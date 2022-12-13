ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Celebrates Scoring His First-Ever Diamond Plaque: 'Wowwww!!!'

Lil Wayne has earned his first-ever diamond plaque over two decades into his legendary music career. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced on Wednesday (December 14) that Weezy F. Baby has joined the diamond club after his 2008 hit “Lollipop” surpassed 10 million sales in the U.S.
MONTANA STATE
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Rapper Gunna Released From Jail, Announces 5th ‘Gunna’s Great Giveaway’ to Gift $100K This Christmas

Rapper Gunna is fresh out of jail and is continuing his annual Christmas giveaway by gifting $100,000 to Atlanta families in need. On Wednesday, Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, was released from jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy in connection to the sweeping gang indictment against rapper Young Thug and alleged members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) criminal street gang, WSB-TV reported.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
