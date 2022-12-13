School Sleuths: Methacton School District Deepens STEM Courses with Donation from Ambler Savings Bank
Methacton School District students looking to launch a crime scene investigation career, à la television’s CSI and its many spinoffs, can now prep for it in a STEM-centric onsite forensic lab. The new educational asset was made possible in part by a donation from Ambler Savings Bank.
The lab widens the roster of coursework the school district offers in its STEM Innovation Lab. The educational opportunities provided there are designed to jump start future careers in the fields of crime scene investigation, biochemistry, and forensics.
Who Done It?
The $45,000 that Ambler Savings Bank provided will enable students to solve who-done-it scenarios using forensic tools and methods that include:
- DNA electrophoresis, a DNA-RNA separation technique with analytic usefulness
- Fingerprint and handwriting analysis
- Fiber and hair analysis
- Trace and residue analysis
- A Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectrometer capability that aids in identifying counterfeit printing
“We set out to highlight the science involved in forensic study and to perhaps open the door to future career opportunities in the process,” said Barbara Griffith, chemistry teacher at Methacton High School.
Griffith and fellow chemistry teacher Jill Palmer teach STEM Innovation Lab coursework as electives for the student body.
Generous Support
Funding for the program was raised in collaboration by the Methacton Education Foundation, along with local business sponsors like Ambler Savings Bank.
“At the very least, these students have an opportunity for hands-on experiences with real lab equipment. This would not be possible without the generous support of the Education Foundation and its contributors,” continued Griffith.
“Donations from partners like Ambler Savings Bank enable the cutting-edge programs we offer at Methacton,” said Donna Piergallini, Executive Director, Methacton Education Foundation.
The foundation continues to raise additional monies through state grants and partnerships with corporate and community partners who share a mission to inspire innovative education.
“For over 10 years we have supported special programs at Methacton and have seen how impactful they can be. We are proud to support Methacton and continue our commitment to education in our community,” said Roger Zacharia, President and CEO of Ambler Savings Bank.
