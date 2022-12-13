ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Walton County BOC approves 68-home subdivision in Loganville area

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 15, 2022) At the December meeting, Walton County Commissioners voted to approve a rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC. This makes way for a 68-home subdivision at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. Ned Butler represented Reliant...
Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
Habersham County wreck Thursday seriously hurts passenger

A wreck north of Clarkesville Thursday afternoon seriously injured the passenger. A green Kia Sorento SUV driven by 52-year-old David William McConnell of Clarkesville was traveling north on New Liberty Road in the northbound lane and traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway, the Georgia State Patrol said. GSP...
Breaking: Car runs into the office at Whits Inn in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 16, 2022) – The police presence in the parking lot at the Whits Inn in Loganville Friday morning was because a car had run into the office of the motel. According to the City of Loganville spokesman, Robbie Schwartz, a woman reportedly went to pay her bill and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes and hit the wall.
Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
New security cameras to go up around Henry County

McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments

(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.
Georgia DOT suspends lane closures; predicts best, worst travel times for holiday travel

ATLANTA, GA – To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, December 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, December 26 at 5 a.m. For New Year’s weekend, the suspension of lane closures will be in effect Saturday, December 31 2022 at 5 a.m. until Monday, January 2, 2023 at 5.a.m.
Elderly woman killed in Forsyth County car crash

Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a wreck that killed a 73-year-old woman. The crash happened on Wednesday, December 14 at the intersection of Bethelview Road and Castleberry Road, in the southern part of the county.
