nick Wayne. Starboy Charlie...
WWE SmackDown (12/16/2022) Results: Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox, Roman Reigns Returns.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/16/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show:. - Undisputed WWE Universal World Heavyweight...
Danny Limelight Takes Blame For AEW Departure, Says He Was 'Wildin' Out'
Danny Limelight was heavily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic, even competing in the first-ever AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Limelight wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, and more on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. He was also part of a feature interview with Paul Wight discussing his military background and journey to wrestling.
Willow Nightingale On Signing With AEW, Her ROH Future, Heel Run | Grapsody Interview
Wrestling World Remembers Jon Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) On His Birthday | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 16, 2022. - The wrestling world is looking back and remembering Jon Huber (a.k.a Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) on his birthday:. - WWE has officially released Bray Wyatt's entrance music on all platforms:. - Check out Satnam Singh's recent interview with The...
Willow Nightingale Signed AEW Contract Morning Of 10/21 AEW Rampage, Before Announcement
On the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale scored a victory over Leila Grey. After her win, Tony Schiavone announced that Willow Nightingale had officially signed with All Elite Wrestling and the "Willow is All Elite" graphic was shown on the screen. Nightingale made her AEW debut in...
Chris Jericho Told Tony Khan 'We Have To Sign Bandido' After 9/28 AEW Dynamite Bout
Chris Jericho has high praise for Bandido. As part of his run at ROH Champion, Jericho took on former champions as he looked to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor. On the September 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho battled former ROH Champion Bandido. The bout was critically praised...
Ricky Starks Talks William Regal's Departure From AEW, Says That He Was Sad To See Him Leave
Ricky Starks get candid about the latest departure from All Elite Wrestling. Although top stars such as Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Toni Storm, and Athena have all bolstered the AEW roster in 2022, the company has also suffered from quite a few departures. Earlier this year, one of the company's founders, Cody Rhodes, left AEW alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes. Following that, names such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels also departed the promotion. Most notably, AEW World Champion CM Punk is also likely finished with the company following the aftermath of Brawl Out.
John Cena Announcement | WWE Smackdown & AEW Rampage Post Show 12/16/2022 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) discuss tonight's episodes of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. - Top contender gauntlet: Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Emma, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville. - Bray Wyatt promo. - Angel Garza vs. Rey Mysterio. - Karrion Kross & Scarlett backstage. -...
John Cena To Team With Kevin Owens Against Sami Zayn And Roman Reigns On 12/30 WWE SmackDown
John Cena will compete in 2022. On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman suggested that Reigns team with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown. At the end of the night, John Cena popped up...
AEW Rampage (12/16/2022) Results: Moxley vs Guevara, Dr. Britt Baker, Wardlow, Dustin Rhodes & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/16/2022 edition of AEW Ramapge on TNT. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show!. - Jon Moxley vs. Sammy...
Bryan Danielson Set Speak, Keith Lee To Meet With Swerve Strickland On 12/21 AEW Dynamite
Bryan Danielson will speak on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite. On the December 14 episode, Danielson returned to the show for the first time snce AEW World Champion MJF took William Regal out with a brutal attack a few weeks ago. Danielson confronted MJF after he retained his title against Ricky Starks on Wednesday. "The American Dragon" chased the champion, who ran away and escaped into the crowd. Danielson is set to speak on next week's show.
Jay White: There's No Argument, Okada And I Should Main Event Wrestle Kingdom Over Omega/Ospreay
Jay White knows what match should main event Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom 17 is set to be one of the biggest events in recent memory for New Japan Pro Wrestling. The hype for the show is at an all time high due to the rumors of a potential Sasha Banks appearance, as well the highly anticipated return of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.
AEW Releases New Shirt That Makes MJF So Mad He Can't 'This' Straight
Wake up babe, a new AEW meme shirt just dropped. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF retained his AEW World Championship (The Big Burberry Belt) over Ricky Starks. As he was making his way up the ramp, MJF was confronted by Bryan Danielson. The theme song and sight of Danielson caused MJF to take off in another direction.
Vince McMahon Documentary On VICE TV Draws Less Than 100,000 Viewers
Viewership numbers for Vince McMahon documentary. ShowBuzzDaily reports "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon" documentary drew 95,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic on VICE TV. The show ranked 107th on cable. The two-hour documentary premiered at 9 p.m. ET on December 13 and featured...
Saraya: WWE's Doing Great With Hunter In Charge; If Vince Comes Back, Is He Going To Undo Everything?
Saraya discusses the rumors of Vince McMahon's potential return to WWE. On December 13, 2022, a new report from the Wall Street Journal surfaced regarding Vince McMahon. Alongside other important notes about the sexual assault allegations that McMahon currently faces, the report also notes that McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback to WWE. McMahon stepped down from his CEO and creative position back in July 2022.
AEW Control Center, Guevara Wishes Ricky Starks Luck, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, December 14, 2022. - The latest edition of AEW Control Center can be seen linked above. The new episode dives deep into tonight's AEW Dynamite card. - In a new Twitter post, Sammy Guevara wished Ricky Starks luck ahead of his AEW...
NJPW World Tag League And Super Junior Tag League Final Results (12/14)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals event on December 14 from Sendai Sun Plaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW World Tag League And Super Junior Tag League Final Results...
