Goshen starts fast, defeats Clinton-Massie 7th grade girls
GOSHEN — The Clinton-Massie seventh grade girls basketball team was defeated by Goshen 35-13 Wednesday. Goshen led 15-2 after one quarter and outscored Clinton-Massie 20-11 the rest of the way.
Unbeaten Goshen hands Clinton-Massie 8th grade 56-19 defeat
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team lost to undefeated Goshen 56-19 Wednesday night. Clinton-Massie (2-2 on the year) was led by Ty Martin who had 13 points. Colson Morgan, Colton Fite and Brett Gray had two points each. Corey Frisch had one point. Coach Clayton...
CMMS 7th grade boys drop 64-43 game to Batavia
The Clinton-Massie seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Batavia 64-43 Thursday afternoon. Clinton-Massie trailed 34-26 at halftime but was outscored 23-7 in the third quarter.
CM 8th grade girls lose nail-biter to Goshen 28-27
GOSHEN —The Clinton-Massie girls eighth grade basketball team lost to Goshen 28-27 Wednesday. Hailey Myers had nine points and Karley Goodin added eight. Shelby Randolph contributed five points while Taylor Collett had four. Azlynn Green made a free throw.
GBK Final: Bethel-Tate 73, Blanchester 66
BLANCHESTER — In a high-scoring battle, Bethel-Tate defeated Blanchester 73-66 Thursday night in SBAAC National Division girls basketball. The second quarter was the difference. Blanchester led 15-10 after one quarter but Bethel-Tate took the lead 33-29 at halftime. The Tigers extended the lead to 49-41 after three before the...
CM 8th grade girls lose another close one, 25-23
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team lost another close game, this time 25-23 to Batavia. Karley Goodin led the Falcons with eight points. Shelby Randolph had six points while Hailey Myers and Azlynn Green scored four points each. Alyssa Sandlin had one point.
BBK Final: Georgetown 67, East Clinton 30
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown bounced back from its first loss with a 67-30 win over East Clinton Friday night. East Clinton is now 0-9 on the year, 0-3 in the SBAAC National Division. Georgetown started the season with four straight wins but lost Tuesday night to Bethel-Tate, 53-51. The G-Men...
East Clinton boys swim against Tigers, Indians
HILLSBORO — East Clinton swimmers competed against Hillsboro and McClain on Tuesday at the Highland County Family YMCA. While each member of the EC girls team scored, Savannah Tolle had the highest placement with a runnerup finish in the 100 butterfly. On the boys side, Barrett Beam won the...
GBK: Wilmington 48, New Richmond 16 (UPDATE with boxscore)
NEW RICHMOND — A first quarter shutout led Wilmington to a 48-16 win Thursday over New Richmond. The Hurricane is 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the SBAAC American Division girls basketball standings. The Lions go to 2-7 overall, 0-4 in the division. Wilmington led 13-0 after one quarter and...
EC reserve boys fall to Rockets 60-39
OWENSVILLE — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 60-39 Tuesday night. East Clinton, 7 for 16 at the free throw line, trailed 18-8 after one quarter and were outscored 17-7 in the third period. Xander Lake led East Clinton with 11 points....
11 Quakers earn Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association honors
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s and women’s soccer teams had 11 individuals receive recognition from the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association. For the women, Lauren Galloway and Haley Fulton were named first team Academic All-Ohio while Maddie Scott and Elizabeth Matthews garnered second team Academic All-Ohio recognition. Athletically, Alex Wilson was second team All-Ohio and Gabriella Gordon was third team All-Ohio.
Williamsburg topples Clinton-Massie in cross-over battle
WILLIAMSBURG-In early-season crossover boys basketball game, Williamsburg defeated Clinton-Massie 66-41 Tuesday night here at WHS. The Falcons, of the SBAAC American Division, slip to 2-4 on the year while the Wildcats, a National Division team, move to 3-2. Williamsburg led almost the entire game, 16-10 after one and 31-23 at...
Wilmington girls set 2 bowling records at Royal Z
WILMINGTON — It was one special night Wednesday for the Wilmington High School girls bowling team. At Royal Z Lanes, the Lady Hurricane set two school records and blitzed Western Brown 2597 to 1946. Led by Kiley Comberger, Wilmington established a new single game (1,037) record and two-game (1,958)...
Broncos win baker finale, match with Hurricane
WILMINGTON — Western Brown defeated Wilmington by 42 pins, winning the final baker game of the match to do so, Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The Hurricane trailed all day but finally took the lead in the third baker game by 17 pins. The Broncos then won the fourth baker game by 59 pins to secure the match.
Rockets start fast, full away from Astros 63-39
OWENSVILLE — Starting strong in both halves, Clermont Northeastern kept the East Clinton offense in check all night for a 63-39 win Tuesday. The SBAAC National Division loss puts East Clinton 0-8 overall and 0-3 in league play. The Rockets move to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the division.
‘A passion for the game’
Rick Kneisel credits a couple of well-known Clinton Countians with introducing him to baseball, something that became his passion. As he reflected on his baseball career, Kneisel found out he had that same impact on many of those he’s coached over the years. Last week, Dec. 9, the 1968...
WC baseball First-Pitch Cook-off and Dinner features food, McCoy, Stammen
WILMINGTON — Thirteen-year Major League Baseball vet Craig Stammen and National Baseball Hall of Fame honoree Hal McCoy will headline Wilmington College baseball’s First Pitch Cook-Off and Dinner Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and...
Throwback Thursday: McKamey wins plowing contest
These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 15, 1953:. ‘Brownell, McCarthy At Odds On Reds Still Employed’. “FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Attorney General Herbert Brownell says he thinks all suspected Reds [communists] have been cleaned out of the government. But Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis) disagrees. …
Wilmington man joins ‘Saved by the Belt’ club
XENIA, OHIO — Wilmington resident Jerry C. Vanpelt joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club Wednesday after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) news release. The crash occurred on State Route 380 in Greene County on Sept. 15.
Real estate transfers released
This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Cleveland Grooms to Endurance Capital Management LLC, 494 Cumberland Rd, Clark Township, $70,000. Margaret A. Harbert to Linda S. Madison 1/3 INT,...
