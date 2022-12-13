Yankton boys basketball was not in the top-5 in the preseason. That changed quickly after its first game of the season. The Bucks made a statement with a 66-61 win over Harrisburg Friday at Harrisburg high school. Senior guard Rugby Ryken was supposed to be strong for the Bucks coming off a season in which he averaged 12 points per game and six rebounds per game as a junior. But strong is an understatement, as Ryken poured in 33 points against the Tigers.

HARRISBURG, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO