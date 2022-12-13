ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: What's new at Augusta Regional Airport?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - From local performances to flight schedule changes, Augusta Regional Airport is as busy as ever. Lauren Smith, assistant director of marketing and public relations, joined FOX54 Mornings to talk about all that is happening at the airport right now. Starting today, the airport has teamed up...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Saluda High students design ornaments for tree in Washington, D.C.

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ornament designs by students at Saluda High School are on display in Washington, D.C. It’s part of a display representing every state, territory, and more. We talked to students and their art teacher about why it means so much to them to be the ones representing the Palmetto State.
SALUDA, SC
WRDW-TV

Meet the candidates for the Ga. House District 129 seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday was the last day of early voting for the vacant Georgia House District 129 seat of the late Wayne Howard. Election day is Tuesday, and here’s what you need to know about the candidates running for the seat. If you think you’re done, voters...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Do You Say CSRA? Here Is Some History On The Name

I didn’t grow up in Augusta, but we lived close enough to watch the likes of Charlie Britt and Trooper Terry (Terry Sams). Because we could watch Augusta television stations, I was familiar with the CSRA name, but was always been curious to how the Central Savannah River Area name came to be.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. nonprofit gets $215,000 to improve children’s education

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reach Out and Read has announced a $215,000 two-year grant from CareSource to improve health, equity, and education outcomes for young children and their families in Georgia. The nonprofit has six local program sites that offer books to children during health visits. BY THE NUMBERS. In...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Traffic troubles on I-20 just inside South Carolina

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and in Georgia there are more than 150,000 people. Holidays can be so stressful for those caregivers, so giving them an appropriate gift can help ease that stress. A look at donations to the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

VA Augusta Health Care System hosting ‘PACT Act’ event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System is hosting “PACT Act” events to inform veterans about new health care and benefits. On Thursday, they will host one to inform veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the “PACT Act”. It...
AUGUSTA, GA
live5news.com

Citadel cadet suspended after role in Capitol riot, guilty plea

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Citadel cadet has been suspended from the military college after pleading guilty for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Elias Irizarry, 21, was arrested in March of 2021 after several people who know him identified him to federal officials. Irizarry drove to...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore To Government House

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around what will soon be their new home,” said Governor Hogan. “The First Lady and I have been so grateful to serve as temporary residents of Government House, and we will cherish the memories our family has made here over the last eight years.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WRDW-TV

Pinning ceremony held for Augusta University nursing grads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the nursing shortages on both sides of the river and how it’s affecting everything from your care at hospitals to older patients’ care at assisted living facilities. Friday was a step in the right direction. Nearly 140 nursing students...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

CSRA Holly Jolly Christmas Van brightens the holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have noticed a Christmas display on wheels driving around town. The owner of CSRA Kayak Rentals strapped thousands of lights on his van to spread some holiday cheer. We caught up with the owner to ask why he started doing it. “Anywhere you go,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Report: Grocery shoppers look to expired food to save money | Rush Hour

Grocery shoppers have become resourceful amid ongoing record inflation that has spiked grocery prices by 13% over the last year. Discount grocery store owner, Ron Rojas, joined NewsNation's "Rush Hour" to discuss food expiration dates. #food #expired #grocerystore #inflation. Report: Grocery shoppers look to expired food to …. Grocery shoppers...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson names key administration staffers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson has announced key members of his incoming administration. In a release Tuesday, Johnson announced Jasmine Sims will join him as Chief of Staff. Sims is currently the Associate Vice President for Workforce Solutions at the Augusta Metro Chamber. “I’m excited to have...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County’s track record of enforcing alcohol ordinance

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re digging deeper into how Columbia County picks and chooses who they investigate for alcohol ordinance violations. It’s a topic people have been buzzing about since Stay Social Tap and Table lost their right to serve alcohol. New emails and documents show the same process the county took to investigate Stay Social may not be the same across the board.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Rent, utility bills driving up cost of living in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It feels like everything is more expensive, including the cost of living. Rent and utility bills are all on the rise in Augusta. Unfortunately, the rising cost of living is pricing people out. But there is good news. We talked to a program offering assistance for...
AUGUSTA, GA

