TheDailyBeast

‘Ellen’ DJ tWitch Mentioned Past Challenges in Suicide Note: Report

Stephen “tWitch” Boss alluded to challenges in his past in a note left at the scene of his suicide on Tuesday, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the note made an “ambiguous” reference to the past challenges, but it wasn’t precisely clear what he was referring to. TMZ also reports that investigators have concluded that Boss, who was 40, took an Uber from his house to the motel about a mile away on Monday, allegedly putting his cellphone into airplane mode so that he couldn’t be contacted. Authorities were reportedly first alerted when the Ellen DeGeneres...
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SFGate

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dies at 40

Stephen “Twitch” Boss, DJ and executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died by suicide. He was 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
