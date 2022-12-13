DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will be in the spotlight this weekend as it hosts the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship football game. The championship is all about football, the players and the teams. But once the game is wrapped up, city officials are excited to have new people roaming the city, seeing all that Durham has to offer.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO