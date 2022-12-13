Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Traffic charge against Cawthorn dismissed, separate airport gun citation trial in January
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry air returns - Very cold by Christmas
IMPROVING WEATHER: Dry air returns to Alabama today following the big soaking yesterday and last night. Lingering morning clouds will give way to a sunny afternoon with a high in the 50s over North Alabama 60s are likely to the south. Tonight will be clear with a low between 30 and 36 degrees.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dual threat of flooding and severe storms today
RADAR CHECK: Rain is widespread over North and West Alabama early this morning around sunrise there are a few embedded thunderstorms, but we don’t expect any severe weather issues this morning. This will be an active day for the state with the dual threat of heavy rain/flooding, and strong to severe thunderstorms.
ABC 33/40 News
Man and woman indicted on charges related to infant daughter's death in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man and woman were indicted on charges related to the death of their infant daughter in St. Clair County last year. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks were each charged with felony murder and indicted on the charges by a grand jury in December 2022.
Comments / 0