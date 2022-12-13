ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Daphne residents push for traffic light at busy intersection

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an intersection in Baldwin County that’s only getting busier. “You’ve got all these neighborhoods that connect to that area and we know it’s an issue,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. LeJeune is addressing residents’ concerns about safety issues when entering or leaving their neighborhoods at Corte Road and Austin Road […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO holds promotion ceremony for 19 members

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office hosted a promotion ceremony for 19 members Friday morning at the Bay Minette Civic Center. According to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid, the ceremony honored those members and their families as well, according to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

City of Fairhope files motion to dismiss federal lawsuit

A federal lawsuit regarding development in Baldwin County took another step forward this month, as the two sides prepare their arguments. Earlier this fall, 68 Ventures, a development company based in Daphne, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the city of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission, alleging that the commission denied 68 Ventures due process, equal protection under the law and misrepresentation. Earlier this year, the commission denied permits to two of 68 Ventures’ planned subdivisions in Fairhope: The Gables on Lawrence and Skyline Village.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting investigation underway in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Frisco City Police said they are investigation a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to Chief Omar West. Police did not say where the shooting happened. WKRG News 5 learned one victim was airlifted to an area hospital for injuries. There is no more information available at the time as […]
MONROE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Future of Northwest Florida Fairgrounds discussed

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council spoke further about the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Tuesday night. Okaloosa County staff presented options to the city with their hopes for the city-owned land. The county commission board approved the presentation at their most recent meeting […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin EMA watching severe weather threat closely

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Cloudy skies and breezy conditions were seen across Baldwin County on Tuesday, but the threat for severe weather comes Wednesday for residents east of Mobile Bay. The county saw six confirmed tornados in late October, one causing damage to homes in Bon Secour, and emergency management officials want to make […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Atmore Advance

Choose the top 10 stories for 2022!

The Atmore Advance editorial staff has put together 20 stories from 2022 that we think made an impact in the local community. Ten of the stories were selected from the more than 50 newspaper editions that were published this year. The other 10 were selected based on link clicks to our website.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
NAVARRE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy