'Avoid driving right now': VDOT warns of icy roads in Central Virginia
(WSET) — Friday morning began with black ice on roads across Central Virginia, which has led to what VDOT says are car crashes all throughout the region. Be aware while driving to work or school of ice for your own car, and be cautious around other drivers as well.
Virginia Oil and Gas Association to provide 1000 hot meals to people in need in Southwest Virginia
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - One state organization in Virginia is providing hot meals next week for hundreds of people in our region. Officials with the Virginia Oil and Gas Association announced the move on Friday morning. “The past 3 years have been difficult for everyone, but the response and generosity...
Virginia foragers search for wild foods
WARRENTON (VR) — The wild American ginseng season ends Dec. 31, and Virginians foraging the root will need to finish gathering by then. The ginseng harvest runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and the root is a sought-after plant product in Southwest Virginia for its medicinal properties and herbal applications. While ginseng foraging is primarily a commercial activity, foraging in general has become more popular in recent years. Many seek wild edible and medicinal plants to learn about self-reliance and wilderness survival, and to expand their food sources. Tim MacWelch is one such person. Growing up, foraging for berries, nuts, roots and wild...
If you see flashing lights while driving in Virginia, please pull over
It's not just a recommendation - it's actually the law. And yes, this includes postal trucks.
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
'Shawshank Redemption' Escape Attempt Recreated By Virginia Trespasser — Kind Of
Authorities say that a wanted suspect did his best "Shawshank Redemption" impression to avoid being apprehended in Virginia after crawling through more than 150 feet of drainage pipe before being taken into custody. Wadah Mahgoub, 22, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit that...
The 'most aggressive model' brings snow to Virginia over Christmas weekend
"This is not a forecast," CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel said, "but let me show you the most aggressive model."
Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia
M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
Pennsylvania neighborhood picking up the pieces after explosion destroys home
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — While the smoke has settled, daylight reveals the damage left behind after a house explosion in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning. We looked out our backyards and saw, like, super black smoke rising up,” Zach Machamer, a neighbor, told WHP's Samantha York. “It just literally, like, shook the whole house.”
Some Freezing Rain Reported in the Shenandoah Valley – With More on the Way
STAUNTON (VR) – (4 a.m.) A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is falling early Thursday morning, December 15, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. As of 4 a.m., the northern valley is reporting some icy spots, and freezing conditions are expected to overspread the region throughout the morning. Hazardous conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel. Crews from the VDOT Staunton District are on duty throughout the 11-county region to treat roadways with salt and abrasives. Interstates and other major highways are treated first, followed...
Illegal fish stocking at Virginia reservoir raises concerns about impact on native species
CHURCH ROAD, Va. (WFXR) — There is an invader in an impoundment on the Appomattox River; an invader that could threaten the genetic integrity of the Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay striped bass. That invader is the hybrid striped bass, a cross between a white bass and a striped bass. That hybrid species has been found in […]
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
They put diesel fuel in a Virginia gas station’s pumps. Now, they’re owning up to it
Three weeks after a Shell Gas Station mistakenly put diesel fuel in its gas pumps, the transport company is taking responsibility and reimbursing impacted drivers.
School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight
(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
