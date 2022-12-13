ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

France have mastered art of winning but tireless Morocco will set new traps

By Jacob Steinberg in Doha
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4aCx_0jh1Sfxo00
From left: Antoine Griezmann, Romain Saïss, Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi.

France have perfected the art of pragmatism. They absorb pressure, defend in numbers, lure their prey in, then strike in the blink of an eye. Sometimes, as England found out, they only need a couple of dominant spells. Such is life when you have Kylian Mbappé waiting to streak away on the counterattack, Antoine Griezmann finding little pockets of space and Olivier Giroud – still underrated, still going strong – waiting for an opportunity to fall his way in the penalty area.

It has been a winning formula for Didier Deschamps, whose team are two victories away from becoming the first country since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup. France’s head coach does not worry about having more possession than the other team. Deschamps does not talk about having a philosophy. He thinks about the best way to win.

On Wednesday night, though, France face a conundrum: how to breach opponents who will give them the ball and trust in the tournament’s best defence to hold firm. Morocco, the first African side to reach the semi-finals, stand in their way and are likely to take some budging. The underdogs will be roared on by thousands of supporters at Al Bayt Stadium, where a hostile atmosphere is bound to test the courage of the France players, and they are surely not going to open up now. Entertaining neutrals is not Morocco’s priority. They have played eight and a half hours of football, faced three penalties in their shootout win over Spain and still the only goal they have conceded came when Nayef Aguerd put the ball into his own net against Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13E8Q5_0jh1Sfxo00

Patience, as the France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris acknowledged, is going to be key. Part of the problem for the world champions is that Morocco, supremely drilled by Walid Regragui, are effective. They will look to their brilliant right-back Achraf Hakimi to set aside his friendship with his Paris Saint-Germain clubmate Mbappé. There will be responsibility on the tireless Sofyan Amrabat to pin down Griezmann, who was so impressive against England, and Bono to perform more wonders in goal. They will be praying that Aguerd, Romain Saïss and Noussair Mazraoui are fit to play in defence, and that they are not too weary after beating Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

But Morocco, who topped a group containing Belgium and Croatia, will also look to lure France into a trap before springing forward on the break. As Lloris pointed out, they have a strong midfield and creative threats from Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal. Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored the winner against Portugal, is a dangerous runner up front. “They’re not just good in defence,” Deschamps warned. “They wouldn’t have reached the semis if they were just a defensive team.”

The onus will be on France to assert themselves, to control possession and stretch the play, for Theo Hernandez and Jules Koundé to push up from the full-back positions. Griezmann, playing as a No 10 these days, will have to succeed where Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva failed. Mbappé will have to win his duel with Hakimi.

Yet an upset is not out of the question. Memories of France’s colonial past in Morocco will lend the occasion an extra edge in the stands. Regragui, who grew up in a suburb just outside Paris, is ready. “We want Africa to be on top of the world,” he said. “We are not the favourites. You may say I am crazy, but a bit of craziness is good.

“We are not here to kid around and we are not tired. We want to rewrite the history books for our brothers in north Africa, for Egyptians, Libyans – all those who dreamed of seeing an African team in a semi-final. I don’t want to wait another 40 years to give another African team a chance. I am a bit crazy; a bit of a dreamer.”

Regragui was in a lively mood. He was not ready to hear any accusations that his team’s style is boring. “This idea of possession, it is amazing you journalists love these figures of 50-60%,” he said. “That doesn’t matter if you have one shot. Expected goals don’t mean anything.

“If they allow us possession we will keep the ball but I don’t think they will allow us to do that. We are here to win. If you give points to teams with most possession, it would change the game. Guardiola was my hero for a long time, I wanted to play possession football. When you have De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, that is possible.

“A lot of European journalists have criticised our style. They don’t like to see an African team play cleverly. They think African teams used to be fun but get knocked out. Those days are over now. There isn’t one way of winning. We had 0.01% chance of winning the World Cup at the outset. Now we have 0.03. But we are going to try and destroy statistics.”

Try arguing with that. For Morocco, it is about being effective. The dilemma, though, is that France also have little time for romance. When Deschamps was asked about number-crunching in football, he wasn’t particularly enthused. Sometimes, he said, you have to ignore the stats and trust your eyes. Essentially Deschamps was saying that he does not give two hoots if people criticise his side’s refusal to play fantasy football. France will simply believe they can find a way to win.

Comments / 1

Related
marinelink.com

French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
Footwear News

French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue

Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
New York Post

Fernando Santos fired by Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup drama

Portugal’s dramatic 2022 World Cup run has been punctuated with their head coach getting axed. Fernando Santos was dumped by Portugal on Thursday after the team was eliminated by Morocco, 1-0, in the World Cup quarterfinals, the second straight game in which Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup. Santos, 68, took over as Portugal’s coach following the 2014 World Cup after the team fired Paulo Bento. Santos coached Greece from 2010-14. In 2016, Santos led Portugal to a UEFA European Championship title, the country’s first major international trophy. Portugal was then eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 at the...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
TheDailyBeast

Tennis Legend Boris Becker Released From Prison

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has returned to Germany following an eight-month prison sentence served in the U.K., according to his attorneys. The tennis star was sentenced to 30 months in prison in late April after being found guilty of four charges related to the Insolvency Act, including transferring and hiding large sums of money despite declaring bankruptcy in June 2017. His foreign national status allowed his early release under a fast-track deportation program. The 55-year-old “was released from custody in England and has left for Germany today,” attorney Christian-Oliver Moser said in a statement, adding that the six-time Grand Slam champion “has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany.” His 87-year-old mother Elvira Becker described her son’s early release as “the best Christmas present I could hope for,” according to The Sun.Read it at Associated Press
CBS Sports

World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe

This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are still giving Britons what they really want from royalty: cruel spectacle

They’re more royal than the royals. Detached they might be, but even in exile they are fulfilling their duties to the letter. For all their insistence that they had to break away from the system of monarchy, Harry and Meghan remain two of its most devoted servants. Because, for all the red-top fury aimed their way, they are doing the job from which they claimed to have “stepped back” exactly as it has been prescribed for generations. Indeed, they continue to provide the service Britons have been demanding from the Windsors for a century or more.
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

534K+
Followers
122K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy