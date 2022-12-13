Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Kids will be kids. Kylie Jenner’s toddler daughter, Stormi Webster, left her mom in shock after she destroyed her bathroom with paint. “Beautiful surprise my daughter left me this morning,” the 25-year-old beauty mogul wrote over a photo of the disaster shared via her Instagram Story on Friday, December 16.
Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky’s bond goes much deeper than just co-stars. The two luxury real estate agents star in Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, a Selling Sunset-esque reality series on the inner workings of high-end real estate in posh California neighborhoods. But Farrah and Alexia aren’t just co-workers and now co-stars—they are sisters. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may recognize the pair as the daughters of reality TV icon Kyle Richards.
Initially designed as an ode to the inherently sophisticated style of Parisian women, the Fendi baguette was intended to be carried like a baguette bought from the boulangerie—directly under the arm. While today the bag that's synonymous with the Italian fashion house has amassed a cult-like following amongst the...
Just hours after Harry & Meghan Volume II premiered on Netflix, Princess Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey to host her second annual royal Christmas Carol Concert. While the rest of us won't be able to experience this reportedly magical evening until it airs on British TV on Christmas Eve, Marie Claire spoke to one lucky attendee, Bettina Moltrecht, who was invited to the royal celebration on behalf of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.
