Former Knox County chief of staff sentenced for official misconduct

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Bryan Hair, former chief of staff to Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs , was sentenced Tuesday as part of his plea deal for official misconduct.

Hair was charged with one count of official misconduct , a Class E felony, following a 2021 investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office . Hair was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and was granted judicial diversion, meaning the charge could be removed from his record if he complies with all terms of probation

The Comptroller’s report found that Hair used a county-owned golf cart at his home between May and October 2020 in violation of the county’s ethics policy.

Investigators also found several instances of Knox County Parks and Recreation employees working on private property during work hours using county assets, including for Hair and family members of Parks and Recreation Senior Director Paul White.

Hair was placed on paid leave on Oct. 13, 2020 , and resigned six days later . White was also placed on leave and then fired after declining the opportunity to resign.

White later sued the county for wrongful termination. Knox County paid White $150,000 to dismiss the lawsuit in an agreement announced last month.

One Knox County Parks and Recreation employee was terminated, and another employee was disciplined for performing work on private properties during work hours using county equipment.

