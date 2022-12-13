ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Winter Storm Brings Parking Tickets in Binghamton

As the City of Binghamton prepares for the impending winter storm conditions, Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the Binghamton Police Department handed out 97 parking tickets on Tuesday night. The City of Binghamton's alternate side parking rules went into effect on December 1st, but apparently not everybody in the area...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Neighbors Make Holiday Season Plea for Justice for Aliza Spencer

Amid the traditional holiday decorations on a Binghamton street as Christmas approaches sits a somber memorial to a 12-year-old girl who was fatally shot last spring. Aliza Spencer was killed on the night of April 21. The sixth-grade student at East Middle School died shortly after she was shot in the chest while walking with her father and brother near the family's Bigelow Street home.
BINGHAMTON, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Driving Through the Broome County Festival of Lights in Binghamton

When I was doing a tour of Christmas lights around New York in 2021, I noticed a light show along the side of I-81 as I was driving north of Binghamton. It looked to be very well done, so, when I was making a similar trip the next year, I made a point of stopping to check out the Broome County Festival of Lights.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages

(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
GENEVA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

4 of the Coziest Winter Getaways from Binghamton

Ah, the last four months of the year are so busy. September brings us the end of the summer season, the end of vacations, the beginning of school, a two-month Halloween season, followed by a two-month or longer Christmas season, along with the Thanksgiving holiday as well. Finally, we top...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Snow Closes Binghamton-Area Schools, Knocks Out Electricity

Residents across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania received a preview of winter weather as a storm dumped several inches of snow across the region. Snow, sleet and freezing rain combined to cause dozens of vehicle crashes in the Binghamton area. Traffic was slowed on highways and secondary roads because of slippery conditions.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Southern Tier braces for 6-10 inches of snow

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A winter storm is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Southern Tier, which goes into effect tomorrow morning through Friday evening. Forecasters are calling for as much as six to 10 inches of snow mixed in with some ice. Wind gusts up to 40 miles an hour is also possible.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Winter storm warning Thursday and Friday for Ithaca and areas south and east

The National Weather Service has upgraded our area from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning, which is now in effect from 7am Thursday to 7pm Friday. The affected area includes Ithaca and Tompkins County, all of Eastern New York, the Catskills, and northeastern Pennsylvania. “Heavy mixed precipitation”...
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Dry weather stays for Wednesday, snow and ice move in Thursday

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying dry in the Twin Tiers tonight, but how long will the dry weather stay? More details below:. The overnight hours start off mostly clear, but cloud cover builds up slowly overnight. Partly cloudy skies by midnight. Staying dry as high pressure remains in control of the region. Lows in the upper teens.
ELMIRA, NY
