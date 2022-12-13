Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kansas QB commit Kasen Weisman set to visit different Power 5 program
Kansas football commit Kasen Weisman will be visiting another Power 5 program before the start of the dead period and just days away from National Signing Day. On Friday, the quarterback announced he was taking an official visit to Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders and new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis extended an offer to Weisman on Dec. 8. Weisman will be in Boulder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.
KU basketball paying heed with new jerseys against Indiana
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Proudly displayed above the national championship banners in Kansas basketball’s Allen Fieldhouse is a sign reading “Pay Heed, All Who Enter: Beware of ‘THE PHOG.'” The sign was created by two Kansas students in 1988 for a home game against Duke, and the sign has been a staple of college basketball since. […]
rockchalktalk.com
Notebook: Kansas Prepared for Indiana
Kansas basketball will face arguably its toughest individual challenge of the season on Saturday when No. 14 Indiana comes to Allen Fieldhouse. Sitting at 8-2, the Hoosiers are spearheaded by preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who will likely prove to be one of the best players the Jayhawks will come up against all season.
rockchalktalk.com
How to Watch: Tulsa at Kansas
The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in a Friday night matchup. Tulsa, led by sophomore forward Temira Poindexter, looks for their first power 5 win of the year vs Kansas. The Jayhawks hope to build on their impressive start. Here is how to watch the game:. The...
rockchalktalk.com
Preview: Indiana at Kansas
Indiana is not the consistent title threat they were under much of Bobby Knight’s tenure, though they do have the odd season or there where they look more like the Hoosiers of old, minus the chairs being thrown. The season is young, but this is starting to look like another season where Indiana flirts with national relevance once again.
rockchalktalk.com
How to Watch: Indiana at Kansas
The Indiana Hoosiers travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Indiana coach Mike Woodson has the Hoosiers back in a big way. Will the Jayhawks be able to neutralize Trayce Jackson-Davis? Tune in to find out! Here is how to watch:. Kansas basketball games are now available to...
Both Kansas Basketball teams are ranked in both polls.
For the first time since 2013, the Jayhawks are ranked in both that AP and Coaches Poll on both the men's and women's sides.
Indiana basketball: Three Jayhawks to stall in Saturday’s showdown
No. 14 Indiana basketball travels to Lawrence, Kansas, to go head-to-head with No. 8 Kansas on Saturday, and the Hoosiers need to stall multiple Jayhawks. Since 1980, Indiana basketball is 2-6 (.250) in head-to-head matchups against Kansas, with two of their wins coming in the past three games. Since 1992, the Hoosiers have played against a top-10-ranked Jayhawks squad, with wins in two of those six games.
rockchalktalk.com
Notebook: Kansas Reflects on Liberty Bowl
The Kansas football program will be looking to win its first game versus an SEC opponent this century when KU takes on Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. The Jayhawks have not played a team that at that time was in SEC since 1988 and have not defeated an SEC opponent since KU demolished Vanderbilt, 42-16, back in 1985. Of course, KU has played Missouri and Texas A&M in the time since, but both of those programs were in the Big 12 at that time.
NWSL report: Players allege Current ignored mistreatment by former coach
A new report on misconduct within the NWSL alleges that the Kansas City Current did not address players' concerns about former coach Huw Williams and failed to stop retaliation against players.
Kansas school district shuts down for rest of 2022 due to rampant illnesses
Osage City Schools will be shutting down for the remainder of 2022 due to reports of widespread illnesses throughout the district.
KSHB 41 welcomes Cassie Wilson to weather team
KSHB 41 News is proud to announce Cassie Wilson as the newest addition to its Kansas City weather team.
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
Developer to relocate holes at Shawnee golf course for apartment project
D and D Building Inc. plans to relocate two holes at Shawnee Golf and Country Club to build apartments at The Luxe Villas at the Greens.
kcur.org
A Kansas City family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing. It became an American obsession
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Before the supermarket aisles, before the ad campaigns, and before the iconic curvy bottle, there was just the Wishbone restaurant in Kansas City. A classy establishment located at 4455 Main Street, the Wishbone served...
missouribusinessalert.com
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
Kansas school district is first in the state to use electric buses
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
KCTV 5
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas
LOUISBURG, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman across the country lost her beloved dog and, after months of searching, she thought she’d never see him again. Now, he might be home just in time for Christmas!. Heather Reichart finds strays in her Kansas pasture all the time. But something told...
Developer has big plans for West Bottoms — if Kansas City approves
Kansas City council members are debating whether to approve a developer's new plans for apartments, a hotel, and offices in the West Bottom.
Comments / 0