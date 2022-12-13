ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

3-Star Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds has Decommitted from NC State

3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds (The Taft School/Watertown, CT) has decommitted from NC State. NC State first offered Symonds back on December 2nd of last year, and he committed to run with the Wolfpack on June 9th this Summer. After John Garrison left to become the Offensive Line Coach...
RALEIGH, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball program checking in on top 2024 prospect

The UNC basketball program is making the most of its time in New York City, as they are making a visit to one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024. While they are in New York City, the UNC basketball program is making the most of their visit.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Charlotte Linebacker Michael Short Joins UNC's 2023 Class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- Mallard Creek three-star linebacker Michael Short announced his commitment to North Carolina during a ceremony at his high school on Thursday morning. Back in June, Short, a 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek High, officially visited East Carolina. Before departing Greenville, he pledged to the Pirates. But his senior season performances caught the attention of the UNC staff. Short broke out for Mallard Creek High, an in-state football powerhouse, with 124 tackles, including 27 for a loss and a dozen sacks, plus 10 QB pressures and a pair of interceptions. He also scored two touchdowns.
CHARLOTTE, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Football lands commitment from linebacker Michael Short

The UNC football program has landed another commitment, as linebacker Michael Short announced that he’ll be joining the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received good news on Thursday morning, as three-star linebacker Michael Short announced that he has committed to the Tar Heels. Over the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time

The UNC men’s basketball team will have another chance for a signature non-conference win this Saturday, as the Tar Heels will take on No. 23 Ohio State in New York as part of the CBS Sports Classic. Carolina is hoping this meeting with the Buckeyes goes better than the last one, when Ohio State thrashed UNC 74-49 in Chapel Hill during the ill-fated 2019-20 season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

UNC football names new offensive coordinator

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Chip Lindsey from Central Florida as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The school announced the hiring Thursday, a week after Phil Longo said he would leave the Tar Heels to join the staff at Wisconsin along with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. Lindsey led an […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball visits five-star North Carolina recruit

Two weeks ago, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program, sat behind the bench to watch the Blue Devils beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and joined the Cameron Crazies in the second half. He appeared to embrace the experience.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Mallard Creek LB Michael Short commits to North Carolina

Charlotte, N.C. — Mallard Creek's senior 3-star linebacker Michael Short has announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Short made the announcement this morning in a ceremony at Mallard Creek. Short committed to East Carolina University in June and backed out of his pledge...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllTarHeels

Three-star UNC target to commit on Thursday

In the college football world, all eyes are on the transfer portal, as student-athletes are looking for their new home and rosters are looking different heading into bowl season. Despite the focus on the portal, class of 2023 targets are still on the market and deciding their college destination. One...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Durham to host NAIA championship football game, drawing hundreds of fans and players

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will be in the spotlight this weekend as it hosts the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship football game. The championship is all about football, the players and the teams. But once the game is wrapped up, city officials are excited to have new people roaming the city, seeing all that Durham has to offer.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Expert Analysis: National Signing Day Preview

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The signing period for the 2023 class will open on Wednesday, Dec. 21, which makes the next week one of the busiest and more exciting of the recruiting cycle. There are visits taking place, commitments, de-commitments, and then the majority of the 2023 class will sign with their respective schools.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Next Level: The Numbers Behind the Tar Heels

In this edition of Next Level with Greg Barnes and Tommy Ashley, Adrian Atkinson joins the show to break down the numbers behind North Carolina’s start to the 2022-23 basketball season. Atkinson, aka @FreeportKid on Twitter, has been a regular contributor to Inside Carolina for almost two decades and brings to the site and the subscriber message board unique and expertly researched analysis detailing the nuances that make Hubert Davis’ team tick.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Random Observations Citadel Win

UNC Basketball defeated Citadel 100-67 in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. It was a good “get healthy” game leading up to back-to-back games versus Ohio State and Michigan. Welcome to the 2022-2023 UNC basketball season Tyler Nickel, Jalen Washington, Dontrez Styles and Will Shaver. I know they had already seen limited action but tonight they were able to put together quality in-game minutes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Armando Bacot sets North Carolina basketball record

In Tuesday's 100-67 win over The Citadel, North Carolina looked like the team everyone hoped to see entering the season: the Tar Heels recorded 24 assists, the bench scored 42 points, and we got biscuits. While the non-conference victory gave North Carolina their seventh win on the season and second...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Commitments: 2022-23 Schedules & Stats

Inside Carolina is tracking the game-by-game results and statistics for future Tar Heels. Scroll down for the latest 2022-23 season data on UNC's commitments ... Simeon Wilcher - 6-5, 185 – Roselle (N.J.) Catholic - Senior. 12/16 - Paradise Hoopfest: Duncanville. 12/23 - @ Manasquan. 12/29 - @ Patrick...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
