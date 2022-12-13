Read full article on original website
Second Annual Toys for Niños toy drive and giveaway event to help local children
Papi Cheo, along with Jam Up Marketing and Bethany Church, is hosting their second annual Toys for Niños toy giveaway!. This year, the event will take place right in the heart of downtown Houma in the Courthouse Square. On December 18 from 2-4 p.m., everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy a free event with live entertainment, face painting, food, Mexican hot chocolate and so much more.
Houma native to host Third Annual Toy Drive on the Go
Born and raised in Terrebonne Parish, Lerayh Matthews also known as”Gucci”, is preparing for the Third Annual Toy Drive on the Go. The mobile event will take place tomorrow, December 17, 2022 in Houma, Gray, and Gibson. Over 1,000 children have been blessed in the two years that Matthews has held the toy drive. This year, he plans to distribute 500 more gifts to local children in need.
City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners
The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
CASA of Terrebonne to host Second Annual CASA Cookie Exchange and Christmas Sweater Party
CASA of Terrebonne will host its Second Annual CASA Cookie Exchange and Christmas Sweater Party this Friday December 16 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Anyone who is interested in becoming a part of the CASA of Terrebonne community is invited to attend, as well as current CASA volunteers.
Bayou Culture Gathering to highlight the effects of land loss on local culture
The Louisiana Folklore Society announced that Dr. Pam Jenkins, Research Professor of Sociology and founding faculty member of University of New Orleans’ Center for Hazard Assessment, Response and Technology (CHART) will speak at tomorrow’s virtual Bayou Culture Gathering. The gathering is focused on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture. Jenkins will present Living with a Sense of Place at Risk, and BCC will share a video montage of highlights of 2022. A poem by Chancelier “Xero” Skidmore spotlighting the the importance of protecting and preserving the imperiled cultures of coastal Louisiana will accompany the montage.
Free Christmas Lunch to be held on Dec. 18
The Royal Court of the Krewe of Hercules is hosting a FREE Christmas Lunch for all elderly and low-income citizens of Terrebonne Parish. The lunch will be held on December 18, 2022, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Doors open at 9am. Entertainment is from 10am – noon by Cajun Sunrise. Santa will stop by for a visit at noon!
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Louisiana
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol to Offer a Safe Ride Home for the Holidays Program
Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol Chief Mike Kinler has announced his department will once again offer a “Safe Ride Home for the Holidays” Program beginning this Friday, December 16. This program’s goal is to give drivers a free, safe ride to or from the 10th Ward (the area south...
Killona tornado victim remembered as friendly, fun-loving grandmother
Allison Alexander was such a positive, friendly soul that relatives say she would strike up a conversation with just about anyone, chatting with strangers like they were old friends, according to her niece, Ashanty Raymond. "I'd say, 'You know that person?'" said Raymond, 27. "And she'd say, 'No, I just...
Thomas Joseph Cantrelle
Thomas Cantrelle, 102, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor at First United Methodist Church in Houma, La. from 9:30AM until Ministry services at 11AM. Burial will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma, La.
Salad Station announces new location coming to Houma
Salad Station – the fully customizable salad franchise featuring farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is thrilled to end the year on a high note, announcing its entrance into four new markets and strong same store sales growth. This year, Salad Station experienced same store sales growth of more than 12% and inked multi-unit deals that will bring the concept to Houma, LA; McAllen, TX; Monroe, LA; and Pensacola, FL for the first time.
First Person: Why we build bonfires on the levees
The bonfires in Louisiana are a huge tradition dating back to the 1880s. Residents of St. John and St. James parishes build the bonfires on the levee and everyone burns them on Christmas Eve. It is said that they are lit to lead Santa to the south so he doesn’t forget to give presents to the Cajuns.
St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
Louisiana IT Symposium Awards Danos IT Director Sonny Orgeron
At the 10th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium, held in New Orleans on November 9, Sonny Orgeron was honored as an IT Leader of the Year for 2022. Orgeron is Danos’ director of information systems and security and has been with the company since 1998. He has more than two decades of experience managing and motivating teams responsible for business systems, application development, cybersecurity and network support.
VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish
Tornadoes have struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.
Terrebonne Parish Council Holds its Meeting Tonight, Here’s What’s on the Agenda
The Terrebonne Parish Council will hold its regular council meeting tonight, December 14, at 6:00 p.m. The council will meet tonight in the second-floor Council Meeting Room located at 8026 Main Street in Houma. Tonight’s agenda will have several important items on the agenda. The first is an update on Parish projects including drainage, utility, road, and quality of life projects. There will be several ordinances being presented including one to amend the 2022 Adopted Operating Budget and a five-year Capital Outlay Budget.
Bayou Cane responds to fire on South French Quarter Drive in Houma
At approximately 4:40 pm, B shift crews with Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of South French Quarter Dr. First arriving crews found smoke coming from the roof of a duplex. Crews made entry and found the fire in the attic of one dwelling while simultaneously opening the roof to remove smoke and heat. No one was home in the dwelling on fire. The attached dwelling was safely evacuated prior to Bayou Cane’s arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the attic.
Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice
Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
