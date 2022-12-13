ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

ocj.com

Ohio 2023 fair schedule

Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

The Clinton County Foundation reveals new brand

The Clinton County Foundation is sharing its updated look and website after conducting an in-depth brand and business strategy project that included members of the community and past/present board of trustees members. It now has a sharpened mission, message, and look that better aligns the Foundation with its goals, according to a news release from the Foundation.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
toledocitypaper.com

U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL

After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car […]
OHIO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot

Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint in Fairfield County Wednesday urging a judge to block the enforcement of City Council’s three-pronged package that limits […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
OHIO STATE

