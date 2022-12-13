ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, CO

Video: ‘I-76 isn’t visible’ due to whiteout from blizzard

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWmwU_0jh1IOMx00

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A blizzard caused whiteout conditions in Brush near Interstate 76 on Tuesday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday.

Live updates: Wind, snow causing blizzard conditions to east

FOX31’s Vicente Arenas said conditions along the Eastern Plains are dangerous.

“You can barely see in front of you, normally you can see I-76, but right now it’s not visible at all. There are some people that are out and about and but clearly you can tell they are sorry that they are. This is no time to be out on the roads in Morgan County. It’s dangerous out here,” Arenas shared.

Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver

You can watch the full report in the media player above.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the Eastern Plains of Colorado until midnight Tuesday.

Snow showers will continue across the Eastern Plains until the late afternoon hours with blustery winds reducing visibility. Winds will be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

What roads are closed?

  • Interstate 76 is closed from Sterling to the Nebraska border as of 6:25 a.m.
  • I-70 is closed from E-470 to the Kansas border as of 6:25 a.m.
  • At 6:25 a.m. CSP Sterling said, “Every roadway in the counties of Logan, Phillips, and Sedgwick is in the process of being shut down. Please do not drive around road closed gates or signs.”
See travel times and delays

There are several other roads closed for the eastern half of the state. See full closures here .

What is a blizzard warning?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a blizzard warning is issued when there are the following conditions:

  • Low visibility of less than a quarter mile due to falling and/or blowing snow
  • Winds at least 35 mph are expected for at least 3 hours

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here .

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

