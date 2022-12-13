ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

5 years since Benny’s: What are the locations now?

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xZsD_0jh1LRsX00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Dec. 11, 2017, the Benny’s on Route 44 in Smtihfield closed , marking the end of an era in local retail.

From outdoor supplies and tools to games and toys, there wasn’t much that Benny’s didn’t offer.

The family-owned retail chain spent 93 years in business and had more than 30 locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. The Smithfield store was the last domino to fall after the owners announced it would be shutting down every location, citing a desire to retire and a changing retail landscape.

So now that it’s been five years since the last Benny’s closed, what have some of the locations become?

Bristol, Metacom Avenue: Vacant

Cranston, Atwood Avenue: Ocean State Job Lot

Coventry, Tiogue Avenue: Northern Thrift

East Providence, Pawtucket Avenue: Dollar General

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVs4Y_0jh1LRsX00

Middletown, West Main Road: Vacant (previously served as COVID-19 vaccination site )

Providence, Branch Avenue: Chipotle/Jersey Mike’s

Seekonk, Central Avenue: Rocky’s Ace Hardware

Seekonk, Taunton Avenue: Dollar General

Smithfield, Putnam Pike: Chipotle/Panera Bread

Wakefield, Kingstown Road: Ocean State Job Lot

Warwick, Warwick Avenue: Ocean State Job Lot

Warwick, West Shore Road: Dave’s Fresh Marketplace, Citizen’s Bank

Westerly, Post Road: Vacant

Additional locations in Rhode Island included Cumberland, and East Greenwich, while Massachusetts had stores as far out as the Cape, but several close by in Fall River, Mansfield, North Attleboro and Taunton. The Connecticut locations included Danielson, Groton, South Killingly, Norwich, Old Saybrook, Waterford, and Willimantic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 5

Rachel Bowe
3d ago

I misspelling some private where you could get anything and every day like Christmas they haven't seen them a secret santa every year it was wonderful

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Rhode Island

Curious as to where you can cool off during the warm summer months in the Ocean State? Let’s take a look at the best swimming holes in Rhode Island. Little Nini Pond, which is frequently less crowded, is the ideal location for travelers looking for a peaceful, pleasant summer adventure. The spring-fed Little Nini Pond, located in the 227-acre Ninigret Park, has a number of amenities perfect for outdoor sports. The beach gazebo also has barbecue grills and picnic tables, which are well-known among the residents for hosting children’s parties. The park also has other amenities like a dog park, a disc golf course, and a playground.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
eastgreenwichnews.com

Another Postponement for Division Road Project

Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy