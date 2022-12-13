ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Receive Compensation Board Recommendations

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Compensation Board recommends a 15-percent pay increase for the Sheriff and 12-percent raise for the county attorney, auditor, treasurer, recorder, and board of supervisors.

County Supervisor Donna Robinson says each elected official has one representative; the county supervisors have two.

Robinson says one of the compensation board’s main topics for discussion is the eight percent social security inflation rate coming into play.

Robinson says the most extended discussion at the compensation board meeting was the “Back to Blue,” an attempt to get up to the standards passed and put into place one year ago.

*Note (County supervisors Mark Peterson, Charla Schmid, and Mike Olson attended the meeting virtually)

