ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Former Knox County chief of staff sentenced for official misconduct

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2839tL_0jh1Io7j00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Bryan Hair, former chief of staff to Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs , was sentenced Tuesday as part of his plea deal for official misconduct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19N0Aj_0jh1Io7j00

Hair was charged with one count of official misconduct , a Class E felony, following a 2021 investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office . Hair was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and was granted judicial diversion, meaning the charge could be removed from his record if he complies with all terms of probation

Pool contractor charged with fraud, accused of unfinished job in Madisonville

The Comptroller’s report found that Hair used a county-owned golf cart at his home between May and October 2020 in violation of the county’s ethics policy.

Investigators also found several instances of Knox County Parks and Recreation employees working on private property during work hours using county assets, including for Hair and family members of Parks and Recreation Senior Director Paul White.

Hair was placed on paid leave on Oct. 13, 2020 , and resigned six days later . White was also placed on leave and then fired after declining the opportunity to resign.

Knox County reaches settlement in messy departure of parks & rec director

White later sued the county for wrongful termination. Knox County paid White $150,000 to dismiss the lawsuit in an agreement announced last month.

One Knox County Parks and Recreation employee was terminated, and another employee was disciplined for performing work on private properties during work hours using county equipment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
WYSH AM 1380

Caryville removes interim tag from top cop

Monday night, Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia had the interim tag removed from his title as the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to retain him in that post on a permanent basis. Stagnolia was hired in September to succeed Brian Keeton, who left Caryville after winning the August election for Sheriff in neighboring Scott County.
CARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Investigation into man's death underway in Grainger County

The circumstances that led to the death of a man in Grainger County over the weekend is under investigation by local and state authorities. Investigation into man’s death underway in Grainger …. The circumstances that led to the death of a man in Grainger County over the weekend is...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Teen charged after school threat in Cocke County

An investigation of social media threats at a school in Cocke County led to an arrest of a 13-year-old girl Wednesday. An investigation of social media threats at a school in Cocke County led to an arrest of a 13-year-old girl Wednesday. Mother & Daughter living life to the fullest.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

A day in the life of Jefferson County K-9 officer training

This month in Jefferson County, the Sheriff's Office hosted one of two training sessions for its K-9 officers and surrounding counties. Each session is comprised of various scenarios from tracking suspects to narcotics detection. All situations that a K-9 officer and its handler can be called into at a moment's notice.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Missing teen found again after going missing twice

A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice. Missing teen found again after going missing twice. A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YAHOO!

Man arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Knox County Courthouse

GALESBURG — A man was taken into custody Wednesday for threatening to “shoot up” the Knox County Courthouse, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The release said Matthew K. Sullivan, 30, of Galesburg, had called the courthouse’s traffic division about ongoing...
GALESBURG, IL
WATE

TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill

Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy