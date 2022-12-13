ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginian Review

Virginia foragers search for wild foods

WARRENTON (VR) — The wild American ginseng season ends Dec. 31, and Virginians foraging the root will need to finish gathering by then. The ginseng harvest runs Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, and the root is a sought-after plant product in Southwest Virginia for its medicinal properties and herbal applications. While ginseng foraging is primarily a commercial activity, foraging in general has become more popular in recent years. Many seek wild edible and medicinal plants to learn about self-reliance and wilderness survival, and to expand their food sources. Tim MacWelch is one such person. Growing up, foraging for berries, nuts, roots and wild...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia

M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
SUFFOLK, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
WHSV

‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
STAUNTON, VA
Virginian Review

Some Freezing Rain Reported in the Shenandoah Valley – With More on the Way

STAUNTON (VR) – (4 a.m.) A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is falling early Thursday morning, December 15, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. As of 4 a.m., the northern valley is reporting some icy spots, and freezing conditions are expected to overspread the region throughout the morning. Hazardous conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel. Crews from the VDOT Staunton District are on duty throughout the 11-county region to treat roadways with salt and abrasives. Interstates and other major highways are treated first, followed...
STAUNTON, VA
cvillecountry.com

Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse

CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSET

SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight

(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
VIRGINIA STATE

