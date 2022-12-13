A federal lawsuit regarding development in Baldwin County took another step forward this month, as the two sides prepare their arguments. Earlier this fall, 68 Ventures, a development company based in Daphne, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the city of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission, alleging that the commission denied 68 Ventures due process, equal protection under the law and misrepresentation. Earlier this year, the commission denied permits to two of 68 Ventures’ planned subdivisions in Fairhope: The Gables on Lawrence and Skyline Village.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO