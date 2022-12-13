NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Health Department is once again calling upon New Yorkers to mask up. The city health department cited a rise in COVID-19, RSV and the flu for the reason for the new public health recommendation. “Everyone should wear a mask,” the NYC Health Department said Thursday morning. As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks The post New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO