This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Hampton Police Division investigating Drummond Jewelers burglary
Norfolk Police Department investigating shooting on Goff Street
Police search for suspects in shooting in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting on August 14 came in around 10:09 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Bellwood Road.
Man shot at hotel in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday morning that left a man hurt. According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call shortly before 7 a.m. to respond to the 700 block of Monticello Avenue. That's the Wyndham Garden Hotel. When they...
Virginia Beach woman loses $24k in bail bond phone call scheme
Police are warning about a new phone scam making its rounds in Hampton Roads. News 3 caught up with one Virginia Beach woman who fell victim, losing $24,000.
Incriminating evidence stacking up against Newport News husband in death of missing wife
Lewis is charged with first-degree murder and a felony gun charge, although his wife has never been found. Eure-Lewis was never heard from after July 17.
Feds tie Chesapeake double homicide to illegal marijuana pop-up shop
Eight people face charges related to the illegal sale of marijuana out of an apartment. The case was just recently unsealed in the federal court database.
Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs
Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other …. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …. WAVY News 10's...
Seagull caught in Norfolk streetlight saved
Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/hampton-jewelry-store-burglarized/. Former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection …. According to police, 25-year-old Alexis Whitehead was sentenced to 12 years in prison for...
Man injured in shooting at Norfolk hotel
25-year-old former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection to 2021 deadly DUI crash
According to police, 25-year-old Alexis Whitehead was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, causing the death of another by racing, DUI causing significant and permanent injury, and DUI.
Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth
Police say a man was injured following an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.
Autopsy reveals how two-year-old died in Va. Beach motel room
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - More information is coming out about the death of a two-year-old in Virginia Beach. WVEC reports that the child’s mother, Leandra Andrade faced a judge on Wednesday. She is charged with second-degree murder following the death of her daughter back in August. Police say...
Suspect arrested after shooting at vehicle in Franklin
According to police, the Franklin Police Department, along with the Southampton County Sheriff's Officer conducted a search warrant in the 20000 block of General Thomas Highway.
Blue drop-off mailboxes out of service in Norfolk as Postal Inspectors investigate mail thefts
NORFOLK, Va. — Blue drop-off mailboxes blocked with tape and out of service is a sight people don't want to see when they want to send mail. Two boxes were spotted in the West Ghent area of Norfolk this week. United States Postal Inspectors are encouraging people to reach out to them if they feel their mail was stolen in Norfolk and Hampton.
Woman gets 31 years in prison for 2020 Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was sentenced to 31 years in prison after fatally shooting her boyfriend at a Red Roof Inn in 2020, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney announced Thursday. Melissa Diaz, 45, was convicted on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission...
3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, bus in York
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a bus on I-64 in York early Friday morning.
Multiple people killed, hurt in I-64 party bus crash
A crash involving a bus and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 has left at least three people dead and multiple others injured Friday morning, Virginia State Police said.
Missing senior citizen located and saved by Virginia Beach Helicopter Unit
Because of helicopter's technology, the aviation unit thinks that equipment used was not only time saving but lifesaving.
Norfolk family says they lost two loved ones in deadly crash on I-64
Three generations of a family in Norfolk are grieving after they say a crash on I-64 in Williamsburg took the lives of two loved ones.
