Ohio 2023 fair schedule
Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off...
End-of-the-year remarks with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
On Friday, we talked with Governor Mike DeWine about Ohio's good moments this year and what's ahead in 2023.
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Clinton County Foundation reveals new brand
The Clinton County Foundation is sharing its updated look and website after conducting an in-depth brand and business strategy project that included members of the community and past/present board of trustees members. It now has a sharpened mission, message, and look that better aligns the Foundation with its goals, according to a news release from the Foundation.
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
Commission votes to freeze rates for AES Ohio customers
The freeze is set to take place while the company produces a new electric security plan, according to a release.
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car […]
Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot
Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
Ohio lawmakers pass bill making it more difficult to vote
Ohio Republican lawmakers passed a major elections reform bill after midnight, on Thursday morning, mandating a photo ID requirement for voting and eliminating some early voting opportunities.
Ohio lawmakers pass $6 billion spending bill. Here’s where the money goes
COLUMBUS – The General Assembly passed a mammoth spending bill after 5 a.m. Thursday at the tail end of a marathon session, doling out nearly $6 billion of mostly federal funds to cap off the biennial legislative session. The legislation came together in some of the last working hours...
Ohio Democrat says farewell to Republican counterpart
Republican Rob Portman is retiring from the U.S. Senate. He represented the state of Ohio for two terms.
Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint in Fairfield County Wednesday urging a judge to block the enforcement of City Council’s three-pronged package that limits […]
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate
Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on …. A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on...
Northeast Ohioans support gun control measures, poll finds: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. For more than a decade, Ohio has banned cities from passing their own gun-control ordinances. A Franklin County court this fall questioned that law. And a recent Baldwin Wallace poll commissioned by...
Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
Ohio legislature passes bill opening all state land to fracking, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Legislation to spur fracking in state parks and on other state-owned land, define natural gas as a “green energy,” and prohibit local pesticide bans is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine after clearing a final legislative vote on Tuesday. The Ohio House voted...
ODOW surveys show record walleye hatch again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake Erie trawl surveys by the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s fisheries biologists have shown an unprecedented fifth straight year of record hatches of walleye around Lake Erie. While the yellow perch numbers are still low, a rapid growth rate of the perch stocks have been a cause for optimism.
Ohio bill changes who’s on the hook for hospital police officers’ actions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – County and municipal governments will be off the hook for legal action over police activity at hospitals after Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new bill into law Tuesday. Senate Bill 56 — sponsored by Sen. Louis W. Blessing — wanted to give public authorities like city governments more power in negotiating […]
Ban on gun sales during a riot, tougher penalties for impeding police pass Ohio General Assembly
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Police would be banned from stopping guns from being sold or carried in areas where a riot is happening or might take place under legislation passed early Thursday morning during a marathon session by Ohio state lawmakers. Senate Bill 16, which now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk,...
