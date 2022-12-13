Read full article on original website
Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man drove into a business Thursday night, and no one was injured. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that at approximately 9 p.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, a man thought he was pressing the brake pedal on a 2015 Chevy Truck but accidentally pressed the gas pedal. The truck went 20 feet into the local business. The building has since been boarded up.
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
Minnehaha authorities locate rape suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha rape suspect has been located, authorities say. Authorities were searching for Kylan Bailey. Court documents say he pressured a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that Bailey had been located with the help of...
Can You Help? Burned Pickup Found Near Larchwood; Owner Unknown
Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a mystery on its hands. And they could use your help. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says a burned-out pickup was found Thursday morning (December 15th) about halfway between Larchwood and the West Lyon School — in the 1800 mile of 170th Street — but they have no idea who it belonged to.
Two hurt in pickup collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, near downtown Sheldon. Forty-seven-year-old Adam Musa Haroun Kuyuku of Henrico County, VA, was driving south on the 900 block of Second Avenue when he lost control due to the icy road conditions and his 2001 GMC Sierra pickup slid into the path of a northbound 2011 GMC Sierra pickup driven by 51-year-old Kerri Kae Scholten of Ashton, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
Brookings man identified as person killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman
A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
Sioux Center woman charged for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—A 27-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Emily Catherine Roghair stemmed from a civil paper being served at her home at 441...
Lyon County targeting family amenities
REGIONAL—Foundations of successful communities require strong building blocks, something with which the Lyon County leaders are well-acquainted. “We’re all in the same boat, trying to make our communities and our counties the best we can with what we have to work with. It’s fun, not always easy, but it’s fun,” Steve Simons said.
Sheldon Police Department to join HEAT
SHELDON—The Sheldon Police Department is feeling the heat after the Sheldon City Council meeting on Nov. 2. Sheldon police chief Scott Burtch put the department’s feet close to the fire when he asked the council to approve a request to join the area High-Risk Entry and Arrest Team, known as HEAT.
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
3 people killed in Hutchinson County crash
PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and two others injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. The Department of Public Safety says preliminary crash info shows that a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, you might have to pay for your rescue operation and face a Class 2 misdemeanor strike if you venture on closed roads. Now anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access...
SFPD: Suspect in weekend robbery arrested by SWAT in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A suspect in a weekend robbery was arrested Monday night by the Sioux Falls Police Department’s SWAT team. The suspect, 25-year-old Meron Fishaye Berhe, used a gun to rob the One Stop gas station and liquor store, located on the corner of 12th Street and Jefferson Avenue, late Sunday night.
Marlin Vermeer, 65, formerly of Sioux Center
ARVADA, CO—Marlin Jay Vermeer, 65, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away from his earthly life and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Service was Saturday, Dec. 3, at Pipkin Braswell Funerals and Cremations in Denver, Colorado, with the Rev. Hayward Hobbs officiating. Burial was at...
Vos: Skewis hatched business
Mason Skewis grew up about a mile outside of Sheldon on a farm and graduated from Sheldon High School in 1931. After high school, he found a job candling eggs. By 1932, he had saved enough money to start raising chickens. By 1935, he had raised thousands of chickens and he decided to try raising turkeys, too. He raised 600 turkeys the first year but increased it to 3,000 the next year, and he continued raising the same number for several more years.
Majority of SD highways under ‘no travel advisory’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SD511.Org map shows that most South Dakota highways are under a “No Travel Advisory.”. The South Dakota Department of Transportation puts out advisories to warn drivers of dangerous driving conditions that could lead to accidents. On Wednesday morning, a deadly crash occurred south of Parkston on HWY 37, killing three people in their early 20s and injuring two more.
