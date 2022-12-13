Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
What Happens to the Deposit Money From Cans and Bottles Not Returned in New York?
If you live in New York, returning your cans and bottles to get the deposit back is second nature – it’s just something you do and probably have been doing for the majority of your life but do you know how it all started?. The New York State...
Frozen Crispy Chicken Meal That Is Not Chicken Recalled In New York State
A brand of frozen chicken meals has been recalled in New York State because the meat isn't chicken. Boise, Idaho-based Mountain View Packaging, LLC, has issued a recall for approximately 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds. The entree product has an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services announcement on December 15, 2022. The recall is of the products labeled below.
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?
What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
The Jewish Press
NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
CDC recommends masks in 10 counties in NY amid tridemic
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The CDC is now recommending people in ten New York counties wear masks indoors while in public and on public transportation. Ten counties are rated in the “high” tier for the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level tool. The counties include all of New York City, Long Island, the northern suburbs and nearby […]
New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Health Department is once again calling upon New Yorkers to mask up. The city health department cited a rise in COVID-19, RSV and the flu for the reason for the new public health recommendation. “Everyone should wear a mask,” the NYC Health Department said Thursday morning. As New York City enters the holiday season, COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes. To slow the transmission of these viruses, the New York City Health Commissioner issued a Health Advisory that urges New York City residents to use high-quality masks The post New York City Health Department says it’s time to mask up again appeared first on Shore News Network.
Are there fewer ear-splitting, illegally modified vehicles in NY since the SLEEP Act went into effect?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A law meant to crack down on excessively loud cars and motorcycles went into effect in April, but it is unclear if the policy has made a difference. The “Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution Act,” known as the SLEEP Act, increased penalties against motorists and repair shops that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make them louder.
NBC New York
17,000 NYC Nurses Poised to Strike as Tridemic Rages
Nurses at New York City's private hospitals are quietly preparing to potentially go on strike soon, a move that could turn the current tridemic into a full-blown crisis. The New York State Nurses Association tells News 4 that ballot boxes have been deployed at hospitals across the city for members to vote on a strike authorization ahead of their contracts expiring Dec. 31.
Major News For Electric Customers In New York State
The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
Hochul vetoes bill banning nonessential helicopter flights at NYC helipad
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have banned nonessential helicopter flights at a state-owned New York City helipad and allowed New Yorkers to sue for excessive helicopter traffic.
Doctor warns 'tridemic' could get worse if masks mandated again
A New York City doctor is warning that bringing back mask mandates — especially for kids — could make the "tridemic" worse.
NY law set to keep thousands of ballots from being tossed out
"I voted!" stickers at a poll site in Bedford-Stuyvesant. It’s one of several voting reforms enacted in New York this year. [ more › ]
Governor Hochul signs legislation on animals
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Beginning in January, the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act will go into effect, which will no longer allow the manufacturing and sale cosmetics that have been tested on animals. “Companies test ingredients on animals. Everyone is familiar with the Draize test, which puts cosmetics in rabbits’ eyes and is painful and mutilating,” said […]
Gov. Hochul vetoes ‘Stop the Chop’ bill that would have limited NYC helicopter traffic
A helicopter lands on Manhattan's West Side. Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have limited chopper traffic The bill would have banned nonessential helicopter flights from the West 30th Street heliport and would also have allowed people to sue for excessive noise caused by helicopters either on the ground or in the air. [ more › ]
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits
New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.”
New York’s Ice Volcano Is A Truly Magical Winter Attraction
New York State is beautiful year round. Lake George and Saratoga Race Track in the Summer, the Adirondacks in the Fall, Hudson Valley in the spring and now that it's winter we can explore Ice Castles, hit the slopes and take pictures of our Ice Volcano!. Yes, New York has...
Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State
We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags.
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
CNY News
Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0