Austin FC announces MLS Next Pro Team, with games to begin in 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC officials announced Tuesday the program is rolling out its own MLS Next Pro team, Austin FC II. The MLS Next Pro is a men’s professional soccer league in the U.S. that’s the third tier in the U.S. soccer league system.

Team heads announced in a release Tuesday Austin FC II will incorporate first-team players on MLS contracts, players signed directly to the team as well as academy players on amateur contracts.

“The structure of Austin’s MLS NEXT Pro team is designed to allow for players at all levels of the organization to get the playing and training experience that is right for them at any given moment of their development throughout their season,” the release added.

Austin FC II players will train and work alongside the Austin FC first team, as well as academy teams, at the St. David’s Performance Center, per the release. Austin FC officials announced Tuesday afternoon the new Austin FC II team will be headed by Brett Uttley, signed on as its first-ever head coach.

Uttley has both a UEFA A License and a UEFA Elite Youth A License from the Welsh Football Association and recently worked as the assistant coach with Inter Miami CF, per a release.

“I’m very excited to have the chance to lead Austin FC II in its inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro,” Uttley said in the release. “The soccer community in Austin is amazing, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The MLS Next Pro league was founded in June 2021, with 2022 marking its first season. The league began with 21 teams in its 2022 season and will expand to 28 teams in 2023 , including Austin FC II.

The league is made up of 27 reserved sides for MLS clubs across the country along with Rochester New York FC, an independent team.

