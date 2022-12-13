ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Report

San Antonio College picks leader from Milwaukee as new president

A top official at a Milwaukee vocational-technical college will be San Antonio College’s next president. Naydeen González-De Jesús, currently the executive vice president of Student Success at Milwaukee Area Technical College, was selected to lead San Antonio College by the Alamo Colleges District Board of Trustees on Tuesday and will begin work Jan. 9, according to a press release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

South Side’s newest mural celebrates San Antonio’s water history

San Antonio’s newest mural, unveiled Wednesday morning on the city’s South Side, pays homage to the city’s water history and celebrates the area’s indigenous roots. The mural, titled “Yanaguana Rain Dream,” is by Cruz Ortiz, one of the artists who helped revive the mural tradition on the city’s West Side in the 1990s. Cruz worked with his spouse Olivia Ortiz, CEO of Burnt Nopal creative design studio and their four children to bring the mural to life.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Conrad Smiles: Remembering the San Antonio boy whose brain injury led to healing for many

It’s the time of year when planet Earth orbits toward its darkest days, the season when we search for hints of light and hope amid the shadow and gloom. There’s no more fitting metaphor for the life of Conrad Tullis, a little boy who endured a terrible tragedy but went on to bring miracles and healing to those around him, not just family and friends but the broader San Antonio community and innumerable souls beyond.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

McNay Art Museum hires new director

The McNay Art Museum has hired Matthew McLendon as its new executive director and CEO, replacing Richard Aste after his six-year tenure. McLendon served as director and chief curator of the Fralin Museum of Art in Charlottesville, Virginia since 2017, and prior to that spent six years as curator of modern and contemporary art at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Report is San Antonio's online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

Community Policy