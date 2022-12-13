ENMU Childhood Development Center earns re-accreditation

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University (EMNU) recently announced that its Childhood Development Center (CDC) has earned its fifth-year re-accreditation.

Officials detailed that the re-accreditation was received after an evaluation and site visit from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

According to Casey Fall-Guerra, CDC director, the new room in the facility, which provides care and education to two-year-old children, also received accreditation.

“The dedicated educators at the CDC have worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic to improve our program,” Fall-Guerra said. “We are proud to offer children in our community a high-quality, holistic education.”

Official added that the CDC has served as a lab facility for ENMU since 1949 and provides college students, who are studying child development, with a research facility.

“Achieving accreditation by the NAEYC is a rigorous but rewarding process,” said Dr. B. Lee Hurren, Dean of the College of Education and Technology at ENMU. “I am very proud of Casey Fall-Guerra and her entire staff for their diligent work, safe care for children, and continuous professionalism. They are constantly improving their programs and the overall environment. Congratulations to all those who serve in the CDC and care for the children there.”