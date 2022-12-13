ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa Farm Land Prices Are Going Through The Roof!

The old Iowa cropland saying is, “get what you can, they're not making anymore.” But I don't get how anyone can pay these new Iowa farmland prices...Wow!. The 2022 Iowa State University Extension’s Farmland Value Survey is out and it's saying that the average farmland values in Iowa are going high.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students

Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
COLORADO STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens

The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
OGDEN, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy