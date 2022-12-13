ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’ Sets Season 2 Return On Hulu

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uzohe_0jh1KQol00

The Hulu original series How I Met Your Father returns for its second season on Tuesday, January 24, the streamer said Tuesday. New episodes will follow weekly on Hulu.

The series stars Hilary Duff , Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma alongside recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck. The comedy follows Sophie (Duff) as she tells her son the story of how she met his father — a story that catapults viewers back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Images from Season 2 are below.

How I Met Your Father i s written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff will serve as a producer.

How I Met Your Father is a production of 20th Television .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SZv7_0jh1KQol00
(L-R) Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWula_0jh1KQol00
(L-R) Christopher Lowell and Suraj Sharma
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDs8M_0jh1KQol00
Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran
More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Henry Cavill Is Not Returning To ‘The Witcher’ Following DC Exit As Superman

Shortly after Henry Cavill confirmed Wednesday night that he “will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Liam Hemsworth’s name started trending on Twitter, with The Witcher fans calling for Cavill’s return to the Netflix series. The wishful thinking would be just that as the Superman development will be have bearing on Season 4 of Netflix’s fantasy series, which will star Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, sources tell Deadline. Six weeks ago, Netflix sent shockwaves through The Witcher fanbase with the surprise announcement that the show has received an early Season 4 renewal with Hemsworth replacing Cavill. According to sources, the departure was...
Deadline

‘Shantaram’ Canceled By Apple TV+ After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+’s drama series Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunnam, will not be returning for a second season. Its Season 1 finale, to be released tomorrow, December 16, will serve as a series finale. Based on Gregory David Roberts’ epic, 900-plus-page novel, Shantaram was an ambitious, big-scope undertaking, shot across two continents, that was impacted by the pandemic. The series had shot two episodes before pausing filming in late February 2020. Because of its expansive nature requiring filming in multiple countries, the series did not resume production on the remaining 10 episodes until May 2021. Shantaram, which hasn’t generated the level of buzz some of Apple TV+’s...
Deadline

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Starz Reveals Season 3 Return Date

The Starz drama Power Book II: Ghost has a return date. The popular spinoff from the Power franchise will premiere March 17 at midnight on the Starz app, with the linear return scheduled for 8 p.m. that evening. Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone won’t have much time to grieve since a new set of problems arise. The series stars Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson as Cooper Sax, and Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston. From Lionsgate TV, Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the Power...
Deadline

‘Dead To Me’ Lands At No. 2 On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts After Season 3 Debut

The week of November 14 to 20 was a big viewing week for Netflix, with four different programs notching over a billion viewing minutes, according to Nielsen’s U.S. streaming charts. The Crown reigned over the charts during its second week on the streamer, notching 1.78B minutes viewed. That’s just a tad below the 2.13B viewing minutes it logged in its debut week. Dead To Me took the No. 2 spot, thanks to its third and final season — which hit Netflix on November 17. The comedy, starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, managed 1.39B minutes viewed. Meanwhile Manifest dropped to...
Deadline

Sci-Fi Medical Drama From Joshua Troke, Mickey Fisher & Justin Lin Set At NBC With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has given a script commitment with penalty to an untitled sci-fi medical drama from Joshua Troke (Good Sam), Extant and Reverie creator Mickey Fisher, Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment and Universal Television, where Lin is under a deal. Written and executive produced by Troke, the Untitled Joshua Troke Project follows the hardworking team of doctors caring for the pioneering residents and thrill-seeking visitors on the United States’ first lunar colony. Fisher supervises and serves as executive producer. Justin Lin, Andrew Schneider and Sal Gatdula executive produce through Perfect Storm Entertainment. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. Troke is...
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
Deadline

Jenna Ortega & Her ‘Wednesday’ Co-Star Percy Hynes White Reunite On Tiffany Paulsen’s Directorial Debut ‘Winter Spring Summer Or Fall’

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ortega is teaming with her Wednesday co-star, Percy Hynes White, in Winter Spring Summer or Fall for MPCA. Ortega is also serving as an executive producer. The romantic drama is being helmed by Holidate and About Fate writer Tiffany Paulsen, marking her feature debut. The script was written by Dan Schoffer with revisions by Paulsen. The pic is being described as Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the story follows two teens (Ortega and Hynes White) on the cusp of adulthood who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year. MPCA’s Brad Krevoy...
Deadline

New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic

DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn tonight officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story, but a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. The actor later confirmed that , saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” Related Story Henry Cavill...
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy To Star In Richard Curtis-Scripted Christmas Comedy For Universal, Working Title & Peacock; Sam Boyd To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Universal and Working Title have set Melissa McCarthy to star in an untitled Christmas-in-New York movie that will be written by Love Actually scribe Richard Curtis and directed by Sam Boyd. They’re making the film for Peacock, and Working Title partners Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce with Riva Marker through her Linden Productions banner. The film is a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas. Related Story Working Title Partners Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner On 30 Years At Universal, Scores Of Hits And A Resolve...
Deadline

