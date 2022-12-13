ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon

The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

ND: Gov. Burgum Bans This Social Media App From State-Owned Devices

According to the Associated Press, North Dakota Governor, Doug Burgum, banned the social media app, TikTok from devices owned by the state government's executive branch. Burgum signed an executive order yesterday (Tuesday, December 13th). Security concerns led Burgum to the decision, and he's not alone. Maryland, Texas, South Dakota, and...
TEXAS STATE
Cool 98.7

North Dakotans: If You Don’t Have One Of These You Are Breaking The Law

One of the first things I noticed when I moved to North Dakota more than 3 years ago is how many people are driving around without this one particular thing. It was so bizarre to me, because where I'm from everyone has them. I'm talking about front license plates. There are tons of people in the state of North Dakota driving around without license plates on both ends of their cars.
COLORADO STATE
Cool 98.7

Minnesotans Preparing For A LONG Week Of Headaches ( And Snow )

Sitting here on a sunny Sunday afternoon, looking out the window and watching my neighbors walking their dogs... ...enjoying what could be the last day of calm, no wind, NO SNOW weather. Our forecast here in Bismarck is to keep our eyes peeled and hope the bad stuff misses us, and those who have lived in North Dakota long enough know darn well that it's best to be prepared for the worse. Minnesotans are facing a possible week-long run of snow and big-time headaches. Our last venture through a blizzard was just last month, we are keeping our fingers crossed this one won't hit us as hard - Minnesota looks to be straight in the center of Mother Nature's target.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cool 98.7

Unique Vending Machines To Soon Pop Up Around North Dakota

The North Dakota State Library made a post to its Facebook page last Friday, December 9th, that stirred up quite a bit of anticipation. Take a look:. 133 boxes of books were delivered to the library, with the intention to do something good for North Dakota communities. Book vending machines...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Latest ND & SD Winter Storm Report From This YouTube Celebrity

Weather announcements have been fueling for days leading up to "Today" December, 13th, 2022. These warnings are being noticed across the nation and further. So much so, that even the YouTube celebrity Frankie MacDonald has taken notice and released his own reports. Frankie is known for his quick, fast-paced dialect and takes on reporting about extreme weather conditions. During the winter months, the comedian keeps a close eye out for Blizzards and Winter Storms to report upon. Then in the summer, Frankie MacDonald zeroes in on Hurricanes and Typhoon Weather Reports.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Cool 98.7

Is North Dakota One Of The Least Wealthy States In America?

Have you ever wondered where North Dakota ranks on wealth? I mean there are wealthy people here, sure, but what about the state as a whole?. Well, it turns out that World Population Review did a survey to find out just that. To do this they looked at local residents' income and each individual state government's, but they also looked at each state's "GDP," which stands for "Gross Domestic Product."
HAWAII STATE
Cool 98.7

Accumulating Snow For North Dakota & Very Cold Temps Coming

According to a special weather announcement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota accumulating snow is on the way for a good share of North Dakota including Bismarck. This snow event will have a one, two-punch. The first snow will begin on the overnight tonight and linger into...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Bismarck-When It’s Brutally Cold Out, NEVER Forget About This

Imagine yourself hanging out all day at North Dakota's Largest Indoor Water Park!. Earlier this year I posted an article about the talk of a proposed indoor water park being built in North Dakota, just any ordinary park, but THE largest in the state. This is what I found on Facebook a while back " North Dakota's largest indoor water park coming to Fargo"
FARGO, ND
Cool 98.7

‘Food Robots’ Coming To This North Dakota Campus

According to Valley News Live, you will soon see robots rolling around the University of North Dakota campus. The source says the University is working with a start-up tech company called Kiwibot. They say a food delivery system is something the school has been working on for over a decade, and they will be "Rolling" them out as early as next semester.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Cool 98.7

Here’s How Many Spam Calls North Dakotans Get Every Week

First, let's all take a moment to admit that hanging up on a spam/scam call is incredibly satisfying. Second, can we also agree that we get these calls WAY too often?. I know you probably feel personally victimized by these things, but that's definitely not the case. You are not alone; we are all at our wits end with this issue.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy