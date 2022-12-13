Read full article on original website
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Worst Since 1966? Central South Dakota Winter Storm Rolls On [UPDATE]
I can remember chains on tires. Huge mountains of snow to play on and I have vivid memories of a maintainer with a V Plow on the front end raming back and forth like a Mountain Goat a huge pile of snow at the north end of Main Street in Kennebec, South Dakota.
Ice, Ice, Baby! Sioux Falls Prepares for Flooding and Slick Streets
Hey Sioux Empire, are you having an ice, I mean nice, winter so far? And technically, it's not even winter yet. That doesn't officially start until December 21st. It's weeks like this that you need to keep reminding yourself it's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're an ice skating enthusiast.
Slick South Dakota & Minnesota Cities Named Best For Ice Skating
If you're someone who loves the winter weather and every icicle with it, then you're in luck! There are fun winter activities around the Sioux Empire to enjoy like ice skating. With the amount of snow and ice in the Sioux Empire, ice skating is the perfect activity to enjoy...
South Dakota’s Top Cops Capture Biggest Christmas Criminal
Crime never takes a vacation…..and it may actually be a more regular occurrence during the holiday season! In fact, the Rapid City Police Department has been vigilantly searching for a high profile criminal in the state of South Dakota. Well, good news! The Rapid City Police Department finally captured...
Who Is More Stressed Minnesota, Iowa, Or South Dakota?
It's the holiday season and that can mean lots of stress. Where do you think folks feel most stressed...Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota? Here's the breakdown!. There are lots of things to be stressed about this time of year. Holiday shopping, family get-togethers, company parties, and all the regular stuff...
Does South Dakota Middle-Class Income Compare to Minnesota, Iowa?
Every time you open up the mail you do so with paranoia. And, like you, I see the same bills with rate increases. Everything has or is going up. Did you see that your electric bill will be bumped by 16% after the first of the year?. Going to the...
This South Dakota Town is Home to the Dumbest Law in the State
[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]. Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced. The Mount Rushmore State has no...
Iowa Farm Land Prices Are Going Through The Roof!
The old Iowa cropland saying is, “get what you can, they're not making anymore.” But I don't get how anyone can pay these new Iowa farmland prices...Wow!. The 2022 Iowa State University Extension’s Farmland Value Survey is out and it's saying that the average farmland values in Iowa are going high.
Hidden Igloo Bar is Found on a Frozen Minnesota Lake
Sports on T.V., beer, piping hot food; this one-of-a-kind bar has a little bit of everything. In fact, you can even fish from your own barstool. The only problem is it's only around a few months a year. Finding this hidden gem isn't exactly easy. But if you ask the...
Is The ‘Christmas Snackle Box’ A Minnesota Holiday Thing?
A Minnesota friend of mine did this really cool “Christmas Snackle Box” to take to work and share holiday treats. I had never seen anything like this before!. I thought this was such a unique idea! Is this a Minnesota thing?. If you are looking for a fun...
Midwest Hunter Tags The Buck Of A Lifetime [PHOTO]
It may come as no surprise but the most common and hunted big game animal in North America is the white-tailed deer. So, when you come across a hunter story involving a deer, it is typically nothing out of the ordinary. But this buckshot in Illinois was something out of...
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students
Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens
The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
