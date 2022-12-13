Read full article on original website
Rumour Mongering: Lynch Says Both Bellingham and Fernández a Possibility
In the past week, Liverpool FC fans have been buoyed by positive news that the club is leading the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Then, various reports from Portugal and Argentina indicated that the club was all in on Benfica’s 21-year-old Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernández. This, of course, led to lots of discussions. Surely, Liverpool, with its regular brand of non-oil state funding, could only afford one of them.
Rumor Mongering: Liverpool To Offload Naby Keita In January
When Naby Keita landed at Anfield in 2018, the future was bright, the sky was the limit, and the legendary Liverpool no. 8 shirt worn previously by Reds great Steven Gerrard appeared safe on the Guinean’s shoulders. Now, nearly five years on from that moment, it is a case...
Spurs hoping Richarlison injury recovery to be in weeks, not months
When news emerged that Richarlison was returning to Tottenham Hotspur from the World Cup in Qatar with a hamstring injury, I hopefully wondered if the fact that he played the majority of Brazil’s quarterfinal loss to Croatia meant that his injury might not be as bad as feared. I guess it depends on your definition of “not as bad.” A report in the Times (£) today says Richarlison might be out a month, which could have knock-on effects on Harry Kane’s return to the side.
Brilliant Blues Scalp Spurs | Everton Women end 2022 with a flourish
Gio Queiroz’s superb strike deep in stoppage time capped off a brilliant night for Everton Women, who comprehensively ended a three-game WSL losing streak with an emphatic 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues were in front as early as the ninth minute through Katja Snoeijs, before Jess Park...
Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez shine as Liverpool thrash AC Milan 4-1 in friendly
Goals from Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez saw Liverpool see off AC Milan 4-1 in a friendly at the Dubai Super Cup on Friday.
5 players who will decide the 2022 World Cup final
After 63 matches the last month, we’re finally here. The 2022 World Cup final has arrived and we have one of the most cinematic matchups you could have hoped for. We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you really should be rooting for. Take it here!
Manchester United and TeamViewer To End Shirt Sponsor Agreement
Manchester United and their front of shirt sponsor TeamViewer are set to end their partnership following a mutual agreement.
Manchester City v Liverpool: An Early Look At How Jurgen Klopp Could Line Up His Reds For Carabao Cup Clash
Liverpool will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the EFL Cup, Round of 16 on Thursday.
Manchester City Rumours: Updates on Gvardiol, Fernandez, Saka and Bellingham
Silly season is a year round dilemma and now we have much spinning on how Manchester City will approach the new window this upcoming summer. Guardiola and leadership have all but said January will be a quiet month so we already have much swirling about the next window. Let;s dive...
Manchester United: Manager Erik ten Hag says a club sale would be good
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes the sale of the club would be a "good thing" as he looks to compete with cash-rich Manchester City and Newcastle. Last month, United's owners the Glazer family announced they were considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives". The Americans bought...
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Everton take part in behind-closed-doors friendly, Davies talks future
Check out some pictures of the Blues in training. [EFC]. Everton finally scored a goal in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United. If Gareth Southgate is to depart as England manager, Frank Lampard is among those rumoured to take over the role. [Football Insider]. It seems like linked target Matheus...
Report: Christopher Vivell Will Be Announced By Chelsea Soon
Chelsea are now on the verge of appointing Christopher Vivell as a new technical director at the club.
WATCH: Fran Kirby doubles Chelsea’s lead over Vllaznia, 2-0!
Another goal for Chelsea, this time from Fran Kirby who receives the ball on a free kick quickly taken by Jelena Cankovic near Vllaznia box to convert the easiest of chances. 2-0!
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Under-21s fall, Branthwaite latest, Broja injury
Argentina cruised past Croatia 3-0 to bring Lionel Messi one step closer to his first World Cup trophy. The Under-21s fall to Lincoln City 4-2 to crash out of the Papa John’s Trophy. [EFC]. “We’re gutted to lose because we almost had one foot in the quarter-finals. I’m gutted...
Sky Blue News: Bellingham Buzz, City Cash In, The Boys Are Back, and More...
Just one more day until Manchester City Men’s team are back on the pitch to face Girona in a club friendly. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the first weekend back for the Blues. First up... Buzzer turns 80. Happy birthday Mike Summerbee.
Everton Women vs Tottenham Hotspur: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women will head into Wednesday night’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the knowledge that a win will lift Brian Sorensen’s team into the top six ahead of the winter break. Clare Wheeler and Izzy Christiansen are both back from injury and available for selection for the fixture...
Tottenham’s 2023-24 third kits are going to be... beige.
It apparently really is kit leak season right now, which makes sense — the World Cup is winding down with the final on Sunday and there isn’t any other (men’s) football happening at the moment, so what’s there to talk about besides 2022-23 kit leaks and the impending collapse of the world’s largest social media platform?
Tottenham’s rumored 23-24 away kits look absolutely dope
We’re nearly at the new year which means it’s officially Kit Leak Season! This is usually when designs for next season’s kits start to leak out at the Footy Headlines blog and that’s exactly what’s happening. We’ve already gotten details about next season’s home kit...
Arsenal 0-1 Lyon: Defeat for Gunners but they qualify for quarter-finals
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said he was "very concerned" by a serious-looking injury to Vivianne Miedema during their Women's Champions League defeat to Lyon. The Gunners qualified for the quarter-finals despite defeat but it came at a cost as Miedema was taken off on a stretcher on the stroke of half-time.
Birmingham City vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to secure their third consecutive league win this evening as they travel to the Midlands to face Birmingham City. John Eustace’s side are in much better shape than they were last term and their head coach has to take a lot of credit for that - managing to thrive at St Andrew’s so far despite off-field noise and the need to work within a very limited budget.