Jay Leno Talks To ‘Today’ About Accident That Led To Severe Burns

Jay Leno talked to Today about the accident that led to him suffering severe burns last month, as he told co-host Hoda Kotb that his face “caught on fire.” Leno spent nine days in the hospital, including extensive time in a hyperbaric chamber, as doctors worked to treat the burns and conduct skin grafts. In the interview, Leno, a classic car enthusiast, said that on Nov. 12 he had been working on a 1907 white steam car with a clogged fuel line. He was working with a friend, Dave Killackey. “I was underneath it, trying to unclog it, and so I said, blow...
Deadline

Jane Fonda Says Cancer In Remission: “Best Birthday Present Ever”

Jane Fonda disclosed today that her cancer is in remission and she can discontinue chemotherapy treatment. In a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever!!!,” the two-time Oscar winning actor and climate awareness activist writes, in part, “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news. I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy...
Deadline

‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter’: Lifetime Reveals Premiere Date & Trailer

The final chapter of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly is set to air on January 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A trailer for the conclusion can be found above. The two-night event focuses on the fallout of the former R&B superstar’s crimes as he faces multiple federal and state trials.  The first night will tackle the court testimonial of Azriel Clary who revealed she was instructed to lie in the infamous R. Kelly interview with Gayle King. She also shares details of the abuse on the witness stand. Additionally, her family gives insight into the intimidation tactics launched at the family...
Deadline

‘Survivor’ Reveals Season 43 Winner

SPOILER ALERT: This story reveals details from the Survivor finale. Talk about a Christmas gift: Mike “Gabler” Gabler, a 51-year-old heart valve specialist from Houston, Texas, won Season 43 of Survivor. And he vowed to give all of his winnings to charity. Host Jeff Probst revealed the winner in the jungles of Fiji, not in a Los Angeles soundstage in front of a studio audience. Even the aftershow took place minutes after Gabler’s win was announced. Cassidy Clark, a 26-year-old designer from Plano, Texas, came in second and Owen Knight, a 30-year-old college admissions director from Bethesda, Maryland, was third. Gabler vowed to...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Tyler Perry Sets Next Film At Netflix: ‘Six Triple Eight’ About Only All-Black Female WWII Battalion

Tyler Perry is set to helm his fourth movie at Netflix, Six Triple Eight, which follows the 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female troop in the World War II effort. Perry is adapting from an article by Kevin M. Hymel which was published in Sovereign Media’s WWII History Magazine. The 855 women of the 6888th joined the war effort with little knowledge of what exactly they would be doing. However, they were quickly given the mission of a lifetime: sort through and fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail. A herculean task, that most thought to be impossible, the women not only...
Deadline

‘Kindred’ Showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins On The Process Of Adapting Octavia E. Butler For The Modern Age, Casting Newcomer Mallori Johnson, And Trying Not To “Aestheticize The Violence” Of Slavery Narratives

It’s been nearly five decades since the publication of Octavia E. Butler’s critically acclaimed Black sci-fi novel Kindred. In an interview with Publisher’s Weekly, Butler explained that she wanted to write a thought-provoking novel “that would make others feel the history: the pain and fear that Black people have had to live through in order to endure.” The themes of racial injustice, systematic oppression and trauma are, unfortunately, still an evergreen topic, but one that has always seemed primed for its own film or television series. We can see from the recent award-winning releases of HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Watchmen...
Deadline

Hulu Orders ‘Standing By’ To Series From 20th TV Animation; Creators Are Dan Levy & Ally Pankiw

Disgruntled angels are coming to Hulu. The streamer has ordered Standing By, a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, irritated guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting but also one another.   The animated series is from 20th TV Animation and creators Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw. Danielle Uhlarik will serve as showrunner and executive producer. “Standing By is about the hilarity, embarrassment and melodrama of everyday life as observed by a team of judgmental, gossip-starved guardian angels,” said Levy and Pankiw in a joint statement....
Deadline

‘Farmer Wants A Wife’: Fox Sets Premiere For Jennifer Nettles-Hosted Dating Series

Reality dating series Farmer Wants A Wife is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. The Jennifer Nettles-hosted series is based on a British format developed by American Idol producer Fremantle and a U.S. adaptation previously aired on The CW in 2008. It follows a group of farmers that are presented with women from the city and they must choose one to be their spouse. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do—from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and...
Deadline

Deadline

148K+
Followers
41K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy