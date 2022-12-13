School Sleuths: Methacton School District Deepens STEM Courses with Donation from Ambler Savings Bank

Photo by Ambler Savings Bank.

Methacton School District students looking to launch a crime scene investigation career, à la television’s CSI and its many spinoffs, can now prep for it in a STEM-centric onsite forensic lab. The new educational asset was made possible in part by a donation from Ambler Savings Bank.

The lab widens the roster of coursework the school district offers in its STEM Innovation Lab. The educational opportunities provided there are designed to jump start future careers in the fields of crime scene investigation, biochemistry, and forensics.

Who Done It?

The $45,000 that Ambler Savings Bank provided will enable students to solve who-done-it scenarios using forensic tools and methods that include:

DNA electrophoresis, a DNA-RNA separation technique with analytic usefulness

Fingerprint and handwriting analysis

Fiber and hair analysis

Trace and residue analysis

A Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectrometer capability that aids in identifying counterfeit printing

“We set out to highlight the science involved in forensic study and to perhaps open the door to future career opportunities in the process,” said Barbara Griffith, chemistry teacher at Methacton High School.

Griffith and fellow chemistry teacher Jill Palmer teach STEM Innovation Lab coursework as electives for the student body.

Generous Support

Funding for the program was raised in collaboration by the Methacton Education Foundation, along with local business sponsors like Ambler Savings Bank.

“At the very least, these students have an opportunity for hands-on experiences with real lab equipment. This would not be possible without the generous support of the Education Foundation and its contributors,” continued Griffith.

“Donations from partners like Ambler Savings Bank enable the cutting-edge programs we offer at Methacton,” said Donna Piergallini, Executive Director, Methacton Education Foundation.

The foundation continues to raise additional monies through state grants and partnerships with corporate and community partners who share a mission to inspire innovative education.