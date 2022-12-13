Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
kios.org
Omaha/Bennington Public Schools Superintendents Announce Resignations On Same Day
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan is resigning. She sent a letter to the OPS community this week saying she'll step down in June. She says she plans to spend more time with her family. Logan has served as Omaha Public Schools superintendent since 2018. Meanwhile, The superintendent of the Bennington Public Schools is stepping down. Dr. Terry Haack announced that he will retire at the end of the school year. Haack has served as Bennington's superintendent for the past 19 years.
WOWT
Hand recount request for Nebraska Legislative race denied
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Barger campaign’s request for a recount in the District 26 election has been denied by a judge. Russ Barger narrowly lost the race for the District 26 seat in the Nebraska Legislature and recently filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court demanding a hand recount.
newwaysministry.org
Omaha Archdiocese Issues Revised Transgender Policy, But Still Faces Criticism
A U.S. archdiocese has issued a revised gender policy for Catholic schools after withdrawing a detailed six-page policy on the same topic earlier this year because of intense pushback from Catholics. The Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, issued a new, one-page policy to be enacted in the coming school year. Crux...
WOWT
Douglas County Chief Deputy Hudson heading to Ohio
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been hired as the Chief of Police for a city in Ohio. The mayor of Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, announced Hudson as the city’s new police chief on Friday. “He comes...
Norfolk woman federally sentenced for embezzlement of $19K from Indian tribal organization
A Norfolk woman was federally sentenced Friday for embezzling nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph no longer with Nebraska, university confirms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former interim coach Mickey Joseph is no longer with Nebraska, a university spokesman confirmed Friday. “Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement. “We have no additional comment at this time.”
WOWT
Thursday Dec. 15 COVID-19 update: Douglas County records backlog of positive cases
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end.
WOWT
Aldrick Scott could be back in Omaha tonight
A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting.
WOWT
Washington Co. highway superintendent fired
An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha.
WOWT
Omaha students build hovercrafts as introduction to STEM courses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha students are getting a small taste of what is possible in STEM fields thanks to a partnership between their school and a local non-profit organization. Prairie STEM and Omaha Public Schools’ Nathan Hale Middle School have teamed up to introduce 6th and 7th graders to...
WOWT
Omaha students can ride city buses free for another year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro Transit is continuing a pilot program that will let all elementary and high school students ride city buses for free. Thanks to a partnership with the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education, all Kindergarten through 12th-grade students can ride Metro and ORBT buses around Omaha during service hours at no charge. The K-12 Rides Free program began in May of 2021.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WOWT
Omaha looks to improve eviction outcomes through tenant right to counsel
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crystal Phipps has never been evicted before. She’s lived in the same Omaha house paying rent for nearly four years. But with $1,400 past due, a court date was inevitable. “The best outcome I hope is that someone helps me because I need it. I...
WOWT
Biden administration sending more free tests
Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor.
Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines
OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kfornow.com
State Employees Hold Press Conference Ahead Of Negotiation Deadline
NAPE-AFSCME Local 61 (napeafscme.org) (KFOR NEWS December 14, 2022) The Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE/AFSCME Local 61), the union representing over 8,000 State of Nebraska employees, is currently in negotiations with the State of Nebraska for a new two-year labor contract to last through June 30, 2025. The statutory deadline to complete negotiations is December 31, and progress so far has been slow.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Days
The flames broke out just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80, just west of the Highway 6 exit.
WOWT
Metro continuing free rides for K-12 students in Omaha
An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha.
WOWT
Aldrick Scott in court, bond set at $10M
The ex-wife of Aldrick Scott tells 6 News exclusively about the man she knew.
