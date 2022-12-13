Read full article on original website
Kanye West Suggests Rosa Parks Was a Plant to Create a ‘Trauma Economy’
Kanye West has turned his criticism from the Jewish Community to leaders of the civil rights movement. Appearing on Clubhouse, Ye blasted Rosa Parks and more. “All of these heroes, man– it’s only one. That’s Jesus Christ. You’re gonna find out something about MLK, something about JFK, something about Malcolm, Rosa Parks. We know Rosa Parks was a plant,” West said.
Remember Kanye West Bought the House Next to Kim Kardashian? She Got It In the Divorce
Kanye West caused a stir among fans when he purchased a home directly next to Kim Kardashian after the two separated — and Kim just got the house after the divorce was settled.
Kanye West Calls Donald Trump a 'Liar'—He 'Said Things That Hurt Me'
"He lied about me, but I mean he's known for lying," West said of the former president during an appearance on Tim Pool's podcast "Timcast."
Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”
Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree
A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires. Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low
There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
White supremacist Nick Fuentes slams 'divorced woman girlboss' Marjorie Taylor Greene as the far-right figures turn on each other, videos show
White nationalist Nick Fuentes described Marjorie Taylor Greene as "weak" and attention-seeking after she denounced his virulently antisemitic views.
Kanye West Slams Obama In New Interview, Says 'We Got To Stop Dissing The Nazis All The Time'
It appears the artist formerly known as Kanye West has officially gone off the deep end. During a recent sit-down interview with right-winger Alex Jones, the rapper couldn’t stop gushing over the Nazis. In fact, he spent quite a bit of time proclaiming his fandom for Hitler, in particular.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Hitler-Loving Kanye West Sits Down With Proud Boy Founder, Tells Jews To 'Forgive' Nazi Party Leader In Latest Antisemitic Rant
Kanye West told Jewish people to forget the past, advising them to "forgive Hitler" for the Holocaust in his latest bout of antisemitic spewing. To make matters worse, Ye addressed the topic while sitting down with the Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The 45-minute interview was titled Saving Ye, in which McInnes allowed the embattled rapper to discuss his views on being canceled over his antisemitic rants. Their discussion was posted to the alt-right website Censored.TV on Tuesday.Ye — who was joined by his white supremacist and Holocaust denier buddy Nick Fuentes — doubled down on his stance. “Jewish...
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’
Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
Kim Kardashian Revealed She Reached Out To Kanye West “At The Height” Of Their Feud In Order To Collect His Valuables For Their Kids After Revealing He Often “Gives It All Away”
Kim Kardashian is continuing to shed light on her explosive feud with ex-husband Kanye West. For those who need a quick refresher, the discord between the exes began to erupt publicly in January this year after Ye, as he is now known, began taking aim at Kim — who filed for divorce from him in February 2021 — and her then–new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of Instagram posts.
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Veteran Rapper Grand Daddy I.U. Dead at 54
Grand Daddy I.U., a prominent member of early rap label Cold Chillin' Records, has died at the age of 54 ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned. Legendary hip hop producer Pete Rock, a longtime advocate for GDIU's skills as a lyricist, revealed to his followers the Queens-born rapper died peacefully in his sleep.
