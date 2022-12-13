ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Arrested, Charged With Colony Rd. Homicide

Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division have arrested four men in connection with a homicide that occurred on November 9 in the 100 block of Colony Road. 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon, and 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato have been charged with the fatal shooting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Police Investigating Inventa Place Stabbing

Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning at Inventa Place in downtown Silver Spring. A police spokesperson said to the Source via email that 3rd District officers responded at approximately 11:04 a.m. Monday to the unit block of Inventa Place for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Police Investigating Christmas Tree Theft

Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating a real-life Grinch that stole several Christmas trees this week. In an emailed community advisory, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy reported that officers responded to the 200 block of Ethan Allen Ave. at approximately 2:55 p.m. on December 6 in response to a report of stolen Christmas trees. An estimated $400 worth of Christmas trees were stolen from the tree lot of the Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department, where they are having their annual fundraiser to raise funds for volunteer firefighter services. It is believed that the theft occurred between December 5 and 6, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Police Investigating Sound of Shots Fired Near Opal Daniels Park

Takoma Park Police are investigating the sound of shots fired near Opal Daniels Park early Saturday morning, according to an emailed community advisory. “On December 3, at approximately 5:07 a.m., Takoma Park Police were patrolling in the area of Maple Avenue and Maplewood Avenue when an officer heard what sounded like shots being fired,” police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said. “During this time, police dispatchers received several calls for shots fired in the areas of Sheridan Avenue, Maple at Lincoln, and Lincoln at Jefferson. Officers responded to those areas and conducted a canvas, including Opal Daniels Park, on foot for suspects, potential victims, and casings with negative results.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Police Investigating Overnight Shooting in Downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in the 8500 block of 16th St. in downtown Silver Spring. “At approximately 3:05 a.m. Friday, 2nd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 8500 block of 16th St. for the report of a shooting,” a police spokesperson said via email. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
Police Investigating Shots Fired in Takoma Park

Takoma Park Police are investigating two incidents of shots fired in the city over the past week, according to emailed community advisories. On December 1, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to Roanoke Avenue and Hudson Avenue for several reports of shots being fired. One caller advised seeing three men, late teens to early 20’s running towards the 8300 block of Roanoke Avenue. Officers canvassed the area on foot for suspects, potential victims, and casings. One 9mm shell casing believed to have been from the previous night’s shots fired calls was discovered at the rear of 8304 Roanoke Avenue. Officers canvased Toatley-Fraser Park and discovered several additional shell casings (9mm) under the gazebo. The picnic tables had also been vandalized. Case # 220052956.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
