Lafayette, LA

LUS Fiber hires first woman lineworker, a graduate of the SLCC Power Lineman program

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

When Lafayette residents look up at the bucket of an LUS Fiber truck they could see Jewel Everett — the company's first woman lineworker.

Everett has been shadowing other workers, learning everything to do with the fiber optic business.

She enrolled in South Louisiana Community College's Power Lineman program and, after getting outfitted with clothing and equipment small enough to fit her, jumped right into working at LUS Fiber.

"I really wanted to go to school for that specific program because it gave me opportunities to either go for electric (line work) or anything that requires bucket trucks or climbing poles," Everett said.

Everett, who enjoys being in the bucket making repairs, said the most challenging part has been lifting and balancing the larger equipment, like the ladders that are more than 20 feet long. But when she conquers those challenges - like the time she had to hang a cross tie during school - it makes the job worth it.

"I’ve always liked doing hard work, and doing hard work comes with making good money and also helping people in a big way," Everett said.

At LUS Fiber, she'll install fiber lines on overhead poles, splice fiber cable, climb poles or use ladders to access fiber infrastructure, and install advanced network gear at locations across Lafayette and Acadiana.

The 25-week program at SLCC includes training students to receive their CDL license, learning first aid, receiving training specific to being a lineworker, learning to work buckets and how to climb utility poles.

"That was one of the good things about having her go to the SLCC program. It’s allowing them to learn the basics and then quickly jump to their next role," said Ryan Meche, director of LUS Fiber. "Once we found clothes that fit her and got her rigged out, she was literally the next day climbing the poles getting work done."

The program was created after Charlotte LeLeux, director of transportation, distribution, and logistics, was approached by utility companies about the dwindling workforce and a need for lineworkers.

The program's first cohort graduated in January 2020. All 16 people had jobs lined up before their graduation day.

Everett was the program's first woman graduate, an honor for SLCC, LeLeux said. LeLeux, who received her CDL license more than 20 years ago, knew some of the obstacles women can face in fields of work traditionally dominated by men.

"When Jewel came in, we had that conversation. I said, 'When you face obstacles and somebody’s pushing back, you don’t think twice. You push back because you’re just as capable,' LeLeux said. "She’s definitely been a pioneer and paving the way for the young ladies that come behind her."

But Everett didn't look at it as a trailblazing opportunity but a way to do something she's interested in.

“You just have to do it, honestly," she said. "And you can’t be scared to do it."

Meche said he's glad Everett chose to work at LUS Fiber after graduation."We're really excited to have someone like Jewel join the workforce with a fresh perspective and highly motivated," Meche said. "We think this is going to be a huge asset and be pivotal to our success and some of these expansion efforts that we're going through."

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter at @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LUS Fiber hires first woman lineworker, a graduate of the SLCC Power Lineman program

The Daily Advertiser

