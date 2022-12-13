ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Costco Is Selling Chocolate Tuxedo Cakes if You’re in a Pinch & Need a Last-minute Dessert

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6bVD_0jh1TBrB00

What happens when you’re asked to bring a dessert to an upcoming Christmas party but you’re not much of a baker? Sure, you could follow that chocolate chip cookie recipe that’s been knocking about your kitchen for years. Or, you could head to Costco and pick up a Christmas Tuxedo Mousse Cake to make everyone at the party (including yourself!) a lot happier.

Costco has reintroduced its scrumptious Tuxedo Mousse cake just in time for the holiday party season. It’s a decadent layer cake made with chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache sandwiched between two layers of moist chocolate cake. The entire thing is topped with velvety chocolate icing and “Merry Christmas” has been penned on the top in red (alongside a few holly berries).

Spotted by the Instagram account @CostcoBuys, the Costco Tuxedo Mousse Cake will be an instant win at any gathering you’re going to.

Or, as one commenter wrote, it’s also great as a snack alongside a cup of joe. “I just went and got one from seeing this so good with a cup of coffee,” they wrote.

Costco brings out the Tuxedo Mousse cake every now and again throughout the year. One shopper spotted it at their Florida Costco in early November. And another even saw it in early October. It’s just the perfect sweet treat for the fall and winter season.

And if you head to Costco before Christmas Eve (December 24), you can save $2, making the Tuxedo Mousse cake cost less than $15.

So before you drag yourself to do any baking you don’t want to do, see if your Costco is carrying this delicious cake that may just save your day.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HWYt_0jh1TBrB00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
GOBankingRates

9 Best Cheap Foods You Should Buy at Aldi

What distinguishes the Aldi supermarket chain from the rest of the pack is its low prices. Consumers rated their satisfaction with the competitiveness of prices at Aldi as a perfect 5 out of 5,...
womenworking.com

What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?

Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Thrillist

Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month

In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Dishing Out Huge Deals All December Long

December 1-31: Grab a free small chili with any in-app purchase. Buy a Spicy or Classic Chicken Sandwich and get one for $1. Get $4 off of any in-app delivery order of $20 or more. December 30: Grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheese with any mobile order purchase. December 31:...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 Days & You Can Get Its New One

Years after its release, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich remains one of the best chicken sandwiches in fast food. So, people get excited on the rare occasions when a new one hits the menu. That happened this month with the release of the chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate its release,...
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
SheKnows

12 Trader Joe’s Stocking Stuffers You Won’t Want to Miss Out On

We love going to Trader Joe’s year-round, something demonstrated every time we fight our way through the store’s always-hectic parking lot. We wouldn’t deal with that parking trauma for just any grocery store. But our passion for TJ’s is even stronger during the holidays. From the first bite of Pumpkin Kringle to the last of the Candy Cane Joe-Joes, it’s our go-to spot for tasty treats and essential ingredients for all of our holiday foods. It’s also a fantastic place to pick up stocking stuffers, from little snacks and gift-sized ingredients, to beauty and home products and more. Take a look at some of the best stocking stuffers at Trader Joe’s below, and you’ll see socks packed to the gills hanging over the fireplace this Christmas.
SheKnows

Ina Garten Just Revealed the One Trader Joe's Item She Serves at Parties & We're Stocking Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are without a doubt the most delicious time of the year, but they can also be the most stressful. There’s so much to keep track of, from presents to travel plans to childcare, that sometimes we just don’t have the hours needed to also bake up our favorite holiday treats every time we know we’re going to be having company. That’s just life. There can be a lot of pressure to be Susie Homemaker during the holidays, but...
SheKnows

SheKnows

85K+
Followers
9K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy