Virginia State

School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
AUSTIN, TX
Oregon adds two police academies to speed filling vacancies

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon lawmakers approved money for two new police training academies. Every new law enforcement hire takes the 16-week basic training course in Salem. This new funding covers training for 80 more officers. People already signed up for training will also get bumped up...
PORTLAND, OR
Whitebark pine tree listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act

PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has listed the whitebark pine tree as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The whitebark pine grows in high-elevation areas of Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Nevada. The non-profit conservation organization Center for Biological Diversity says a fungal...
NEVADA STATE
AAA: 1.6 M Oregonians expected to hit the road for Holiday travel

PORTLAND, Ore. — A lot of Americans are expected to travel for Christmas and New Year, including 1.6 million Oregonians according to AAA. 2022 is expected to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000. About 90% of travelers will drive to their destination,...
OREGON STATE
Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Youth Challenge Program sees 131 cadets graduate

REDMOND, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) graduated 131 cadets from their 22-week program, Wednesday. The ceremony was held at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on December 14. OYCP is the Oregon National Guard's alternative high school, it gives at-risk students another chance to catch...
