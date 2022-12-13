Read full article on original website
Daphne residents push for traffic light at busy intersection
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an intersection in Baldwin County that’s only getting busier. “You’ve got all these neighborhoods that connect to that area and we know it’s an issue,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. LeJeune is addressing residents’ concerns about safety issues when entering or leaving their neighborhoods at Corte Road and Austin Road […]
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO holds promotion ceremony for 19 members
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office hosted a promotion ceremony for 19 members Friday morning at the Bay Minette Civic Center. According to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid, the ceremony honored those members and their families as well, according to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid.
City of Fairhope files motion to dismiss federal lawsuit
A federal lawsuit regarding development in Baldwin County took another step forward this month, as the two sides prepare their arguments. Earlier this fall, 68 Ventures, a development company based in Daphne, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the city of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission, alleging that the commission denied 68 Ventures due process, equal protection under the law and misrepresentation. Earlier this year, the commission denied permits to two of 68 Ventures’ planned subdivisions in Fairhope: The Gables on Lawrence and Skyline Village.
Shooting investigation underway in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Frisco City Police said they are investigation a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to Chief Omar West. Police did not say where the shooting happened. WKRG News 5 learned one victim was airlifted to an area hospital for injuries. There is no more information available at the time as […]
Atmore Advance
After-school activities canceled due to severe weather impacting area
The Escambia County School System (Ala.) and School District (Fla.) announced today that all after school activities have been canceled because of the threat of bad weather. The activities include games and practices of any kind. As of this morning, the area is still under an enhanced risk of severe...
Fort Walton Beach council bans smoking at public parks and beaches
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton beach city council approved a ban on smoking at city-owned parks and beaches. The second reading Tuesday night comes after a lengthy discussion in Oct. The new ordinance will completely prohibit smoking and vaping at parks and public beaches, except for the use of filterless cigars (exempted […]
Future of Northwest Florida Fairgrounds discussed
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council spoke further about the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Tuesday night. Okaloosa County staff presented options to the city with their hopes for the city-owned land. The county commission board approved the presentation at their most recent meeting […]
WEAR
Sheriff: Escambia County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office seized enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people as part of "Operation Blue Christmas," Sheriff Chip Simmons announced Friday. The Escambia County Sheriff's office executed five separate search warrants over the past week beginning last Friday. Seven people have been arrested, with more...
Atmore Advance
Risk of severe weather for western half of area upgraded to moderate
The National Weather Service has upgraded the risk of severe weather for the western half of the area to moderate. According to a release, there are no changes to the timing or any of the other severe weather information that was shared earlier this morning. The moderate risk reflects increasing...
Crash victims ID’d, town rallies in support of mail carrier killed on U.S. Highway 98
A follow-up on that fatal car crash on Highway 98 Tuesday in Baldwin County.
Blessed to Blessings non-profit has over 90 blessing boxes all over Baldwin Co.
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)– You may have seen boxes filled with food all over Baldwin County. Blessed to Blessings, a non profit organization, has been around for 2 years now, adding even more box locations for the needy each year. Lori Keelin, Director of Blessed to Blessings, says she came up with the idea after hurricane […]
WEAR
2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
Baldwin EMA watching severe weather threat closely
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Cloudy skies and breezy conditions were seen across Baldwin County on Tuesday, but the threat for severe weather comes Wednesday for residents east of Mobile Bay. The county saw six confirmed tornados in late October, one causing damage to homes in Bon Secour, and emergency management officials want to make […]
getthecoast.com
‘Boxes of Hope’ food drive this Saturday in Fort Walton Beach, 250 boxes ready for families
This Saturday, December 17, the Fort Walton Beach Church of Christ is holding its second annual ‘Boxes of Hope’ drive-thru event at 232 Hollywood Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, from 9:00am-12pm (or while supplies last). They will be distributing Boxes of Hope filled with food and needed supplies. “It...
utv44.com
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
1 dead in Friday afternoon Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sherriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Steven Shuster of Gulf Breeze. Shuster was charged with first degree homicide. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to 7108 […]
Atmore Advance
Choose the top 10 stories for 2022!
The Atmore Advance editorial staff has put together 20 stories from 2022 that we think made an impact in the local community. Ten of the stories were selected from the more than 50 newspaper editions that were published this year. The other 10 were selected based on link clicks to our website.
wbrc.com
Bond hearing set for man involved in Cassie Carli death investigation
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Marcus Spanevelo appeared in court Thursday for charges related to the death and disappearance of Cassie Carli. A bond hearing was set for January 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. in Ashville. ORIGINAL STORY: A St. Clair County grand jury has indicted a man...
Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
WEAR
1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
