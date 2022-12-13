Read full article on original website
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. Treasury yields mostly fell, reflecting increased worries on Wall Street that the economy is unlikely to avoid a recession as the Fed continues raising interest…
Bank of England raises interest rate to highest level in 14 years
The Bank of England on Thursday raised its interest rate to 3.5%, its highest level in 14 years, with the aim of fighting inflation in the country. The European Central Bank also announced a 0.50 percentage point increase in its interest rates on Thursday, according to a statement. The Federal Reserve also raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point the…
Findings on Insurance Reported by Investigators at RAND Corporation (Patient Experience for Hispanic Older Adults Varies By Language Preference): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Hispanic people with Medicare report worse patient experiences than non-Hispanic White counterparts. However, little research examines how these disparities may vary by language preference (English/Spanish).”. Our news journalists obtained a quote...
IAIS Global Insurance Market Report 2022 Highlights Key Risks And Trends Facing The Global Insurance Sector
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) * The 2022 Global Insurance Market Report (GIMAR) presents outcomes of the Global Monitoring Exercise (GME), the IAIS' framework for monitoring risks and trends in the global insurance sector and assessing the possible build-up of systemic risk. * Systemic risk in the insurance sector on...
Study Findings on Managed Care Are Outlined in Reports from Rutgers University – The State University of New Jersey (The Impact of Payment Reforms On the Safety Net: Examining Effects of the New Jersey Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment …): Managed Care
- The State University of New Jersey. and difference-in-differences modeling, the authors examine the impact of DSRIP pay-for-performance disease management programs on outcomes related to targeted chronic conditions. The authors find DSRIP reduced asthma hospitalizations and emergency department visits, pneumonia readmissions, and improved alcohol and drug treatment.”. According to the...
Upaj by Absolute is solving the 'unseasonal rainfall' loss for farmers with a first-of-its-kind, DIY Insurance Marketplace in collaboration with DigiSafe
NEW DELHI , Dec. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unexpected rainfall in various states has harmed the ready-for-harvesting crops such as rice, soya bean, cotton, pulses, and vegetables at a time when. India. is facing a likely food grain shortfall due to decreased sowing of. Kharif. crops, particularly paddy. Additionally, unseasonal...
Equity Trader Arrested For Front-Running Employer's Trades [Real-Time Trader]
India , Dec. 15 -- An equities trader associated with a large U.S. asset manager was criminally charged with using information about his employer's trades to make millions of dollars in an insider trading scheme, federal prosecutors in. New York. said on Wednesday. Equities trader. , 51, of. Hailey, Idaho.
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of. American International Group. , Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively...
Patent Issued for Efficient propagation of user data across disparate systems (USPTO 11514415): United Services Automobile Association
-- A patent by the inventors Naelon, Ashley ( San Antonio, TX , US), filed on May 19, 2020. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A typical individual in. the United States. changes their...
Federal Register Table of Contents
See Rural Business-Cooperative Service NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals, 77057. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals: Case-Control Study on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Turkeys, 77058-77059 Phytosanitary Export Certification, 77057-77058. Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Wawanesa General Insurance Company (U.S.); Affirms Credit Ratings of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and Wawanesa Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Wawanesa General Insurance Company. (Wawanesa General) (. San Diego, CA. ). Concurrently, AM Best...
The Federal Reserve has a credibility problem
THE FEDERAL RESERVE'S greatest resource is its credibility. In fact, Congress might have to force change; a bipartisan bill- the Financial Regulators Transparency Act- would help make this critical institution more transparent and accountable. The Fed has not hiked rates this swiftly in a single year since the early 1980 s.
Patent Issued for System and method for scrubbing data to be shared between organizations (USPTO 11514190): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Chittiprolu, Murali ( Normal, IL , US), Lewis, George Ross. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Organizations sometimes conduct joint actions, such as testing organizational products, services, or other solutions, which require an exchange of data and maintenance of common data that is sourced, updated, and used by both organizations. In such situations, it may be desirable for an organization to scrub its data of sensitive information prior to making it externally available, and to prevent the introduction of unscrubbed data into the organization. However, each organization involved in the joint action may have its own process for scrubbing its own data, and these processes may be incompatible to varying degrees. Further, some needs may require scrubbed data while other needs may require unscrubbed data. For example, a simulation operation may require one organization to provide another with unscrubbed data for a line of business being tested, a conversion operation may require the organization to provide a test environment with unscrubbed data for the line of business, and an integration operation may require the organization to provide the test environment with scrubbed data while still maintaining the integrity of the common data.”
Higher Prices Don’t Imply Better Care for Patients Undergoing Total Joint Replacement
The prices that insurers negotiate for total joint replacement (TJR) procedures vary widely according to type of insurer and aren’t associated with conventional measures of healthcare quality, according to a study in. ,. a publication of. The Association of Bone and Joint Surgeons. . The journal is published in...
Walnut Crop Insurance Provisions; Correction
CFR Part: "7 CFR Part 457" RIN Number: "RIN 0563-AC80" Document Number: "Docket ID FCIC-22-0007" (FCIC) revised the Walnut Crop Insurance Provisions. That final rule contained an incorrect instruction in the Settlement of Claim section. This document makes the correction. DATES: Effective. December 16, 2022. . FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Board Approves NCUA 2023-2024 Budget, Issues Proposed Rule on Financial Innovation
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Credit Union Administration Board held its eleventh open meeting -- and fourth in person -- and final of 2022 and approved two items:. * The agency budget for 2023 and 2024; and. * A proposed rule on financial innovation that would amend the...
Patent Issued for System, method, and program product for interactively prompting user decisions (USPTO 11516544): Aimcast IP LLC
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Arazi, Matan (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11516544 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Content recommendation systems have been an established industry in which extensive technology has been developed by a variety of companies such as Netflix® and Amazon® to provide users with content tailored to their specific interests. For example, a Netflix® subscriber, upon logging into their account may have categories of video on demand content such as “Because You Watched” or “You May Also Like” displayed to them, including specific content selections generated by a content recommendation system. These conventional content recommendation systems rely on extremely large datasets collected from a large number of users and/or subscribers, including content viewing data, content rating data, navigation data related to user navigation through content menus, and other impressions made on the respective website or digital content application interface.
Biden Administration Calls for Crackdown on Misleading Medicare Ads.
Byline: Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter. Medicare Advantage plans are private plans that offer versions of the U.S. governmentâ ™ s Medicare program with additional benefits, but some have been accused of deceptive marketing in television commercials, online ads and mailers, the Associated Press reported. Among the findings of an investigative report…
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “ADJUDICATION & CLAIM SUBMISSION FOR SELECTIVELY REDEEMABLE BUNDLED HEALTHCARE SERVICES”, for Approval (USPTO 20220383377): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
Health care spending reached new high in 2021, but growth rate slowed
U.S. health care spending continued its steady upward march in 2021, although at a considerably slower pace than the previous year. The nation spent $4.3 trillion on health care in 2021, according to the 2021 National Health Expenditures report. The report was released December 14 by the Office of the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare& Medicaid Services.
