ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

NFL Legend Robert Griffin III Apologizes After Using Racist Slur on ESPN

Former NFL player Robert Griffin III let a racist slur roll off his tongue during an episode of Monday Night Football. On the ESPN pregame show, Griffin was giving commentary on the Eagles’ dominating the Giants before the network’s broadcast of the Cardinals vs. Patriots when he put his foot in his mouth trying to give Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts praise, TMZ reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy