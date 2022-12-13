ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

247Sports

Kansas QB commit Kasen Weisman set to visit different Power 5 program

Kansas football commit Kasen Weisman will be visiting another Power 5 program before the start of the dead period and just days away from National Signing Day. On Friday, the quarterback announced he was taking an official visit to Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders and new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis extended an offer to Weisman on Dec. 8. Weisman will be in Boulder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU basketball paying heed with new jerseys against Indiana

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Proudly displayed above the national championship banners in Kansas basketball’s Allen Fieldhouse is a sign reading “Pay Heed, All Who Enter: Beware of ‘THE PHOG.'” The sign was created by two Kansas students in 1988 for a home game against Duke, and the sign has been a staple of college basketball since. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas Prepared for Indiana

Kansas basketball will face arguably its toughest individual challenge of the season on Saturday when No. 14 Indiana comes to Allen Fieldhouse. Sitting at 8-2, the Hoosiers are spearheaded by preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who will likely prove to be one of the best players the Jayhawks will come up against all season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
rockchalktalk.com

How to Watch: Tulsa at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in a Friday night matchup. Tulsa, led by sophomore forward Temira Poindexter, looks for their first power 5 win of the year vs Kansas. The Jayhawks hope to build on their impressive start. Here is how to watch the game:. The...
TULSA, OK
rockchalktalk.com

Preview: Indiana at Kansas

Indiana is not the consistent title threat they were under much of Bobby Knight’s tenure, though they do have the odd season or there where they look more like the Hoosiers of old, minus the chairs being thrown. The season is young, but this is starting to look like another season where Indiana flirts with national relevance once again.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
rockchalktalk.com

How to Watch: Indiana at Kansas

The Indiana Hoosiers travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Indiana coach Mike Woodson has the Hoosiers back in a big way. Will the Jayhawks be able to neutralize Trayce Jackson-Davis? Tune in to find out! Here is how to watch:. Kansas basketball games are now available to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball: Three Jayhawks to stall in Saturday’s showdown

No. 14 Indiana basketball travels to Lawrence, Kansas, to go head-to-head with No. 8 Kansas on Saturday, and the Hoosiers need to stall multiple Jayhawks. Since 1980, Indiana basketball is 2-6 (.250) in head-to-head matchups against Kansas, with two of their wins coming in the past three games. Since 1992, the Hoosiers have played against a top-10-ranked Jayhawks squad, with wins in two of those six games.
LAWRENCE, KS
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas Reflects on Liberty Bowl

The Kansas football program will be looking to win its first game versus an SEC opponent this century when KU takes on Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. The Jayhawks have not played a team that at that time was in SEC since 1988 and have not defeated an SEC opponent since KU demolished Vanderbilt, 42-16, back in 1985. Of course, KU has played Missouri and Texas A&M in the time since, but both of those programs were in the Big 12 at that time.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
KANSAS STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark

The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
KANSAS CITY, MO

