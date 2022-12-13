Read full article on original website
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press updateAugusta, GA
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: What's new at Augusta Regional Airport?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - From local performances to flight schedule changes, Augusta Regional Airport is as busy as ever. Lauren Smith, assistant director of marketing and public relations, joined FOX54 Mornings to talk about all that is happening at the airport right now. Starting today, the airport has teamed up...
WRDW-TV
Saluda High students design ornaments for tree in Washington, D.C.
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ornament designs by students at Saluda High School are on display in Washington, D.C. It’s part of a display representing every state, territory, and more. We talked to students and their art teacher about why it means so much to them to be the ones representing the Palmetto State.
WRDW-TV
Meet the candidates for the Ga. House District 129 seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday was the last day of early voting for the vacant Georgia House District 129 seat of the late Wayne Howard. Election day is Tuesday, and here’s what you need to know about the candidates running for the seat. If you think you’re done, voters...
wgac.com
Do You Say CSRA? Here Is Some History On The Name
I didn’t grow up in Augusta, but we lived close enough to watch the likes of Charlie Britt and Trooper Terry (Terry Sams). Because we could watch Augusta television stations, I was familiar with the CSRA name, but was always been curious to how the Central Savannah River Area name came to be.
Thousands of Fort Gordon soldiers heading home for the holidays
More than 2,500 soldiers from Fort Gordon will be heading home Monday for a two-week holiday break, giving them a chance to see their friends and family once again.
WRDW-TV
Ga. nonprofit gets $215,000 to improve children’s education
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reach Out and Read has announced a $215,000 two-year grant from CareSource to improve health, equity, and education outcomes for young children and their families in Georgia. The nonprofit has six local program sites that offer books to children during health visits. BY THE NUMBERS. In...
WRDW-TV
Traffic troubles on I-20 just inside South Carolina
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and in Georgia there are more than 150,000 people. Holidays can be so stressful for those caregivers, so giving them an appropriate gift can help ease that stress. A look at donations to the...
WRDW-TV
VA Augusta Health Care System hosting ‘PACT Act’ event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System is hosting “PACT Act” events to inform veterans about new health care and benefits. On Thursday, they will host one to inform veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the “PACT Act”. It...
live5news.com
Citadel cadet suspended after role in Capitol riot, guilty plea
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Citadel cadet has been suspended from the military college after pleading guilty for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Elias Irizarry, 21, was arrested in March of 2021 after several people who know him identified him to federal officials. Irizarry drove to...
WJBF.com
Evans High sophomore named only student in Georgia to represent at Project Unloaded
EVANS, GA. (WJBF)- Lillian Lee-Sin is the only student in the state of Georgia standing against gun violence as a member of Project Unloaded. “Even if we weren’t being shot at, there was this idea that something can change within the next second,” Lee-Sin said. It’s a program...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore To Government House
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around what will soon be their new home,” said Governor Hogan. “The First Lady and I have been so grateful to serve as temporary residents of Government House, and we will cherish the memories our family has made here over the last eight years.”
WRDW-TV
Pinning ceremony held for Augusta University nursing grads
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the nursing shortages on both sides of the river and how it’s affecting everything from your care at hospitals to older patients’ care at assisted living facilities. Friday was a step in the right direction. Nearly 140 nursing students...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
WRDW-TV
Recycling plant expected to bring over $1 billion to south Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know when to expect the new recycling facility to open in south Augusta. Officials with PureCycle say it should be up and running by the middle of 2024. With it, the company says 80 to 100 jobs and an estimated economic impact of more...
WRDW-TV
CSRA Holly Jolly Christmas Van brightens the holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have noticed a Christmas display on wheels driving around town. The owner of CSRA Kayak Rentals strapped thousands of lights on his van to spread some holiday cheer. We caught up with the owner to ask why he started doing it. “Anywhere you go,...
WJBF.com
Report: Grocery shoppers look to expired food to save money | Rush Hour
Grocery shoppers have become resourceful amid ongoing record inflation that has spiked grocery prices by 13% over the last year. Discount grocery store owner, Ron Rojas, joined NewsNation's "Rush Hour" to discuss food expiration dates. #food #expired #grocerystore #inflation. Report: Grocery shoppers look to expired food to …. Grocery shoppers...
wfxg.com
Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson names key administration staffers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson has announced key members of his incoming administration. In a release Tuesday, Johnson announced Jasmine Sims will join him as Chief of Staff. Sims is currently the Associate Vice President for Workforce Solutions at the Augusta Metro Chamber. “I’m excited to have...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County’s track record of enforcing alcohol ordinance
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re digging deeper into how Columbia County picks and chooses who they investigate for alcohol ordinance violations. It’s a topic people have been buzzing about since Stay Social Tap and Table lost their right to serve alcohol. New emails and documents show the same process the county took to investigate Stay Social may not be the same across the board.
WRDW-TV
Rent, utility bills driving up cost of living in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It feels like everything is more expensive, including the cost of living. Rent and utility bills are all on the rise in Augusta. Unfortunately, the rising cost of living is pricing people out. But there is good news. We talked to a program offering assistance for...
allongeorgia.com
Seven Indicted in South Georgia for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Seven defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
