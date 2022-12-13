Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in TexasWestloadedTexas State
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Related
San Antonio hopes to secure Inflation Reduction Act funds for climate programs
The City of San Antonio is hoping to secure newly available federal funding over the next two years to bolster its sustainability and climate action efforts. City staff briefed City Council Wednesday on how San Antonio might apply for federal Inflation Reduction Act money for programs that would help the city meet its climate goals.
Brittney Griner departs San Antonio after undergoing evaluation, treatment at military clinic
Pro basketball player Brittney Griner left San Antonio on Friday after being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. The WNBA player, who arrived in the city Dec. 8 for medical evaluations following 294 days in detention in Russia, thanked San Antonio military medical staff in an Instagram post.
Council approves $44 million in first, ‘transformational’ round of housing bond funding
San Antonio City Council unanimously approved the city’s first batch of affordable housing bond funding on Thursday. The $44 million, which includes some money from federal housing programs, will fund 14 projects across the city that will build or rehabilitate an estimated 2,532 housing units over the next five years.
Bexar County grants $550K in classical music funding on Nelson Wolff’s last day as judge
On Tuesday, Bexar County granted significant funding to two San Antonio performing arts groups: $325,000 to the fledgling San Antonio Philharmonic, and $225,000 to the Classical Music Institute, a resident company of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. “It’s a historic day,” said San Antonio Philharmonic President Brian Petkovich,...
San Antonio College picks leader from Milwaukee as new president
A top official at a Milwaukee vocational-technical college will be San Antonio College’s next president. Naydeen González-De Jesús, currently the executive vice president of Student Success at Milwaukee Area Technical College, was selected to lead San Antonio College by the Alamo Colleges District Board of Trustees on Tuesday and will begin work Jan. 9, according to a press release.
San Antonio gears up to play defense in 88th Legislative Session
Leaders from the City of San Antonio are eyeing a handful of local control issues they’re concerned about in the state’s upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 10. Members of the city’s government affairs team told a City Council committee Wednesday that a proposal seeking to limit local...
CPS Energy committee recommends power mix that relies on natural gas
An advisory committee of residents on Thursday selected which mix of energy sources it will recommend to CPS Energy’s board of trustees to power San Antonio over the next decade. Two-thirds of the committee voted for Portfolio #2, of which 44% will come from natural gas or diesel fuel,...
South Side’s newest mural celebrates San Antonio’s water history
San Antonio’s newest mural, unveiled Wednesday morning on the city’s South Side, pays homage to the city’s water history and celebrates the area’s indigenous roots. The mural, titled “Yanaguana Rain Dream,” is by Cruz Ortiz, one of the artists who helped revive the mural tradition on the city’s West Side in the 1990s. Cruz worked with his spouse Olivia Ortiz, CEO of Burnt Nopal creative design studio and their four children to bring the mural to life.
Councilman McKee-Rodriguez’s crime reduction proposal gets yellow light from committee
San Antonio City Council’s Governance Committee will move forward with a plan to create a new system within the city organization that would work to prevent crime and recidivism. In the coming months, the Public Safety Committee will further explore strategies, which could include coordination with Bexar County, to...
Third Northside ISD school now linked to tuberculosis case
As health officials continue investigating a confirmed case of tuberculosis linked to two high schools in one San Antonio school district, it now appears that students and staff at a third campus may have been exposed. The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District announced Friday that the person identified with TB...
After 21 years, Nelson Wolff says goodbye to Bexar County Commissioners Court
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff presided over his final commissioners court meeting Tuesday, finishing out the most public part of a role he’s held for more than two decades. “The county’s in great shape,” said Wolff, whose fifth term concludes at the end of the year. He will be...
North Texas conservative group sets up shop in Bexar County
A conservative group that started in Fort Worth is starting a chapter in Bexar County, seeking to recruit and train activists to lobby politicians from Congress down to local school boards. The True Texas Project began as a tea party group in Tarrant County back in 2009, organizing conservatives in...
Meet the man who built Westover Hills, land developer Marty Wender
Charles Martin Wender had a problem. He was watching San Antonio grow under dynamic leadership in the 1970s and feeling trapped and dissatisfied in a family home-building business. He wanted in on the action. “I just knew the city was going to take off and I wanted to be in...
San Antonio high school students bring the heat to national barbecue competitions
In the dark and cold November evening, the drum of a black steel pit sandwiched between two campus buildings was smoking hot. Ercilia Martinez, a Memorial High School senior, was keeping a close eye on the temperature gauge above two slabs of marinated and seasoned pork ribs. Any slight drop...
Armed protesters, supporters outside all-ages drag show remain largely peaceful
This article has been updated. A showdown between protesters of an all-ages Christmas drag show at the Aztec Theatre and members of the pro-LGBTQ community was largely peaceful Tuesday night, as both groups mostly stuck to their side of St. Mary’s Street in downtown San Antonio. The crowd of...
Conrad Smiles: Remembering the San Antonio boy whose brain injury led to healing for many
It’s the time of year when planet Earth orbits toward its darkest days, the season when we search for hints of light and hope amid the shadow and gloom. There’s no more fitting metaphor for the life of Conrad Tullis, a little boy who endured a terrible tragedy but went on to bring miracles and healing to those around him, not just family and friends but the broader San Antonio community and innumerable souls beyond.
New Lightscape installations shine at the San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is captivating guests this holiday season with more than one million lights and festive artistic displays as Lightscape returns for its second season. Set to joyful music, the family-friendly outdoor illuminated 1-mile walking trail showcases new artistic installations never before seen in San Antonio and...
The death of Rackspace’s ‘Fanatical Support’
Rest in peace, Rackspace of yore. The obituary for the hosting startup that San Antonio came to know and love after its 1998 founding by three Trinity students with the financial backing and business acumen of real estate investor Graham Weston, should have been written long ago. There is still...
McNay Art Museum hires new director
The McNay Art Museum has hired Matthew McLendon as its new executive director and CEO, replacing Richard Aste after his six-year tenure. McLendon served as director and chief curator of the Fralin Museum of Art in Charlottesville, Virginia since 2017, and prior to that spent six years as curator of modern and contemporary art at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida.
New BiblioTech library opens as Bexar County continues bid to provide internet access to all
Bexar County and the San Antonio Independent School District celebrated the opening of the fourth BiblioTech library Tuesday, this one at downtown’s Fox Tech campus, saying its primary goal is to give students access to the internet and opportunities they might not have otherwise. The Nelson and Tracy Wolff...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0