Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
KVAL
Oregon adds two police academies to speed filling vacancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon lawmakers approved money for two new police training academies. Every new law enforcement hire takes the 16-week basic training course in Salem. This new funding covers training for 80 more officers. People already signed up for training will also get bumped up...
KVAL
Governor-Elect Tina Kotek launches transition website with information on Listening Tour
SALEM, Ore. — Governor-Elect Tina Kotek has launched a website with information on the transition team, job openings and a tour of all of the state's counties, Kotek announced in a tweet Friday. According to the website, Kotek "is committed to visiting every county in Oregon in her first...
KVAL
Whitebark pine tree listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has listed the whitebark pine tree as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The whitebark pine grows in high-elevation areas of Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Nevada. The non-profit conservation organization Center for Biological Diversity says a fungal...
KVAL
Oregon State Parks hosts Whale Watch Week in person for first time since 2019
OREGON COAST, Ore. — For the first time since 2019, Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon Coast. Every year thousands of Gray whales migrate south through Oregon’s waters in the winter, and visitors to the coast can take advantage of a unique opportunity to see their journey.
KVAL
AAA: 1.6 M Oregonians expected to hit the road for Holiday travel
PORTLAND, Ore. — A lot of Americans are expected to travel for Christmas and New Year, including 1.6 million Oregonians according to AAA. 2022 is expected to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000. About 90% of travelers will drive to their destination,...
KVAL
Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
KVAL
Walmart could pay Washington state $62.6 million for role in opioid epidemic
SEATTLE — Walmart must pay $62.6 million to Washington state as part of a lawsuit settlement over the toll of opioids if a combined 43 states and 85% of local governments join the resolution. If approved, the money will be split between state, county and city governments similar to...
KVAL
Woodburn mayor speaks on Oregon death row commutations 14 years after deadly bank bombing
WOODBURN, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of all of the state's 17 inmates awaiting execution, including the two men responsible for a deadly bombing at a Woodburn bank 14 years ago. Those death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility...
KVAL
With cases down, Oregon still struggles to provide public defense attorneys
PORTLAND, Ore. — On any given day, hundreds of people who are charged with a crime in Oregon don’t have an attorney. It’s a problem, because the U.S. Constitution gives them that right. According to state court data, as of Wednesday, 703 people have no attorney, the...
KVAL
Oregon Youth Challenge Program sees 131 cadets graduate
REDMOND, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) graduated 131 cadets from their 22-week program, Wednesday. The ceremony was held at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on December 14. OYCP is the Oregon National Guard's alternative high school, it gives at-risk students another chance to catch...
KVAL
Outgoing Oregon governor faces support and backlash over death sentence commutation
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown faced pushback from some officials and support from others over her order to commute the sentences of 17 individuals awaiting execution. They will instead face life in prison without the possibility of parole. The order also called for the death row housing...
KVAL
A new board and Oregon State University team up to oversee Elliott State Research Forest
The Oregon State Land Board makes it official. On Tuesday, it created the Elliott State Research Forest and named its first board of directors. In April, Governor Kate Brown signed a bill turning the Elliott State Forest into a research forest designating funds to cover the forest's remaining obligation to the Common School Fund.
Comments / 0