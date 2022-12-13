Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.

