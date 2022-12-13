Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Interstate 76 shuts down again in NE Colorado for safety concerns after multiple crashes
Long stretches of Interstate 76 in northeastern Colorado are closed Friday afternoon after multiple crashes and adverse weather conditions. Officials on Friday urged drivers to stay off roads in northeastern Colorado. At about noon, the highway closed in both directions from Brush to Sterling, according to the Colorado Department of...
I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line
Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area. There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.
News Channel Nebraska
Fourth-straight snow day for Sidney, Kimball, Potter-Dix, and Leyton
SIDNEY - A vast and volatile storm system that hurled blizzard conditions across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado led to a fourth consecutive day of canceled classes for area schools. Banner County, Bayard, Creek Valley, Garden County, Haxtun, Kimball, Leyton, Merino, Peetz, Potter-Dix, Sedgwick County, Sidney, and Valley RE-1...
akronnewsreporter.com
‘The roadway is completely covered with ice’
Road conditions in Nebraska are playing a role in the prevention of Interstate 76 eastbound in Northeast Colorado from reopening following Tuesday’s blizzard, Troop 3B Master Sgt. Burl Giffin told The Fort Morgan Times. “The major contributor to I-76 being closed eastbound from Hudson to Nebraska is due to...
Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash
Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night. CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
knopnews2.com
Blizzard conditions in Kimball, Nebraska
A Kimball rancher tends to his livestock in blizzard conditions Tuesday. The North Platte native is Nebraska's 2022 Teacher of the Year. Get to know Lee Perez: Nebraska's 2022 Teacher of the Year. Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST. The North Platte native is Nebraska's 2022 Teacher of...
'Almost all major roads closed': Blizzard rocks eastern Colorado
Almost all major roads and highways in northeastern Colorado are either closed, or in the process of being closed, as the season's first blizzard brings high winds, low visibility and raging snow. The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed:. I-70 eastbound from mile post 292 to the Kansas state line...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm affecting Nebraska in different ways
CHADRON, Neb. -- As much damage as the snow is doing in the Nebraska Panhandle, wind is also wreaking its fair share of havoc. Streets in Gering have been largely empty Tuesday as drivers are staying off the roads due to winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour in the Panhandle.
KSNB Local4
It’s feet of snow as you walk further west
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While we may have dodged a bullet here central Nebraska, such was not the case for folks out west in the panhandle where this week’s winter storm decided to bring an early Christmas gift of much needed moisture. The only problem it was in the form of snow. And lots of it. This week’s winter storm left it’s mark in western and northern areas of the state dumping anywhere from 2 inches in O’Neill to nearly 2 feet near Gordon and Chadron. Basically, the further west you go, the deeper the snow.
News Channel Nebraska
