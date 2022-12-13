Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia House representative-elect charged with taking medications from assisted living home, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County arrested a newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member accused of stealing medications from an assisted living home he manages in Winder. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Danny Rampey, recently elected to represent District 119 in the state house, is charged with...
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC approves 68-home subdivision in Loganville area
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 15, 2022) At the December meeting, Walton County Commissioners voted to approve a rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC. This makes way for a 68-home subdivision at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. Ned Butler represented Reliant...
Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes
(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County church
Photo by(Union Hill Church Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The former treasurer of Union Hill Church in Forsyth County has been charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars over a period of close to seven years.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Barrow County (Barrow County, GA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Barrow County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened along Old Thompson Mill Road and State Route 211. According to the authorities, a major collision involved a dump truck, a FedEx truck, and an unidentified vehicle at around 12:05 p.m.
Deadline is Friday to complete Gwinnett County equity survey
Respondents can enter a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County wreck Thursday seriously hurts passenger
A wreck north of Clarkesville Thursday afternoon seriously injured the passenger. A green Kia Sorento SUV driven by 52-year-old David William McConnell of Clarkesville was traveling north on New Liberty Road in the northbound lane and traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway, the Georgia State Patrol said. GSP...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Car runs into the office at Whits Inn in Loganville
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 16, 2022) – The police presence in the parking lot at the Whits Inn in Loganville Friday morning was because a car had run into the office of the motel. According to the City of Loganville spokesman, Robbie Schwartz, a woman reportedly went to pay her bill and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes and hit the wall.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
Henry County Daily Herald
New security cameras to go up around Henry County
McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
The Citizen Online
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City. A Cobb County man and official with the Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice who has been missing for more than a week was found deceased in his vehicle in Peachtree City in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.
GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments
(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.
‘It sounded like firecrackers’: Power surge causes thousands in damage for Cobb homeowners
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A power surge went through dozens of homes in East Cobb on Monday night, causing thousands of dollars in damage for a number of homeowners. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to neighbors who live at Sentinel Lake and said their subdivision was impacted.
Police pursuing Clayton County 11-year-old’s disappearance as human trafficking case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said the disappearance of a 11-year-old will now be pursued as a human trafficking case. Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference Friday where police say R’Kayla Briggs is believed to be in danger. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Monroe Local News
Georgia DOT suspends lane closures; predicts best, worst travel times for holiday travel
ATLANTA, GA – To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, December 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, December 26 at 5 a.m. For New Year’s weekend, the suspension of lane closures will be in effect Saturday, December 31 2022 at 5 a.m. until Monday, January 2, 2023 at 5.a.m.
accesswdun.com
Woman killed in traffic accident in Forsyth County
A woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in Forsyth County. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Bonnie Hammond, 73, was killed in the accident at about 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Bethelview Road and Castleberry Road. A preliminary investigation...
Elderly woman killed in Forsyth County car crash
Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a wreck that killed a 73-year-old woman. The crash happened on Wednesday, December 14 at the intersection of Bethelview Road and Castleberry Road, in the southern part of the county.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County juvenile justice official found dead more than a week after disappearance
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The search for a missing juvenile justice official from Cobb County has ended in tragedy more than a week after his disappearance. Victor Roberts had been last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 5 in Marietta by his wife. Later that day, a license plate reader...
Comments / 0