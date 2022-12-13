Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Related
packinsider.com
3-Star Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds has Decommitted from NC State
3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds (The Taft School/Watertown, CT) has decommitted from NC State. NC State first offered Symonds back on December 2nd of last year, and he committed to run with the Wolfpack on June 9th this Summer. After John Garrison left to become the Offensive Line Coach...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball program checking in on top 2024 prospect
The UNC basketball program is making the most of its time in New York City, as they are making a visit to one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024. While they are in New York City, the UNC basketball program is making the most of their visit.
Charlotte Linebacker Michael Short Joins UNC's 2023 Class
CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- Mallard Creek three-star linebacker Michael Short announced his commitment to North Carolina during a ceremony at his high school on Thursday morning. Back in June, Short, a 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek High, officially visited East Carolina. Before departing Greenville, he pledged to the Pirates. But his senior season performances caught the attention of the UNC staff. Short broke out for Mallard Creek High, an in-state football powerhouse, with 124 tackles, including 27 for a loss and a dozen sacks, plus 10 QB pressures and a pair of interceptions. He also scored two touchdowns.
Watch Jackson State, North Carolina Central in Celebration Bowl only on Channel 2
The 2022 college football bowl season kicks off with the Cricket Celebration Bowl. The game will feature champions from the Mid-Eastern Athletic and Southwestern Athletic conferences. The Jackson State Tigers (12-0) will go head-to-head with the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-2). This will also be the final game as Jackson...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Football lands commitment from linebacker Michael Short
The UNC football program has landed another commitment, as linebacker Michael Short announced that he’ll be joining the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received good news on Thursday morning, as three-star linebacker Michael Short announced that he has committed to the Tar Heels. Over the...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC men’s basketball team will have another chance for a signature non-conference win this Saturday, as the Tar Heels will take on No. 23 Ohio State in New York as part of the CBS Sports Classic. Carolina is hoping this meeting with the Buckeyes goes better than the last one, when Ohio State thrashed UNC 74-49 in Chapel Hill during the ill-fated 2019-20 season.
UNC football names new offensive coordinator
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Chip Lindsey from Central Florida as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The school announced the hiring Thursday, a week after Phil Longo said he would leave the Tar Heels to join the staff at Wisconsin along with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. Lindsey led an […]
Duke basketball visits five-star North Carolina recruit
Two weeks ago, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program, sat behind the bench to watch the Blue Devils beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and joined the Cameron Crazies in the second half. He appeared to embrace the experience.
Mallard Creek LB Michael Short commits to North Carolina
Charlotte, N.C. — Mallard Creek's senior 3-star linebacker Michael Short has announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Short made the announcement this morning in a ceremony at Mallard Creek. Short committed to East Carolina University in June and backed out of his pledge...
Three-star UNC target to commit on Thursday
In the college football world, all eyes are on the transfer portal, as student-athletes are looking for their new home and rosters are looking different heading into bowl season. Despite the focus on the portal, class of 2023 targets are still on the market and deciding their college destination. One...
North Carolina Central triumphs overAppalachian State
North Carolina Central women's basketball defeated Appalachian State at McDougald-McLendon Arena on Thursday evening. The post North Carolina Central triumphs overAppalachian State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star talks decision timeline
Top recruits are choosing colleges earlier and earlier these days. Consider that first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts completed their five-deep 2023 haul months before the pledges — all five-star talents — began their senior season in high school. But on the 2024 trail,...
cbs17
Durham to host NAIA championship football game, drawing hundreds of fans and players
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will be in the spotlight this weekend as it hosts the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship football game. The championship is all about football, the players and the teams. But once the game is wrapped up, city officials are excited to have new people roaming the city, seeing all that Durham has to offer.
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
Expert Analysis: National Signing Day Preview
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The signing period for the 2023 class will open on Wednesday, Dec. 21, which makes the next week one of the busiest and more exciting of the recruiting cycle. There are visits taking place, commitments, de-commitments, and then the majority of the 2023 class will sign with their respective schools.
Next Level: The Numbers Behind the Tar Heels
In this edition of Next Level with Greg Barnes and Tommy Ashley, Adrian Atkinson joins the show to break down the numbers behind North Carolina’s start to the 2022-23 basketball season. Atkinson, aka @FreeportKid on Twitter, has been a regular contributor to Inside Carolina for almost two decades and brings to the site and the subscriber message board unique and expertly researched analysis detailing the nuances that make Hubert Davis’ team tick.
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Citadel Win
UNC Basketball defeated Citadel 100-67 in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. It was a good “get healthy” game leading up to back-to-back games versus Ohio State and Michigan. Welcome to the 2022-2023 UNC basketball season Tyler Nickel, Jalen Washington, Dontrez Styles and Will Shaver. I know they had already seen limited action but tonight they were able to put together quality in-game minutes.
BREAKING: Five Star OT Samson Okunlola Commits to Miami Hurricanes
It was one of the nation's best; now, Miami holds arguably the best offensive line class in the 2023 class following "Pancake Honcho's" commitment
Armando Bacot sets North Carolina basketball record
In Tuesday's 100-67 win over The Citadel, North Carolina looked like the team everyone hoped to see entering the season: the Tar Heels recorded 24 assists, the bench scored 42 points, and we got biscuits. While the non-conference victory gave North Carolina their seventh win on the season and second...
UNC Commitments: 2022-23 Schedules & Stats
Inside Carolina is tracking the game-by-game results and statistics for future Tar Heels. Scroll down for the latest 2022-23 season data on UNC's commitments ... Simeon Wilcher - 6-5, 185 – Roselle (N.J.) Catholic - Senior. 12/16 - Paradise Hoopfest: Duncanville. 12/23 - @ Manasquan. 12/29 - @ Patrick...
247Sports
66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0