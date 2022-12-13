Read full article on original website
Drew Brees returns to Purdue as assistant coach
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Drew Brees will return to Purdue to serve as an assistant coach during the Boilermakers’ upcoming bowl game against LSU, vice president and director of athletics Mike Bobinski announced Thursday. The program said Brees — who led Purdue to their second-ever Rose Bowl in...
Suspect in Purdue dorm murder to undergo further mental health evaluation
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue University student charged with killing his roommate in October will undergo further evaluation to determine if he’s fit to stand trial. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin issued an order this week saying that “reasonable grounds exist to further evaluate” Ji Min Sha’s competency for trial. A doctor had previously examined Sha in October and turned those findings over to the court.
Kokomo library adding Narcan vending machine Thursday
KOKOMO, Ind. – A library in central Indiana is taking steps to fight the ongoing opioid epidemic and reduce the number of overdoses taking place across the state. On Thursday, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main branch will add a Naloxone vending machine. It will be the first library in Indiana to have this type of vending machine.
Flu deaths double again, could exceed peak inpatient capacity of COVID
INDIANAPOLIS— The number of reported flu-related deaths once again doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Officials say 48 people have died from the flu so far this season. This is 24 more deaths than was reported the previous week. However, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the last week.
Drying out and turning colder
After a very soggy Wednesday, the wet weather has moved on. Rainfall recorded on Wednesday alone was near or above 1″ in many spots. We picked up roughly another 1/10th of an inch early Thursday morning. It was windy too! Peak wind gusts early Thursday morning exceeded 50 mph in some locations. Winds gusts to 61 mph in Lafayette.
Brownsburg Town Council voting on increasing councilor salaries
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Town Councilors will vote Thursday on whether or not to raise their own salaries. Currently, the five Brownsburg Councilmembers make $13,700 a year. If the proposed pay increase ordinance passed councilors would then make $18,000 a year. In the wake of a recent homicide...
Court docs: Marine was going nearly 80 mph before Lawrence crash that killed Fishers teacher and her husband
INDIANAPOLIS – A Marine was going nearly 80 mph in a 40 mph zone before his government-issued car slammed into a vehicle carrying a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband in July 2022, police say. Jaime Heredia Jr., 30, is now charged with two counts of reckless homicide in...
County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge near Highland Avenue and North Street on the city’s near east side.
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near...
Police find woman suspected of deadly drug deal
DANVILLE, Ind. — Police are looking for a woman they suspect dealt controlled substances to another woman who ended up dying. The Danville Metropolitan Police Department said the charge is in connection with the September 15 fentanyl drug overdose death of Ann Nicole Barnett. Police are now looking for Christina Sample.
