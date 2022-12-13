Yung Miami Cussed Out DJ Akademiks Real Bad After He Called Her A Side Chick

All eyes were on Yung Miami after it was revealed that Diddy welcomed a child in October. In a tweet, he shared that now has a sixth child, a daughter named Love Sean Combs, with a cyber security specialist named Dana Tran.

Everyone had a lot to say, including DJ Akademiks .

“ Diddy different… my N**** done f***** around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks,” his tweet read . “Brother Love a real 1.”

Yung Miami didn’t let the internet personality slide and snapped back at him.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE B**** LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b****!” she responded.“Akademiks my name ain’t d*** so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of N**** my uncle doing life sentences for B**** A** N****!!!!!”

DJ Akademiks didn’t back down after the City Girls rep cursed him out. He told Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, that he’s not the one she should be upset with.

“Misdirected anger… Brother Love wouldn’t approve of this behavior,” he replied. “I aint the one that had a side baby on yall …relax. Yung Miami mad at me for pointing out the obvious.. u said u and that nigga go together real bad…”

He went on to call her a side chick even though they both said they are single but dating. Diddy has also been rumored to be dating Daphne Joy, who he’s been seen vacationing with.

“Yung Miami mad at me for pointing out the obvious.. u said u and that n**** go together real bad… that n**** had another baby wit another woman. u the side chick. dont get mad now. at least u get hella gifts. live ur life queen. Also u tell us ur business lol ofc we gon comment.”

Yung Miami Also Responded To Women Who Judged Her For Still Being By Diddy’s Side

In a series of tweets, the Caresha Please host continued to slam DJ Akademiks but also had something to say to the women saying that they could never tolerate being in her situation.

You sit your fat scary ass in the house all day talking online come outside police ass booty boy! B****** be like ‘I can never’ I can b**** & that’s the difference. Diddy won’t even look half of y’all b****** way! Majority off y’all praying upon a falling star b**** plssssssss!!!!!!! & I’m not mad I’m trending NEXT! I don’t want a man cause all y’all’s be in my dm. https://twitter.com/YungMiami305/status/1602361508553527318?s=20&t=KGAylww2MV2LW1mrmXh06g

Yung Miami then redirected her attention to DJ Akademiks, saying this isn’t the first time he gave his two cents about her business.

“It’s cool for a MAN to constantly harass me online that I don’t know!” she tweeted. “He did the same s*** when my car got shot up he laughed when I almost lost my life find somebody else to play with! I can react how tf I want to!”

DJ Akademiks poked fun at her, saying any of Nick Cannon’s “women would never…..be having a mental breakdown the day when he announces a new baby.” He added that Miami “knew what she signed up for.” She then denied that she was having any type of meltdown.

“Who having a mental breakdown you talking on me ponk!” Miami clapped back. “Who having a mental breakdown? WHO????”

He didn’t back out of the online spat without antagonizing a bit more while also waving the white flag.

“I’m not trying to argue with you.. I’m praying for your healing…. Cuz right now you sounding like someone who found out the news via TMZ just like everybody else. I’ll send my prayers. Love you hun.”

Miami replied, “You don’t even believe that.”

She hasn’t said anything about Diddy welcoming another child. They have made it clear that they are dating but still seeing other people. Claims that she is a “side chick” would mean Diddy is in a relationship, which he said he isn’t.