Mason Skewis grew up about a mile outside of Sheldon on a farm and graduated from Sheldon High School in 1931. After high school, he found a job candling eggs. By 1932, he had saved enough money to start raising chickens. By 1935, he had raised thousands of chickens and he decided to try raising turkeys, too. He raised 600 turkeys the first year but increased it to 3,000 the next year, and he continued raising the same number for several more years.

