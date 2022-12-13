Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating a real-life Grinch that stole several Christmas trees this week. In an emailed community advisory, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy reported that officers responded to the 200 block of Ethan Allen Ave. at approximately 2:55 p.m. on December 6 in response to a report of stolen Christmas trees. An estimated $400 worth of Christmas trees were stolen from the tree lot of the Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department, where they are having their annual fundraiser to raise funds for volunteer firefighter services. It is believed that the theft occurred between December 5 and 6, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO