Newport News, VA

13News Now

Man shot at hotel in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday morning that left a man hurt. According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call shortly before 7 a.m. to respond to the 700 block of Monticello Avenue. That's the Wyndham Garden Hotel. When they...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other …. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …. WAVY News 10's...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Seagull caught in Norfolk streetlight saved

Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/hampton-jewelry-store-burglarized/. Former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection …. According to police, 25-year-old Alexis Whitehead was sentenced to 12 years in prison for...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

Autopsy reveals how two-year-old died in Va. Beach motel room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - More information is coming out about the death of a two-year-old in Virginia Beach. WVEC reports that the child’s mother, Leandra Andrade faced a judge on Wednesday. She is charged with second-degree murder following the death of her daughter back in August. Police say...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

