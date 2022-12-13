Read full article on original website
Related
North Dakota Found To Be One Of The Deadliest Driving States During Holiday Season?!
There are a number of things that might make driving through North Dakota dangerous, but how deadly is North Dakota compared to other states?. An insurance company called Jerry did some research, and ranked each state on how deadly driving through them is during the holiday season. Most Common Causes...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
BisMan vs Los Angeles- Compare 8 Million Dollar Homes For Sale.
While all of our States may be United, there are massive differences found in all fifty. Most likely the largest differences can be found in comparing North Dakota and California. Geographically and politically, we are miles apart. But a million dollars is still a million dollars yes?. So you're on...
ND: Gov. Burgum Bans This Social Media App From State-Owned Devices
According to the Associated Press, North Dakota Governor, Doug Burgum, banned the social media app, TikTok from devices owned by the state government's executive branch. Burgum signed an executive order yesterday (Tuesday, December 13th). Security concerns led Burgum to the decision, and he's not alone. Maryland, Texas, South Dakota, and...
North Dakotans: If You Don’t Have One Of These You Are Breaking The Law
One of the first things I noticed when I moved to North Dakota more than 3 years ago is how many people are driving around without this one particular thing. It was so bizarre to me, because where I'm from everyone has them. I'm talking about front license plates. There are tons of people in the state of North Dakota driving around without license plates on both ends of their cars.
One Of North Dakota’s Favorite Snacks Just Got A Holiday Twist
If you're from North Dakota, or have been in the state for roughly ten minutes, you've heard about Dot's Pretzels. Dot's Pretzels are wildly popular in North Dakota because they were created by an North Dakota woman, named Dorothy Henke, in the North Dakota town of Velva (just outside of Minot).
Minnesotans Preparing For A LONG Week Of Headaches ( And Snow )
Sitting here on a sunny Sunday afternoon, looking out the window and watching my neighbors walking their dogs... ...enjoying what could be the last day of calm, no wind, NO SNOW weather. Our forecast here in Bismarck is to keep our eyes peeled and hope the bad stuff misses us, and those who have lived in North Dakota long enough know darn well that it's best to be prepared for the worse. Minnesotans are facing a possible week-long run of snow and big-time headaches. Our last venture through a blizzard was just last month, we are keeping our fingers crossed this one won't hit us as hard - Minnesota looks to be straight in the center of Mother Nature's target.
Unique Vending Machines To Soon Pop Up Around North Dakota
The North Dakota State Library made a post to its Facebook page last Friday, December 9th, that stirred up quite a bit of anticipation. Take a look:. 133 boxes of books were delivered to the library, with the intention to do something good for North Dakota communities. Book vending machines...
Latest ND & SD Winter Storm Report From This YouTube Celebrity
Weather announcements have been fueling for days leading up to "Today" December, 13th, 2022. These warnings are being noticed across the nation and further. So much so, that even the YouTube celebrity Frankie MacDonald has taken notice and released his own reports. Frankie is known for his quick, fast-paced dialect and takes on reporting about extreme weather conditions. During the winter months, the comedian keeps a close eye out for Blizzards and Winter Storms to report upon. Then in the summer, Frankie MacDonald zeroes in on Hurricanes and Typhoon Weather Reports.
Is North Dakota One Of The Least Wealthy States In America?
Have you ever wondered where North Dakota ranks on wealth? I mean there are wealthy people here, sure, but what about the state as a whole?. Well, it turns out that World Population Review did a survey to find out just that. To do this they looked at local residents' income and each individual state government's, but they also looked at each state's "GDP," which stands for "Gross Domestic Product."
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
Which NoDak School Decorated A Tree On The White House Lawn?
Have you ever been to Washington DC during Christmas time?. One of our listeners is on a business trip and he found some time to do some sightseeing. One of his stops was the White House. Did you know each state is represented during Christmas time at the White House?
Accumulating Snow For North Dakota & Very Cold Temps Coming
According to a special weather announcement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota accumulating snow is on the way for a good share of North Dakota including Bismarck. This snow event will have a one, two-punch. The first snow will begin on the overnight tonight and linger into...
Yum! Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Christmas Dessert
The holidays are great for the spirits, but bad for our mid-sections. So, what holiday dessert is the one we can't get enough of?. There are so many, but there's just one that North Dakotan's say is the absolute best. Pioneer Woman did a study, looking at Google Trends data...
Bismarck-When It’s Brutally Cold Out, NEVER Forget About This
Imagine yourself hanging out all day at North Dakota's Largest Indoor Water Park!. Earlier this year I posted an article about the talk of a proposed indoor water park being built in North Dakota, just any ordinary park, but THE largest in the state. This is what I found on Facebook a while back " North Dakota's largest indoor water park coming to Fargo"
‘Food Robots’ Coming To This North Dakota Campus
According to Valley News Live, you will soon see robots rolling around the University of North Dakota campus. The source says the University is working with a start-up tech company called Kiwibot. They say a food delivery system is something the school has been working on for over a decade, and they will be "Rolling" them out as early as next semester.
Here’s How Many Spam Calls North Dakotans Get Every Week
First, let's all take a moment to admit that hanging up on a spam/scam call is incredibly satisfying. Second, can we also agree that we get these calls WAY too often?. I know you probably feel personally victimized by these things, but that's definitely not the case. You are not alone; we are all at our wits end with this issue.
MN/ND Fishing Exploits- 100 Already Rescued Off Rogue Ice Floe
Already one hundred people were set adrift as ice fishing gets underway. The Associated Press just broke a pretty frightening story about the perils of being out on the ice especially this early in the season. It all took place Monday in Minnesota... Officials in northern Minnesota said roughly 200...
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0