Four Arrested, Charged With Colony Rd. Homicide
Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division have arrested four men in connection with a homicide that occurred on November 9 in the 100 block of Colony Road. 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon, and 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato have been charged with the fatal shooting.
Suspect Sought in Attempted Armed Robbery at Karen’s Seafood
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video during an attempted armed robbery at Karen’s Seafood in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive. According to a press release issued by MCPD, officers from the 3rd District responded at approximately 7:28...
Police Investigating Inventa Place Stabbing
Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning at Inventa Place in downtown Silver Spring. A police spokesperson said to the Source via email that 3rd District officers responded at approximately 11:04 a.m. Monday to the unit block of Inventa Place for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
27-Year-Old Man Arrested, Charged With Several Takoma Park Burglaries
Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul this week announced the arrest of 27-year-old Jose Mazara, of no fixed address, for first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, and a loaded handgun on a person. Takoma Park Police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in a news release that detectives...
Suspect Arrested, Charged in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Employee
Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring with a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon at the Shell gas station (Dash In) in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. in White Oak. According to an MCPD press release,...
Suspects Sought in Robbery Inside CVS Pharmacy; Surveillance Video Released
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects caught on surveillance video during a strong-armed robbery that occurred on November 23 inside the CVS Pharmacy in Downtown Silver Spring. Officers from the 3rd District responded to the CVS Pharmacy in...
Police: 58-Year-Old Silver Spring Man Missing Since December 8
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 58-year-old man from Silver Spring. MCPD said in a press release that Jose David Ortega was last seen on Thursday, December 8 at approximately 8 p.m., in the 1300 block of Fenwick Ln. in downtown Silver Spring.
Gas Station Employee Fatally Shot; Suspect Still At Large
Montgomery County Police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of an employee Thursday afternoon at the Shell gas station (Dash In) in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. in White Oak. “On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County...
Second Suspect Charged with Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery of Popeyes
Montgomery County Police say that detectives have arrested and charged 30-year-old Kevin Smith with the armed carjacking on White Oak Vista Ct. and the armed robbery of the Popeyes on Lockwood Dr. that occurred on November 10. MCPD stated in a press release that detectives identified Smith as the second...
Police Investigating Christmas Tree Theft
Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating a real-life Grinch that stole several Christmas trees this week. In an emailed community advisory, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy reported that officers responded to the 200 block of Ethan Allen Ave. at approximately 2:55 p.m. on December 6 in response to a report of stolen Christmas trees. An estimated $400 worth of Christmas trees were stolen from the tree lot of the Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department, where they are having their annual fundraiser to raise funds for volunteer firefighter services. It is believed that the theft occurred between December 5 and 6, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.
All Set Restaurant & Bar Featured Again on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’
Popular downtown Silver Spring seafood restaurant All Set Restaurant & Bar has once again received national coverage, courtesy of a repeat feature in the Bravo TV show The Real Housewives of Potomac. Eater D.C. reports that ‘RHOP’ star Candiace Dillard Bassett dined at the restaurant with her husband in the...
Montgomery Parks Releases Plan for New South Silver Spring Park
Officials at Montgomery Parks have released the concept plan for a new South Silver Spring Park that will be located at 1110 East-West Highway. The site is the former location of National Tire and Battery. The County Council approved $7.5 million to buy the property for a new park in November of last year.
Police Looking for Missing Silver Spring Man, Ask Public’s Help
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing from Silver Spring. Peter Keith Henderson, 64, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the 3000 block of Shepperton Ter. “Henderson is approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs...
Police Investigating Sound of Shots Fired Near Opal Daniels Park
Takoma Park Police are investigating the sound of shots fired near Opal Daniels Park early Saturday morning, according to an emailed community advisory. “On December 3, at approximately 5:07 a.m., Takoma Park Police were patrolling in the area of Maple Avenue and Maplewood Avenue when an officer heard what sounded like shots being fired,” police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said. “During this time, police dispatchers received several calls for shots fired in the areas of Sheridan Avenue, Maple at Lincoln, and Lincoln at Jefferson. Officers responded to those areas and conducted a canvas, including Opal Daniels Park, on foot for suspects, potential victims, and casings with negative results.”
Detectives Looking for Suspect in Series of Credit Union Frauds
County detectives with the 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating and series of bank frauds perpetrated in November by a suspect against multiple credit unions, including locations in the Silver Spring area. “The investigation by detectives has revealed that the suspect presented fraudulent driver’s licenses at several credit unions...
Suspect Identified in Armed Robbery of Foot Locker at Ellsworth Place
Montgomery County Police have identified a suspect caught on surveillance video during a September 9 armed robbery of the Foot Locker store at Ellsworth Place in downtown Silver Spring. “On Friday, September 9, 2022, Kenneth Shawn Purvis entered a Foot Locker store in the 8600 block of Colesville Rd. asked...
Eat This, Not That: Charm Thai Is the Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland
The quality and diversity of the local restaurant scene continue to attract national and local media attention. Last month, food & health website Eat This, Not That published a list of the best Thai restaurants in every state based on Yelp reviews:. We’ve created a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused...
Police Investigating Overnight Shooting in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in the 8500 block of 16th St. in downtown Silver Spring. “At approximately 3:05 a.m. Friday, 2nd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 8500 block of 16th St. for the report of a shooting,” a police spokesperson said via email. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.”
Detectives Ask for Public Help to Identify Suspect in Takoma Park KFC Robbery
Detectives with the county’s Major Crimes Division have released a surveillance video and are asking for the public help to identify a suspect in a commercial armed robbery in Takoma Park. The incident took place at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the...
Police Investigating Shots Fired in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police are investigating two incidents of shots fired in the city over the past week, according to emailed community advisories. On December 1, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to Roanoke Avenue and Hudson Avenue for several reports of shots being fired. One caller advised seeing three men, late teens to early 20’s running towards the 8300 block of Roanoke Avenue. Officers canvassed the area on foot for suspects, potential victims, and casings. One 9mm shell casing believed to have been from the previous night’s shots fired calls was discovered at the rear of 8304 Roanoke Avenue. Officers canvased Toatley-Fraser Park and discovered several additional shell casings (9mm) under the gazebo. The picnic tables had also been vandalized. Case # 220052956.
