Ashe County, NC

Commissioners welcome Eldreth to the board, hear updates and make appointments

By Chanda Richardson
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in a regular session meeting on Monday, Dec. 5 in the third floor small courtroom at the Ashe County Courthouse.

Those present were Todd McNeill, Chuck Olive, Jerry Powers, William Sands, former commissioner Jonathan Jordan and new commissioner Mike Eldreth.

Public CommentRobert Poe, Captain of the Ashe County Rescue Squad stepped up to the podium to speak on recent funding and plans for next year.

“I come before you today, representing the squad and to let you know what we’ve been doing with the funding,” said Poe. “We’ve had to replace two monitor defibrillators and when we ordered new ones, one quickly went out, but they are back up and running on each of our ambulances.”

Poe also said that they have replaced a tracked all-terrain vehicle which is used on searches and accidents.

He stated that they, along with other organizations, are having trouble getting volunteers and day-time help. In response, they’ve added a new employee with the funding from the board, though they still present themselves as a volunteer organization. Organizations can have employees add up to 120 hours a week and still be considered a volunteer organization.

Poe said that with the new employee, it will greatly help with response times and data collection.

PresentationAfter public comment, McNeill and his fellow board members presented Jonathan Jordan with a plaque of appreciation for his time as a commissioner.

The plaque read, “Jonathan Jordan, in appreciation of your faithful, dedicated service to the people of Ashe County as Ashe County Commissioner from December of 2020 through December of 2022.”

Each commissioner then shared words of gratefulness and appreciation for the two years that they’ve worked with Jordan.

“I appreciate all of your kind comments and working with you for the last two years,” said Jordan. “It’s been very good for the citizens of Ashe County and I appreciate working with you as colleagues. I think we’ve done a good job for the county.”

Jordan then left the stand and new commissioner Mike Eldreth took his place.

Organizational MeetingTo begin the regular meeting, the board took part in an organizational meeting to elect the Chair and Vice Chair. McNeill was elected to remain as Chair and Chuck Olive was elected as Vice Chair.

Next up for the organizational meeting was the setting of bonds for the Sheriff, Register of Deeds, the Tax Administrator and the Finance Officer. A motion was made to approve the bonds at the same rate for the Register of Deeds, Tax Administrator and the Finance Officer.

Sheriff B. Phil Howell then presented a new official bond and oath to the board. The amount of the bond was approved at $25,000.

The County Attorney, John Kilby, and the County Clerk, Missy Seivers, were then re-appointed to their respective positions.

An adoption of the rules of procedure were then approved.

To end the organizational meeting, each board member then selected their committee appointments. Powers will serve on the Agricultural Center Advisory Board as well as the Workforce Development Consortium. Sands will continue to serve on the Local Emergency Planning Committee. Olive will serve on the Appalachian District Health Board and Finance Committee and the Juvenile Crime Planning Committee. McNeill will keep his positions on on the Agricultural Center Advisory Board, the High Country Council of Governments, the High Country Rural Transportation Planning Organization and Vaya Health. Eldreth will take Jordan’s spot on the Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission.

PresentationsTo begin presentations, Steve Trinkle, along with a number of students from Appalachian State University, presented Water, Art and Public Health in the New River Watershed.

Trinkle, a full time graduate student and his fellow classmates have recently been exploring the New River and have found that a number of microplastics currently reside in the river. Microplastics are pieces that were once big but have been made smaller by degradation. They can range from five millimeters to 300 micrometers. Examples are fibers, fragments, filaments and films.

These microplastics can enter humans through absorption, ingestion and inhalation and have been found in human blood, breastmilk and lung tissue.

The students have conducted research to find out why the plastics are present. They often come from plastic bags, styrofoam, plastic bottles and more. The group as began community outreach to inform the public on the dangers of plastic waste.

“We’re not asking for anything today,” said Trinkler. “We didn’t think we would find any microplastics in the south fork, but they were everywhere. These plastics never go away. They just get smaller and smaller. The health impacts are being studied and the thing we wanted to present to you is that we are not immune from these global effects.”

The commissioners then asked if they will further their research and if they have studied rainwater. The group stated that as the project continues, they will consider the study of rainwater.

Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox then came to the board for a request to amend the budget for Ashe County Schools.

Cox stated that the state has provided them with funds for their current low-lying roof. These funds can be used for other construction projects as well. The funds were approved by the board.

David Graham, Transportation Planner HCCOG and James Upchurch with NCDOT then presented the Ashe County CTP Social-Economic Data Forcasting Methodology.

This is an update of the 2010 plan which includes the town of Jefferson, West Jefferson and Lansing. It covers transportation needs through the year of 2050. Modes of transportations evaluated in the plan include highway, bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation.

The board approved the growth rates for the plan.

General SessionTo end the meeting, the board approved Wes Phillips’ nomination for appointment to the Airport Advisory Board.

Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

