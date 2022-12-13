Read full article on original website
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
The Legacy Continues As New Edition and the Black Promoters Collective Announce Their New Tour for 2023
Iconic Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition closed out 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. Selling out arenas across the country, the icons and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are happy to announce...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne's 'A Milli' Used By Florida Police To Soundtrack $1.1M Drug Bust On TikTok
Lil Wayne’s 2008 smash hit “A Milli” has been used to soundtrack a Florida police department’s latest drug bust. In a video shared to TikTok, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that latest seizure allowed narcotics detectives to get $1.1 million dollars in illegal drug money off the street.
Glowing and Flowing: Keke Palmer Shakes Her Tailfeather with Her Baby Bump on Display
Now that the cat is out of the bag, Keke Palmer can post fun dance videos with her baby bump in tow. The Nope star took to TikTok in the wake of her pregnancy announcement to share her impromptu dance to the O’Jay’s “She Used to Be My Girl”.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Celebrates Scoring His First-Ever Diamond Plaque: 'Wowwww!!!'
Lil Wayne has earned his first-ever diamond plaque over two decades into his legendary music career. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced on Wednesday (December 14) that Weezy F. Baby has joined the diamond club after his 2008 hit “Lollipop” surpassed 10 million sales in the U.S.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Rapper Gunna Released From Jail, Announces 5th ‘Gunna’s Great Giveaway’ to Gift $100K This Christmas
Rapper Gunna is fresh out of jail and is continuing his annual Christmas giveaway by gifting $100,000 to Atlanta families in need. On Wednesday, Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, was released from jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy in connection to the sweeping gang indictment against rapper Young Thug and alleged members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) criminal street gang, WSB-TV reported.
Jayda Cheaves Hosts First Annual Jingle Jam Toy Drive Event in Atlanta
Social media influencer and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves is giving back in a big way this holiday season by launching her inaugural toy drive event. On Sunday, Cheaves took to Instagram to share the results of her first of many Jingle Jam toy drive events. “Today was such a success,” Cheaves...
Founder, CEO of Wu-Tang Management Unveils Limited Availability of Wu-Tang Legacy Book
On Nov. 9, 1993, the landscape of music changed forever when “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” was unleashed upon the world, unearthing landmine hits “Protect Ya Neck,” “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Wu Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F*ck Wit.”. On the cusp of the...
