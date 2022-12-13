Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised for most of KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
kelo.com
Traveling on closed roads in SD could cost you big
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Getting stranded isn’t the only penalty for people who don’t comply with road closures. South Dakota law says anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access to the interstate (§ 31-4-14.2 ) is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.
KELOLAND TV
SD DOT: Drifting especially significant in central part of the state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper. “We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all...
KELOLAND TV
Drivers stranded in storm; Snow days for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding South Dakota distributions impacted by winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather this week has been causing many businesses and schools to close. Feeding South Dakota and its mobile distributions have also been impacted — which means a lot of people are also impacted. This week’s winter weather has left Feeding South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised over much of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised. A public safety alert was sent at 1:31 p.m. via cell phone that announced no travel was advised across much of South Dakota.
Driver stranded for days rescued during South Dakota winter storm
Thursday afternoon, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was notified of a missing person.
KELOLAND TV
I-90 to close again from Rapid City to Wyoming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol said on Facebook that Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming border will close today at 10 a.m. MT and 11 a.m. CT. All four lanes will be closed. I-90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
KELOLAND TV
Sisseton, Watertown, Aberdeen: Snow could reach 12″
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All four lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border will close at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a news release. The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-29 impassable...
dakotanewsnow.com
Majority of SD highways under ‘no travel advisory’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SD511.Org map shows that most South Dakota highways are under a “No Travel Advisory.”. The South Dakota Department of Transportation puts out advisories to warn drivers of dangerous driving conditions that could lead to accidents. On Wednesday morning, a deadly crash occurred south of Parkston on HWY 37, killing three people in their early 20s and injuring two more.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warnings for many areas through noon Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gusty winds are creating blizzard conditions for much of South Dakota Thursday. Nearly the entire state is listed under a blizzard warning, winter storm warning or winter weather advisory until noon Friday. At 2 p.m., the South Dakota Department of Transportation said it expected...
dakotanewsnow.com
Digging Out: Send us your weather photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota rule bans opposite-sex fights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the South Dakota Athletic Commission opposes a national change made by USA Boxing allowing boys and girls to fight each other at ages 8 and 9. George Giovanis of Sioux Falls made the point Friday, as the state commission considered renewing annual...
KELOLAND TV
Winter weather impacts businesses across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter storm is hitting at a crucial time for shoppers who are looking to finish checking off their holiday gift lists in the next two weeks. While the snow is falling on Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls, businesses are still open. “Traffic has...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
KELOLAND TV
SDDOT cautions drivers about shortcuts in storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain closed today, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has a reminder: Don’t use secondary highways as a shortcut or a bypass. “Accumulating snow and strong winds caused the SDDOT to close sections on both...
Comments / 0