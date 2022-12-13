ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

ENMU Childhood Development Center earns re-accreditation

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bsFSf_0jh1SUCh00

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University (EMNU) recently announced that its Childhood Development Center (CDC) has earned its fifth-year re-accreditation.

Officials detailed that the re-accreditation was received after an evaluation and site visit from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

According to Casey Fall-Guerra, CDC director, the new room in the facility, which provides care and education to two-year-old children, also received accreditation.

“The dedicated educators at the CDC have worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic to improve our program,” Fall-Guerra said. “We are proud to offer children in our community a high-quality, holistic education.”

Official added that the CDC has served as a lab facility for ENMU since 1949 and provides college students, who are studying child development, with a research facility.

“Achieving accreditation by the NAEYC is a rigorous but rewarding process,” said Dr. B. Lee Hurren, Dean of the College of Education and Technology at ENMU. “I am very proud of Casey Fall-Guerra and her entire staff for their diligent work, safe care for children, and continuous professionalism. They are constantly improving their programs and the overall environment. Congratulations to all those who serve in the CDC and care for the children there.”

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Initiative focuses on improving quality of life for airmen and women

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannon Air Force Base is partnering with the cities of Clovis and Portales to create subcommittees to help improve the quality of life for airmen/women and their families. This part of the “Five and Thrive” initiative. The initiative focuses on five categories; affordable housing, medical care, spouse employment, education and childcare. “The subcommittees […]
PORTALES, NM
Government Technology

Illness Sends New Mexico Schools Back to Remote Learning

(TNS) - Both Clovis and Portales school systems had decided to close their campuses and switch to remote learning by Thursday due to high rates of absenteeism of students and teachers due to illness. The closing began with one school, Portales Junior High, with a Tuesday announcement that the campus...
CLOVIS, NM
KTSM

Police: Gun used by UNM student in Nov. 19 shooting was stolen

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The gun used by deceased University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in a Nov. 19 shootout with New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake was stolen, New Mexico State Police confirmed to KTSM on Thursday. According to State Police, the gun was reported stolen in June from Clovis, N.M. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Air Force Civil Engineer Center gives final quarterly Cannon Air Force Base PFAS update for 2022

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Air Force Civil Engineer Center will release a recorded update on Wednesday of the Department of the Air Force’s efforts to address per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) identified at Cannon Air Force Base, according to an announcement. Officials with Cannon AFB announced that the update will be available […]
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM
KFDA

Clovis Police: Teens arrested for drive-by shooting, was ‘retaliation’

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have arrested two teens and looking for one male for the involvement of drive-by shooting near W.17th Street. According to officials, on Dec. 13, at 1:46 p.m., Clovis police were called from a man and a woman who said their car had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it, while parked in front of their home.
CLOVIS, NM
yournewsnm.com

DRIVE BY SHOOTERS IDENTIFIED

On December 13th, 2022 at 1:46 p.m., Clovis Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a male and female who stated their vehicle had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it, while parked in front of their residence in 500 block of W. 17th St.
CLOVIS, NM
KOAT 7

Two teenagers arrested in Clovis shooting

Police in Clovis have arrested two teenagers after they were alleged to have shot at a vehicle multiple times on Dec. 13. Clovis Police say a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were allegedly caught on security video shooting at a car parked on 17th street in Clovis. Police were called to...
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis Police looking for 2 suspects in connection with convenience store robberies

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it has identified a 13-year-old in connection with recent aggravated robberies at multiple Allsup’s Convenience Stores. According to CPD, police were investigating three incidents at different Allsup’s Convenience Store locations in Clovis earlier this month. Police said the first call was for stolen alcohol from […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy