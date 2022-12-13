Read full article on original website
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota Thursday and into Friday.
Lakota Nation Invitational brings unique energy
The South Dakota event includes esports, Lakota language competitions, traditional competition
What we learned from week one of the South Dakota high school basketball season
Yankton boys basketball was not in the top-5 in the preseason. That changed quickly after its first game of the season. The Bucks made a statement with a 66-61 win over Harrisburg Friday at Harrisburg high school. Senior guard Rugby Ryken was supposed to be strong for the Bucks coming off a season in which he averaged 12 points per game and six rebounds per game as a junior. But strong is an understatement, as Ryken poured in 33 points against the Tigers.
Rapid City Area Schools search for superintendent
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education is now accepting applications for a superintendent into the 2023-2024 school year. Hopefuls seeking the position can find the application on multiple platforms such as Indeed, Associated School Board of South Dakota, the Rapid City area schools website, and School Administrators of South Dakota.
